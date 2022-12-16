ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoldDerby

‘Spoiler Alert’ reviews: It’s ‘a beautifully balanced and well-paced film’ that ‘celebrates love and life’

By Marcus James Dixon
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pjUrw_0jlN8kFn00

Focus Features ’ tearjerker “ Spoiler Alert ” is now open nationwide, and audiences everywhere are driving Kleenex stock through the roof. Based on TVLine founder Michael Ausiello ‘s 2017 memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies,” the film is directed by Michael Showalter and it may or may not be the latest installment in the “Smurfs” movie series (you’ll have to watch it and decide for yourself). In all seriousness, “Spoiler Alert” details the ups and downs of Ausiello’s relationship with Kit Cowan , which tragically ends after Cowan passes away from neuroendocrine cancer.

“Spoiler Alert” reviews are pouring in at Rotten Tomatoes , where it currently has an 82% critics score and a 96% audience score. The acting duo of Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge are receiving unanimous praise for their roles as Ausiello and Cowan, respectively, with Odie Henderson ( Boston Globe ) raving that the two male leads “have fantastic chemistry together.” Parsons is a four-time Emmy winner for “The Big Bang Theory” while Aldridge is an up-and-coming English actor perhaps best known for “Our Girl” and “Fleabag.”

SEE Oscar Best Picture Gallery: History of Every Academy Award-Winning Movie

KiMi Robinson ( Arizona Republic ) writes that “Spoiler Alert” is “a beautifully balanced and well-paced film that knows when to be brutally honest and when to give viewers a moment of reprieve.” Randy Myers ( San Jose Mercury News ) adds, “It’s heartfelt, genuine, funny and yes, terribly sad but it also celebrates love and life, even when it’s dealing with a tragic illness.” And David Rooney ( Hollywood Reporter ) readily admits, “This is a love story that’s frank about the waning of passion, the ebb of sexual desire, the curdling of affection into irritation, infidelity and the seeming death knell of the trial separation.”

Sally Field and Bill Irwin round out the main cast as Kit’s parents, Marilyn and Bob. They are “great together as Kit’s parents, who are so loving and accepting, you wonder why Kit waited so long to come out to them,” concedes Richard Roeper ( Chicago Sun-Times ). The top critic also highlights director Showalter and screenwriters David Marshall Grant and Dan Savage for displaying “a deft touch for blending wry humor with heartfelt drama.”

SEE Emmy flashback to 2010: Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Glee’ opening plus 1st wins for Jim Parsons, Kyra Sedgwick, ‘Modern Family’

Some other notable reviews for the film include Sara Michelle Fetters ( MovieFreak.com ) calling it “a delightfully effective melodrama, one that pulls few punches and isn’t afraid of wearing a plethora of emotions out in the open for all to see,” and Kristen Page-Kirby ( Washington Post ) noting that “unlike so many ‘illness movies’ … Kit’s life is not mined for the lessons it teaches us.” Perhaps my favorite proclamation of all is this one from Katie Rife ( RogerEbert.com ): “This is a nice film. A sweet film. A film you can watch with your mother-in-law.”

Ausiello has known Parsons for years, of course, as the television journalist covered “The Big Bang Theory” profusely throughout his career in the industry. Before founding TVLine, a sister site of Gold Derby, Ausiello worked at Entertainment Weekly and TV Guide. Fun fact: when the Gold Derby gang attended a book reading of “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” at Barnes & Noble in September 2017, guess who served as the moderator? It was Parsons! And this was years before a movie version was officially given the green-light by Focus Features.

“Spoiler Alert” is currently playing in theaters everywhere and is a dark horse awards contender in many categories. It recently received a nomination for Next Big Thing at the 2022 Queerties where it competed against other gay-friendly fare like “Bros,” “Queer as Folk,” “The White Lotus: Sicily” and ultimate winner “Hocus Pocus 2.”

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 3

dan conboy
5d ago

The movie critic who reviewed this must have been one of the 12 people who saw it. It earned $47 in theaters this weekend.

Reply
6
Charlotte Chapman
5d ago

Cue every award that’s ever been given plus Hollywood will be creating new ones for this woke movie.

Reply
4
Related
GoldDerby

Oscars: Could there be 4 sequels in this year’s Best Picture race?

It’s not quite an elephant in the room, as much as maybe a tiny chihuahua hiding behind the couch waiting to pounce when Oscar nominations are announced on January 24, but there is a chance that more than one movie in the Best Picture race will be a sequel. It would indeed be historic, since sequels are already a rarity at the Oscars as it is.  As of this writing, over 4,900 Gold Derby experts, editors and users think Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” will get nominated for Best Picture and over 3,900 think James Cameron’s “Avatar: Way of the Water,”...
GoldDerby

Ray Richmond: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tell their side of the story in Netflix Emmy contender

“Harry & Meghan” has been Netflix’s most-viewed documentary premiere ever, and it had better be. The scuttlebutt is that The Reluctant Royals were paid in the neighborhood of $100 million to open up their lives and hearts to a camera crew led by director Liz Garbus, and for its money the streamer was able to wangle six parts out of it (two volumes of three apiece, doncha know). It also served up more storylines than you can shake a stick at, perhaps two sticks. It’s a love story! It’s a tragedy! It’s a bitchfest! It’s a family saga! It’s a...
GoldDerby

‘Babylon’ production designer Florencia Martin: ‘We spoke about creating a world that was really visceral’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When it came time to recreate 1920s Los Angeles for Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Hollywood epic “Babylon,” production designer Florencia Martin wanted audiences to really feel the history of the central city.  “Damian and I met over Zoom for the first time actually, because we were in the pandemic, and started immediately sharing images of these depravity-stricken characters mixed in with a barren Los Angeles,” Martin tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview. “It’s unbelievable to look at these images of early Los Angeles and see how it was really a city in formation – which is how Damian wrote and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Variety

Kevin Hart, Jimmy Fallon, Madonna Named in Class-Action Suit Alleging Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Fraud ‘Scheme’

A class-action lawsuit contends that stakeholders in Yuga Labs, the parent company of NFT series Bored Ape Yacht Club and its affiliated digital products, engaged in a conspiracy with celebrities to defraud potential investors. In the complaint, filed Dec. 8 in federal district court in L.A., Yuga partners — including veteran music manager Guy Oseary — are named among the 37 defendants, who include Kevin Hart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna, Justin Bieber, Serena Williams, Jimmy Fallon, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg, The Weeknd, Post Malone and NBA star Steph Curry. Also named is Amy Wu, who recently exited troubled cyptocurrency exchange FTX and...
Looper

The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10

Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
People

Charlize Theron Realized Aeon Flux Would 'Flop' While Making It: 'Definitely Knew We Were in Trouble'

Charlize Theron said her early realization that 2005's Aeon Flux wasn't working led her to her guest role on Arrested Development Charlize Theron said she "knew it from the beginning" that her 2005 action movie Aeon Flux would not do well at the box office. The actress, 47, told The Hollywood Reporter that she quickly realized the sci-fi action movie, directed by Karyn Kusama, "was going to be a f---ing flop," which led her to take a guest role in the sitcom Arrested Development shortly after. "This is...
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy