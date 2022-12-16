Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
Lynchburg man sentenced to 17 years in prison for attacking 8 police and jail officers
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A man has been found guilty after attacking and wounding multiple law enforcement officers, including kicking, punching, spitting at, and biting them. One of the attacks was so severe, it ended the career of a jail officer. On August 4, 2022, a jury found Keith...
WSET
Armed robbery in parking lot of Roll and Tap Gaming: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Roll and Tap Gaming, early Wednesday morning. On Wednesday at 12:26 a.m., officers responded to 254 Oakley Avenue, Roll and Tap Gaming for a reported armed robbery that...
WSET
Scam Alert: Man allegedly scamming people in Campbell County neighborhoods
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you live in Campbell County keep a lookout for a man knocking on your door. Folks believe he's a scammer going around neighborhoods in the area. Melissa Campbell lives on George Street in Campbell County. She said a man has been going up...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. police make arrest in package theft investigation
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department believes it has charged the person responsible for taking packages. ACPD announced Wednesday, December 21, that 50-year-old William H. Kennedy of Stanardsville was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop. The department says the truck Kennedy was driving matched the description...
WSET
57-year-old Danville man hit and killed in Halifax County: VSP
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 57-year-old Danville man was hit and killed in an accident in Halifax County, according to authorities. Virginia State Police said they responded to a crash on Route 58 just east of Piney Grove Road at 7:16 a.m. on Tuesday. A 2019 Ford F-250...
WSET
Man steals school bus in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning, a parked school bus was stolen by a man in Pittsylvania County, police said. Officials said a suspicious man was reported to police near a school bus on Spring Road in Hurt. When deputies from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office arrived they found the man had entered the bus and already driven it away from the home where it was parked.
WSET
Have you seen him? Campbell Co. man wanted for breaking and entering
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man charged with breaking and entering among other charges. On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office shared that they are looking for Jacob Michael Fariss, 27. Fariss is 5’10”, 145lbs with blonde hair and green eyes....
12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WSLS
Two Lynchburg apartments struck by gunfire overnight, police say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning. On Dec. 19 at about 12:16 a.m., police were alerted about shots fired in the 1100 block of Early Street. After arriving at the scene, police found two apartment units that were struck...
WSET
Former Buena Vista police chief arrested for misusing public assets
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — The former Police Chief of Buena Vista was arrested on Friday and is charged with the felony of Misuse of Public Assets. 60-year-old Richard Keith Hartman was arrested by the Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Salem Field Office. He...
WSET
Dunkin', Cookout planning locations in Madison Heights: Amherst Co. officials
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Some exciting new developments are set to come to Amherst County. According to Tyler Creasy, the co-director of the Department of Community Development, Dunkin' submitted a site plan for opening a brand-new location at the former Biscuitville location on U.S. 29 near Seminole Plaza.
WSET
Downed powerlines, crash on Pumping Station Rd. in Appomattox: Crews
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Appomattox crews are allowing traffic to flow once again following a crash that knocked down powerlines. According to the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, they are on the scene of a crash on Pumping Station Road in the area of Spring Drive and the Pumping Station.
WSET
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person has been confirmed dead in a car crash in Brookneal late Thursday morning. At around 11:45 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Mount Carmel Road in Charlotte County. VSP says that one person has...
wakg.com
Nine Vehicles Broken Into in Danville Monday Night
The City of Danville has continued to a see a spike in vehicle break-ins during 2022. The Danville Police Department has reported at least 23 incidents of at least one vehicle being broken into during the month of December alone. The latest round of break-ins occurred on Monday night when...
WSET
Danville Police Department seeking public's help regarding recent vehicle break-ins
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding recent vehicle break-ins. If you have any photos or video of activity you believe may be related to past offenses or otherwise suspicious, Danville police said to please contact patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, email here, or use their crime tips app "CARE" here.
WSET
Danville Councilman Lee Vogler suffering concussion, leg fracture after car wreck
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler said his son Kingston and himself were in a bad car accident in a Facebook post. Police confirmed that the car in front of Vogler illegally crossed into his lane. His car is totaled. "The good news: we're both alive...
wsvaonline.com
Hit-and-run and Assault in Augusta County
Virginia State Police are asking for help with locating a vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run and assault in Augusta County Friday night. VSP says the victim was driving east on Tinkling Springs Road around 7 p.m. when a gold or light brown Dodge pickup truck stopped in front of the victim’s Toyota Highlander. The male driver of the pickup reportedly got out of the truck, approached the Highlander and after opening the driver’s side door, began punching the victim. State police say the driver then intentionally backed into the Highlander and sped away southbound on Route 340.
cbs19news
Charlottesville Police Respond to Shooting
Police responded to a shooting at roughly 2:20 a.m. on 14th St. NW. Police say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, and that person was taken to the hospital. Police say they will have more officers in the area as they investigate. There is no information about any arrests, or the condition of the victim. Stay with CBS19 News for updates as the story develops.
WSET
Elderly couple displaced days before Christmas following early morning fire in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — An elderly couple in Bedford won't be home for the holidays following an early morning fire on Thursday, the Bedford Fire Department shared. The department was dispatched to the 4200 block of McDaniel Road for a report of a chimney fire. Crews arrived to find...
WSET
Operation Christmas Joy: Franklin Co. deputies spread Christmas cheer to area families
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is making sure the community is feeling the love for the holidays. On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office hosted its 7th annual Operation Christmas Joy event to help out families at Christmastime. Seven years ago, the event began with selling...
Comments / 0