Virginia State

Virginia Veterinarian issues permit for Santa's reindeer to enter the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Dr. Charlie Broaddus, State Veterinarian with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), has issued a permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus, of the North Pole, to bring his herd of “eight tiny reindeer” and one additional rare, red-nosed reindeer into Virginia on Christmas Eve.
$842,000 announced to help Virginia Veterans find affordable housing

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — On Wednesday, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) announced $842,140 in federal funding to help homeless veterans in Virginia access affordable housing. The funding is awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program (VASH), which allows...
Gov. Youngkin announces new regulatory transparency plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Office of the Governor just released a first-of-its-kind “Uniform Regulatory Plan” that lists all of the regulatory actions expected by the State government by July 2023 along with a new Regulatory Economic Analysis Manual that guides Virginia agencies on how to review the economic impact of the regulations they issue.
Icy road conditions expected in western Virginia, along I-81: VDOT

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Virginia's Department of Transportation is warning drivers in western Virginia should use extra caution while on the road as falling temperatures could lead to freezing on roadways. VDOT expects Thursday's rain to transition to light snow overnight and into Friday morning, with the quickly falling...
Holiday travelers should adjust travel plans ahead of potential winter weather: VDOT

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — VDOT is advising travelers to adjust travel plans this holiday due to the potential of winter weather. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising motorists traveling in and through Virginia to adjust their holiday travel ahead of winter weather expected in parts of the Commonwealth beginning Wednesday night and continuing through Friday.
How to prepare for winter weather according to Appalachian Power

(WSET) — Appalachian Power says they are monitoring a severe weather event expected to bring strong winds, snow and extremely cold temperatures across much of their service area. The storm system could potentially bring damaging winds that would cause widespread power outages. Beginning on Friday, an estimated 3 to...
LYNCHBURG, VA

