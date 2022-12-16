ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMOV

Man found shot dead in Jennings

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found shot dead in a parking lot in Jennings Wednesday afternoon, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers responded to the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene after being found.
JENNINGS, MO
KMOV

Man sentenced to nearly 30 years for armed carjackings

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was sentenced to 28 years and 10 months in prison for two carjackings in 2021. Charges against 28-year-old Darius Eubanks alleged he stole a Chevy Malibu from someone at gunpoint at a north St. Louis County grocery store on June 27, 2021. He then crashed the vehicle at Labadie Avenue and North Sarah Street.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

2 people killed in overnight triple shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people died following a late-night triple shooting in north St. Louis Wednesday. Police were called to a gas station at 10:30 p.m. on Riverview and N. Broadway for a shooting. Officers found Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Ferrar, 49, both of North County, fatally shot on the ground. A third victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Moro man charged in alleged road rage incident

Bethalto Police say a 37-year-old Moro man ran another man’s car off the road Monday night in an apparent road rage incident. It was just after 6pm when Bethalto Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a traffic accident with an injury on Route 140 near Church Street. Officers arrived to find a white Ford Mustang off the south side of the roadway and in the parking lot of Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home.
BETHALTO, IL
KMOV

St. Louis man accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis man is accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. He is accused of using a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced June 28 and Dec. 6.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman killed in Florissant crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
FLORISSANT, MO
5 On Your Side

2 charged in connection with pursuit, crash of stolen car on I-70

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men are facing charges after the stolen car they were riding in crashed in Bridgeton, Missouri, while being chased by police last week. Keyshaun Carmel, 20, and Khalub Perkins, 18, were each charged with tampering with a motor vehicle Friday in connection with the Dec. 15 crash. Carmel was also charged with resisting arrest.
BRIDGETON, MO

