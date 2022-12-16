Christmas 2022 will likely go down as one of the snowiest on record. We’ll be aiming for somewhere near 15″ of snow depth on the ground by the evening on Christmas. Currently there is 9″ on the ground at RST. But an additional 4-7″ of snow is expected through Thursday. In addition, a quick moving storm system on the second portion of Christmas Day will provide another light coating of snow.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO