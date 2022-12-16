ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man seen with rifle prompts OK County Courthouse lockdown

By Brett Dickerson - Editor
 6 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man reported by the public to have a rifle in a parking garage near the Oklahoma County Courthouse triggered a lockdown of the Courthouse complex Friday afternoon.

That much was confirmed not long after the scare to Free Press by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) which provides security for the Courthouse complex downtown. The man was seen on video but left the area before officers could make contact.

Video confirmation

OCSO has a video surveillance system set up to augment their process.

It was from that system that OCSO was able to confirm to Free Press that they did have someone on video who was carrying a rifle.

“So we got a report about noon of a gentleman who appeared to have a rifle strapped to his back, walking in the area,” said Aaron Brilbeck with OCSO. “We confirmed it through video in one of the other garages that he was there.”

“It seemed a little bit strange,” said Brilbeck. “He’s wearing all camo. He’s got binoculars. He’s got a what appears to be a rifle strapped to his back. We searched for him, we weren’t able to find him.”

UPDATE — 7:45 p.m. — The OCSO now confirms that they managed to make contact with the man. The man said that he lives downtown and was walking to his car in camo with field glasses and his rifle to go hunting. He wasn’t aware at the time — and is surprised — that his appearance would cause such a stir.

Full response

Deputies from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department closed off streets nearby and employees were notified to stay in their offices just after noon.

The OKCPD Air One helicopter stayed on station over the area for a while and then was released.

Captain Valerie Littlejohn with the OKCPD told Free Press that they had searched the area and could not find any individual with the description they were given.

Last Updated December 18, 2022, 6:37 AM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

