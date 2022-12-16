Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia Veterinarian issues permit for Santa's reindeer to enter the Commonwealth
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Dr. Charlie Broaddus, State Veterinarian with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), has issued a permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus, of the North Pole, to bring his herd of “eight tiny reindeer” and one additional rare, red-nosed reindeer into Virginia on Christmas Eve.
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
$842,000 announced to help Virginia Veterans find affordable housing
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — On Wednesday, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) announced $842,140 in federal funding to help homeless veterans in Virginia access affordable housing. The funding is awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program (VASH), which allows...
Neighbors jump into action to save children from burning Tennessee home
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Tennessee family lost their 30-year-old house in an evening fire just days before Christmas. The family told KUTV they are devastated but grateful to be alive. Everyone was able to escape because of some brave neighbors and family members. Holly and Marshall Osborne live...
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor chief killed in line of duty
(WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin is honoring the life of a police chief who was killed in the line of duty last Friday. Youngkin ordered flags be flown at half-staff across Virginia on Thursday of this week to honor Brodnax County Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr. Virginia State...
'Thank you:' Inmates at South Carolina prison stop assault of guard
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of inmates at a South Carolina prison are receiving praise after officials say they helped stop what could have been a deadly assault of a guard. According to the SC Department of Corrections, on Monday evening, an inmate in a housing unit at...
Gov. Youngkin announces new regulatory transparency plans
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Office of the Governor just released a first-of-its-kind “Uniform Regulatory Plan” that lists all of the regulatory actions expected by the State government by July 2023 along with a new Regulatory Economic Analysis Manual that guides Virginia agencies on how to review the economic impact of the regulations they issue.
New report shows almost half of DC students are chronically absent, 42 percent are truant
WASHINGTON (7News) — A new report shows chilling chronic absenteeism across the board in Washington, D.C schools. About half of DC students were chronically absent and 42 percent of students were considered truant, according to the District of Columbia Attendance Report for School Year 2021-2022. Here’s a snapshot of...
Icy road conditions expected in western Virginia, along I-81: VDOT
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Virginia's Department of Transportation is warning drivers in western Virginia should use extra caution while on the road as falling temperatures could lead to freezing on roadways. VDOT expects Thursday's rain to transition to light snow overnight and into Friday morning, with the quickly falling...
Holiday travelers should adjust travel plans ahead of potential winter weather: VDOT
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — VDOT is advising travelers to adjust travel plans this holiday due to the potential of winter weather. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising motorists traveling in and through Virginia to adjust their holiday travel ahead of winter weather expected in parts of the Commonwealth beginning Wednesday night and continuing through Friday.
How to prepare for winter weather according to Appalachian Power
(WSET) — Appalachian Power says they are monitoring a severe weather event expected to bring strong winds, snow and extremely cold temperatures across much of their service area. The storm system could potentially bring damaging winds that would cause widespread power outages. Beginning on Friday, an estimated 3 to...
