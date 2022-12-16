8 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: Choice Hotels (25%), British Airways (50%), Marriott (25%), Air France / KLM (120%), United (80%), Southwest (50%), Etihad (45%) & Alaska (50%)

Read full article on original website
Related
Travelers can snag $25 one-way flights during JetBlue’s flash sale
The airline is celebrating its best economy class win at the TPG Awards. JetBlue is celebrating its win for best economy class at The Points Guy Awards by offering $25 one-way flights on Thursday. The airline received an Editors’ Choice Award for best economy class at the 2022 TPG Awards....
Delta Has a Big New Perk for Some Passengers
Private airport lounges are one of those topics that seem innocuous, but are actually surprisingly divisive upon closer inspection. One of the most well-known airport lounges is the Delta Sky Club (DAL) - Get Free Report, which debuted in 2009, replacing the previous lounges the Delta Crown Room Club and Northwest Airlines WorldClubs.
travelnoire.com
Skip The Line! Alaska Airlines Becomes The First U.S. Airline To Launch Electronic Bag Tags
Alaska Airlines passengers can skip the line at the baggage check counter with the airline’s electronic bag tag program launch. This makes Alaska Airlines the first airline in the United States to use electronic bag tag technology. International airlines such as China Southern, Lufthansa, and KLM currently use this technology.
Business Insider
Delta Sky Club lounge access is becoming super exclusive — making the Amex Platinum and Delta Reserve cards more valuable than ever
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Delta Sky Clubs are a popular oasis...
Plus-Size Brazilian Model Claims Qatar Airways Told Her She Was “Too Big For Coach” But Airline Says She Was “Extremely Rude And Aggressive”
A “plus-size” Brazilian model complained on Instagram that she was denied passage after staff told her she was too fat to fly. But Qatar Airways says the real reason she was denied boarding was because her party was rude and lacked requisite documentation for her destination. Plus-Size Brazilian...
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now
Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
Thrillist
JetBlue & American Airlines Just Announced 11 New Routes for 2023
A long list of new flight destinations are about to be served to vacation-hungry Northeasterners. JetBlue and American Airlines just announced a wide variety of new nonstop destinations set to take off from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in 2023.
What airports, airlines lose the most luggage?
A recent report shows that 55% of U.S. airline passengers have lost their bags, but which airlines and airports lose the most luggage?
Woman says she found ‘dental implant’ in her British Airways plane meal
A British Airways passenger says she found a ‘dental implant’ in her plane meal during a flight from London to Dubai on October 25. Ghada El-Hoss was on flight BA107 travelling home to the United Arab Emirates when she allegedly made the gruesome discovery.The angry passenger tweeted British Airways about the incident on December 4, with a photo attached of her meal for reference.Tagging the airline’s social media account, El-Hoss also directly addressed the British Airways Twitter handle. In the social media post, El-Hoss said: “@British_Airways Still waiting to hear from you regarding this dental implant we found in our food on flight BA107.”...
British Airways plane makes U-turn four hours into journey due to ‘technical issue’
Hundreds of British Airways passengers spent the night flying from Gatwick to central Egypt and back after their plane turned around halfway through its flight to Mauritius.The Boeing 777 left Gatwick at 7.38pm on Tuesday night for what should have been a 12-hour, 6,050-mile flight south of the Equator.The plane flew normally over France, Switzerland, Italy and the Mediterranean before entering Egyptian airspace and flying close to the Nile.But at around midnight GMT, the aircraft turned around and flew back on almost exactly the same course. The airline later said it was “because of a technical issue”.Rather than touching...
An Airbus A320neo airliner is being converted into a private jet for a VIP customer complete with its own bedroom — see what it'll look like
Airbus' line of business jets is designed with more space than other larger private aircraft, and features bedrooms and bathrooms with showers.
Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive
Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices.
JetBlue Introduces New TrueBlue® Loyalty Program, Bringing Added Value and New Perks to Customers
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced a new TrueBlue® loyalty program that offers new perks and more choices as an increasing number of customers look to JetBlue as a trusted source for travel beyond just flights. The new program maintains most of TrueBlue’s signature perks that customers have come to love while also allowing TrueBlue members new opportunities to earn perks and status along the way. The more ways customers interact with JetBlue, the more perks they can earn. From JetBlue Vacations hotel and cruise packages, to cars, stays and activities from Paisly, to many JetBlue flight extras and add-ons, and purchases on all JetBlue credit cards, everyone from infrequent travelers to road warriors can find ways to earn and redeem in JetBlue’s loyalty program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005307/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Miles and Points On Sale — December 9 2022
Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
What Are Hotels Designed Around “Wellness” & Do Guests Even Care?
Hotels are betting that travelers will start to consider their personal wellness when deciding where to stay. Wellness is more than if a hotel has an exercise room or if the breakfast buffet offers anything other than regular milk. But do people really want a hotel that is designed around...
American Airlines Drops Regional Partner That Was Losing $5 Million Per Month
American Airlines and a regional operator that operated American Eagle branded flights on behalf of the Dallas Fort Worth-based airline say they are parting ways due to what AA’s chief financial officer Derek Kerr described as “various financial and operational issues” at the regional carrier. Mesa Airlines...
The Best Airports In The U.S., & The World, for Layovers
Depending on where you’re coming from and where you’re going, layovers are something of a necessary evil. That being said, all things are not equal when it comes to layovers, since some airports are simply much better than others. Some may have more options for restaurants, shopping or even just walking around and seeing the sights. And when you’re going to be stuck at an airport for more than just an hour or two, being at one of these “better” airports for layovers is always helpful.
aeroroutes.com
British Airways NW23 Cincinnati Operations – 06DEC22
British Airways in the last few days filed operational schedule for London Heathrow – Cincinnati route, during Northern winter 2023/24 season, previously not covered on AeroRoutes. From 29OCT23, winter schedule will see the airline operates 4 weekly flights, instead of 5 during summer season. The oneWorld member is scheduled...
Etihad A380 is coming back! Hello First Class Apartments!!
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Southwest Airlines’ Special Events Only For Co-Brand Credit Card Holders
Banks and loyalty programs offer deals to attend special events for their members. Sometimes these are exclusive opportunities at one-off events, and others are for tickets to a major sporting event or concert. These promotions either cost a set price or may be run as an auction where members “pay” using points in their account.
BoardingArea
212K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0