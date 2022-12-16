ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Armed robbery in parking lot of Roll and Tap Gaming: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Roll and Tap Gaming, early Wednesday morning. On Wednesday at 12:26 a.m., officers responded to 254 Oakley Avenue, Roll and Tap Gaming for a reported armed robbery that...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle Co. police make arrest in package theft investigation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department believes it has charged the person responsible for taking packages. ACPD announced Wednesday, December 21, that 50-year-old William H. Kennedy of Stanardsville was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop. The department says the truck Kennedy was driving matched the description...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Man steals school bus in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning, a parked school bus was stolen by a man in Pittsylvania County, police said. Officials said a suspicious man was reported to police near a school bus on Spring Road in Hurt. When deputies from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office arrived they found the man had entered the bus and already driven it away from the home where it was parked.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)

On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Two Lynchburg apartments struck by gunfire overnight, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning. On Dec. 19 at about 12:16 a.m., police were alerted about shots fired in the 1100 block of Early Street. After arriving at the scene, police found two apartment units that were struck...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Former Buena Vista police chief arrested for misusing public assets

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — The former Police Chief of Buena Vista was arrested on Friday and is charged with the felony of Misuse of Public Assets. 60-year-old Richard Keith Hartman was arrested by the Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Salem Field Office. He...
BUENA VISTA, VA
WSET

Downed powerlines, crash on Pumping Station Rd. in Appomattox: Crews

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Appomattox crews are allowing traffic to flow once again following a crash that knocked down powerlines. According to the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, they are on the scene of a crash on Pumping Station Road in the area of Spring Drive and the Pumping Station.
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

1 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person has been confirmed dead in a car crash in Brookneal late Thursday morning. At around 11:45 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Mount Carmel Road in Charlotte County. VSP says that one person has...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Nine Vehicles Broken Into in Danville Monday Night

The City of Danville has continued to a see a spike in vehicle break-ins during 2022. The Danville Police Department has reported at least 23 incidents of at least one vehicle being broken into during the month of December alone. The latest round of break-ins occurred on Monday night when...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Danville Police Department seeking public's help regarding recent vehicle break-ins

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding recent vehicle break-ins. If you have any photos or video of activity you believe may be related to past offenses or otherwise suspicious, Danville police said to please contact patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, email here, or use their crime tips app "CARE" here.
DANVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Hit-and-run and Assault in Augusta County

Virginia State Police are asking for help with locating a vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run and assault in Augusta County Friday night. VSP says the victim was driving east on Tinkling Springs Road around 7 p.m. when a gold or light brown Dodge pickup truck stopped in front of the victim’s Toyota Highlander. The male driver of the pickup reportedly got out of the truck, approached the Highlander and after opening the driver’s side door, began punching the victim. State police say the driver then intentionally backed into the Highlander and sped away southbound on Route 340.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville Police Respond to Shooting

Police responded to a shooting at roughly 2:20 a.m. on 14th St. NW. Police say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, and that person was taken to the hospital. Police say they will have more officers in the area as they investigate. There is no information about any arrests, or the condition of the victim. Stay with CBS19 News for updates as the story develops.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

