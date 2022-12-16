ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Majority of NFL insiders share consensus belief in Tom Brady’s 2023 decision

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Tom Brady was retired for 40 days before suddenly announcing his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a disappointing 2022 season for the team nears a conclusion, there are already plenty of NFL rumors circulating regarding Brady’s future.

It’s been a difficult season for the 45-year-old quarterback. A lengthy divorce process played out into the regular season, carrying over into his play and mindset. In addition, Tampa Bay’s offense has struggled with crucial injuries along the offensive line and at wide receiver with the retirement of Rob Gronkowski and Ali Marpet also hurting the unit.

  • Tom Brady stats (2022): 88.9 QB rating, 17-5 TD-INT, 65.8% completion rate, 51.0 QBR

Entering Week 15, Brady is the face of one of the NFL’s worse offenses in 2022 with the future Hall of Fame quarterback on pace for his most sacks suffered since 2016 (35). As Tampa Bay tries to fight off the Atlanta Falcons in a worsening NFC South, speculation regarding Brady’s future has picked up in recent weeks.

Days after reports surfaced that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is keeping his options open , accounts of some issues with the coaching staff and game plan have emerged. As it becomes increasingly clear that Brady won’t return to Tampa Bay in 2023, there is also an increasing belief that he might be done for good.

Will Tom Brady retire after this season?

According to Mike Jones of The Athletic , a majority of NFL insiders with knowledge of the situation believe Brady is likely going to retire after the 2022 season. However, because no decision has been officially announced, there is an acknowledgment that he could return.

It’s worth keeping in mind that early reports about Brady potentially retiring before the 2022 season started to emerge around this time last year. He ultimately hung up his cleats, but a desire to win another Super Bowl drove him back to the NFL.

On the surface, it might seem like Brady’s decision regarding the 2023 season would be easier. If he wants to keep playing football, there is no longer anyone in his family who could push back against it. However, he has sought to spend more time with his kids and leaving the game behind would provide that opportunity.

The finish to this season could also carry significant weight. While Brady will have more options this offseason as one of the top free agents, he might feel like the necessary commitment required to play another season isn’t worth it. If that proves to be the case, the NFL will be losing its greatest player ever and an unforgettable era of football will come to an end after more than two decades of historic excellence.

Sportsnaut

