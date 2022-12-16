Read full article on original website
KMOV
Man found shot dead in Jennings
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found shot dead in a parking lot in Jennings Wednesday afternoon, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers responded to the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene after being found.
Man shot and killed in Jennings Wednesday afternoon
Someone shot and killed a man in a parking lot on Octavia Avenue in Jennings Wednesday afternoon.
KMOV
Man sentenced to nearly 30 years for armed carjackings
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was sentenced to 28 years and 10 months in prison for two carjackings in 2021. Charges against 28-year-old Darius Eubanks alleged he stole a Chevy Malibu from someone at gunpoint at a north St. Louis County grocery store on June 27, 2021. He then crashed the vehicle at Labadie Avenue and North Sarah Street.
KMOV
2 people killed in overnight triple shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people died following a late-night triple shooting in north St. Louis Wednesday. Police were called to a gas station at 10:30 p.m. on Riverview and N. Broadway for a shooting. Officers found Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Ferrar, 49, both of North County, fatally shot on the ground. A third victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Man who shot at state trooper may be in St. Louis area, highway patrol says
ST. LOUIS – Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol believe a man who shot at one of their colleagues may be in the St. Louis area. According to a public bulletin from the MSHP, the shooting happened on Sunday, Dec. 18, just before 1:20 a.m. in Carter County, located in the Ozarks in southeast Missouri.
O’Fallon, Missouri man sentenced for selling fatal fentanyl dose
An O'Fallon, Missouri man was sentenced on Wednesday for selling the fentanyl that killed a St. Peters woman in 2020.
Man already in federal prison for Trooper Hopkins' death pleads guilty to murder
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The man already in prison in connection with the shooting death of Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday. Christopher R. Grant, 49, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in St. Clair County circuit court Wednesday. He was sentenced to 37...
advantagenews.com
Moro man charged in alleged road rage incident
Bethalto Police say a 37-year-old Moro man ran another man’s car off the road Monday night in an apparent road rage incident. It was just after 6pm when Bethalto Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a traffic accident with an injury on Route 140 near Church Street. Officers arrived to find a white Ford Mustang off the south side of the roadway and in the parking lot of Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home.
KMOV
St. Louis man accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis man is accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. He is accused of using a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced June 28 and Dec. 6.
1 dead, 2 injured after elderly driver crashes into senior living apartment building
One person is dead and two are injured after an elderly driver crashed into a senior apartment building, hitting residents sitting in the lobby.
KMOV
Woman killed in Florissant crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
Woman charged with manslaughter after assault turned fatal at South City Hospital
ST. LOUIS — A woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter months after a violent incident at South City Hospital. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded at about 3:45 a.m. Oct. 26 at the hospital on South Broadway regarding a report of a disturbance. Investigators...
St. Louis man accused of making fake temp tags
A St. Louis man has been indicted for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake temporary vehicle tags for vehicles.
Loved ones of slain St. Louis man fight to keep case from going cold
ST. LOUIS — Two years after their loved one was murdered, a St. Louis family is still searching for answers. As the world races around, Destiny Barnett cannot help but think what could have been. “I lost Chris, Dec. 24, 2020,” Barnett said. “Christmas Eve.”. 21-year-old Chris...
Police investigating north St. Louis City shooting Wednesday morning
A shooting occurred less than an hour ago in St. Louis City.
2 charged in connection with pursuit, crash of stolen car on I-70
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men are facing charges after the stolen car they were riding in crashed in Bridgeton, Missouri, while being chased by police last week. Keyshaun Carmel, 20, and Khalub Perkins, 18, were each charged with tampering with a motor vehicle Friday in connection with the Dec. 15 crash. Carmel was also charged with resisting arrest.
Former Pam Hupp investigator charged with stalking corruption investigator
An exclusive FOX 2 report on a twist in the Pam Hupp investigation that no one saw coming.
3-vehicle crash at I-270, New Halls Ferry Road leaves 2 kids seriously injured
FERGUSON, Mo. — Two young children were seriously injured early Tuesday morning in a crash at New Halls Ferry Road, just south of Interstate 270. The Ferguson Police Department, St. Louis County Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a sedan, an SUV and a pickup truck at about 1 a.m. Tuesday at New Halls Ferry Road.
Person struck in fatal car crash at New Halls Ferry Road at I-270 in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded Wedesday night to a fatal crash involving a person struck by a car in Ferguson. The crash was reported at about 6:30 p.m. at New Halls Ferry Road at Interstate 270. Cpl. Dallas Thompson, a spokesman for the patrol, confirmed...
Man receives state sentence for 2019 murder of Illinois state trooper
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – One year after being sentenced in federal court for the murder of an Illinois State Trooper, an East St. Louis man appeared in St. Clair County Court on Wednesday to be sentenced in the killing. Christopher Grant, 49, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the death...
