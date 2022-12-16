ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MO

ktvo.com

June Smith, 88, of Lucerne, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home

June Smith, 88, of Lucerne, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville, Missouri, on Sunday December 18, 2022. She had been in declining health. Wanda June Smith was born in Lucerne, Missouri, on February 13, 1934, the daughter of Delbert and Mildred Faye (Evans) Pauley. She grew up in the Lucerne area and spent most of her life there. She married Keith Smith on December 22, 1950. June graduated from Newtown-Harris High School in 1951. She and Keith spent most of their married life on a farm south of Lucerne where they raised livestock and, for a time, milked cows. June loved being a farmer’s wife. She raised a big garden and helped in every way on the farm. She and Keith had four children: Sharon, Karon, Stan, and Gary. June was involved in 4-H and PTA and was very active at the Lucerne Methodist Church, playing the piano, singing, and teaching children’s classes. They later attended the Lucerne Christian Church when the Methodist Church closed.
LUCERNE, MO
ktvo.com

Dale Eugene Miller, 87, of Brashear, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Dale Eugene Miller, 87, of Brashear, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at his home under Hospice care and family by his side. Born October 27, 1935 in Worthington, Missouri, Dale was the son of the late Harry Albert William and Effie Frances (May) Miller. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donnie and Dean Miller; 4 brothers-in-law, Orlan Ray, James Lykins, Darrel Bunch and Leroy Yadon, two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Snyder and Beulah Lykins.
BRASHEAR, MO
ktvo.com

2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties

LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Expected dangerous weather prompts court office closings in Macon, Shelby counties

MACON COUNTY AND SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — The weather forecast for later this week is prompting a northeast Missouri judge to take precautionary safety measures. Presiding Judge Rick Tucker has ordered that all court offices in Macon and Shelby counties to be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022, due to the forecast showing a high likelihood of extremely dangerous weather conditions.
MACON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Tractor-trailer overturns, blocking part of southeast Iowa intersection

DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — An overturned tractor-trailer blocked part of a southeast Iowa intersection Wednesday afternoon. The semi flipped over onto its side at the intersection of Highways 2 and 63, west of Bloomfield. The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. So far, we've been unable to learn details...
BLOOMFIELD, IA
ktvo.com

Dispensary leader provides update on recreational marijuana conversion process

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Most northeast Missouri medical marijuana dispensaries started their conversion to recreational marijuana process on December 8. The state has a 60-day review period. This timeline suggests that the legal sale of recreational marijuana products is expected to begin around February 8. Gary Seelhorst, the senior vice-president...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Ottumwa woman claims $100,000 lottery prize on Wednesday

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $100,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. Jane Mundell-McInerney, of Ottumwa, won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Very Merry Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Ottumwa. On Wednesday, Mundell-McInerney claimed her...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa church seeks donations for shoe pantry

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Bible Baptist Church in Ottumwa is gathering donations for its shoe pantry. A collection of festive high heels is on display at the Vine Coffee Shop on north Jefferson Street. Customers are invited to adopt a display shoe for a donation of $5 or more or...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Trooper justified in shooting armed robbery suspect

WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — New details are unfolding about the Iowa State Patrol trooper who shot an alleged armed robber earlier this month. Shots rang out near Blakesburg December 7. Charles Thomas Hall, 35, lost control of his car and crashed into a ditch. Hall had been running from...
BLAKESBURG, IA
ktvo.com

Adair County Health reports 67 new COVID-19 cases for Dec. 13-19

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Wednesday, the Adair County Health Department reported the number of COVID-19 cases for the seven-day period of Dec. 13 through Dec. 19 increased to 67. That is an increase of 25 over the previous reporting period. There have been 154 cases of COVID-19 reported to...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO

