KAAL-TV
Area schools close early ahead of major winter storm
(ABC 6 News) – In anticipation of the major winter storm and potential blizzard expected to hit our area this week. Rochester Public schools is closing the district on Thursday. Wednesday will be the last day of school before winter break. Several after school activities have been canceled Wednesday...
KAAL-TV
City of Albert Lea closing facilities due to weather
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea will close several facilities due to the hazardous winter weather conditions. The following will close at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday and remain closed on Friday:. Albert Lea City Hall. Albert Lea Public Library. Recreation Office and City Arena. Transfer Station.
KAAL-TV
Christmas 2022 – One of the snowiest on record
Christmas 2022 will likely go down as one of the snowiest on record. We’ll be aiming for somewhere near 15″ of snow depth on the ground by the evening on Christmas. Currently there is 9″ on the ground at RST. But an additional 4-7″ of snow is expected through Thursday. In addition, a quick moving storm system on the second portion of Christmas Day will provide another light coating of snow.
KAAL-TV
Road conditions deteriorate ahead of holiday blizzard
(ABC 6 News) – Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Minnesota State Patrol responded to 17 crashes, 16 vehicles going off the road, and two jackknifed semis. Drivers say the road conditions were nerve-wracking. “I felt uneasy. I’ve been driving for more than 25 years but today...
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic Health System reveals top baby names chosen for 2022
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic Health System revealed on Thursday the top baby names chosen for 2022. Henry, is the top boy’s name chosen throughout all Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The top girl’s name is Emma. Meanwhile, Oliver, is the...
KAAL-TV
Burst of snow leads to spinouts, crashes across the area
(ABC 6 News) – A burst of snow Monday afternoon led to slick roads ands crashes across the area. Snow began around 2:15 p.m. in Rochester and shortly after crashes began. Around 4 p.m. there were a number of vehicle spin outs and crashes leading to backups on roads including highway 52 near 37th street exit.
KAAL-TV
2 taken to hospital after Hwy 52 crash in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – A crash on Hwy 52 in Rochester on Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 9:00 a.m., a 2019 Toyota Sienna and a 2009 Honda Civic were both traveling northbound on Hwy 52 when they collided at Civic Center Dr. NW.
KAAL-TV
Fuel cells, laptops stolen from Rochester building supply store
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police stated Wednesday that an unknown person or party had stolen a cash box, two laptops, and 27 liquified gas fuel cells from Kreofsky Building Supplies on Enterprise Drive SW over the weekend. Rochester police believe the burglary took place between Kreofsky employees’ departure...
KAAL-TV
IJ Holton students get hands-on science experience at Hormel Institute
(ABC 6 News) – A group of students got to visit the Hormel Institute as part of the Young Scientists program Monday. Around 200 6th graders from IJ Holton Intermediate school in Austin got to witness and perform experiments. Right now, sixth through eighth graders are participating monthly, and...
KAAL-TV
Rotary Clubs of Rochester Holiday Classic to end basketball showcase after 34 years
(ABC 6 News) – After 34 years of hosting the Rotary Clubs of Rochester Holiday Classic and. giving more than $1,000,000 to youth-focused non-profit groups and organizations, Rochester. Rotarians will host the final Rotary Holiday Classic on December 29 and 30, 2022, at the Mayo Civic. Center. Increasing costs...
KAAL-TV
Rochester police respond to smash-and-grab burglary on Broadway
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a burglary at Killian’s Express Lube on South Broadway after a caller reported witnessing a burglary Monday night. At about 11:36 p.m. Dec. 19, officers received the call that an individual had seen a person wearing black, with their face covered, breaking into the business, leaving quickly and fleeing on foot.
KAAL-TV
Volunteers provide assistance to pet owners
(ABC 6 News) – A person’s love and dedication to their pet is an unbreakable bond. But, for some people, it’s not always easy to keep up with an animals needs, and one group of volunteers in Olmsted County is lending a helping hand. Sawyer, an 8-year-old-...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man sentenced in 2021 machete attack
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man convicted of assault after injuring 3 women with a machete was sentenced Monday. Omar Maani, 25, was sentenced to five years and three months behind bars, with credit for 103 days already served. A jury found Maani guilty in September of three...
