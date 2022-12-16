Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktvo.com
Ruby Vincent, 88 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Ruby Vincent, 88 of Kirksville, MO passed away Wednesday (December 21st, 2022) at her home in Kirksville. The daughter of Lescoe and Alberta (Decker) Briggs, Ruby was born July 11th, 1934 in Kirksville, MO. On May 24th, 1958 in Kirksville, she was united in marriage to Forrest Vincent. Ruby is...
ktvo.com
June Smith, 88, of Lucerne, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
June Smith, 88, of Lucerne, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville, Missouri, on Sunday December 18, 2022. She had been in declining health. Wanda June Smith was born in Lucerne, Missouri, on February 13, 1934, the daughter of Delbert and Mildred Faye (Evans) Pauley. She grew up in the Lucerne area and spent most of her life there. She married Keith Smith on December 22, 1950. June graduated from Newtown-Harris High School in 1951. She and Keith spent most of their married life on a farm south of Lucerne where they raised livestock and, for a time, milked cows. June loved being a farmer’s wife. She raised a big garden and helped in every way on the farm. She and Keith had four children: Sharon, Karon, Stan, and Gary. June was involved in 4-H and PTA and was very active at the Lucerne Methodist Church, playing the piano, singing, and teaching children’s classes. They later attended the Lucerne Christian Church when the Methodist Church closed.
ktvo.com
Dale Eugene Miller, 87, of Brashear, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Dale Eugene Miller, 87, of Brashear, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at his home under Hospice care and family by his side. Born October 27, 1935 in Worthington, Missouri, Dale was the son of the late Harry Albert William and Effie Frances (May) Miller. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donnie and Dean Miller; 4 brothers-in-law, Orlan Ray, James Lykins, Darrel Bunch and Leroy Yadon, two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Snyder and Beulah Lykins.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri native becomes newest officer at Truman Police Department
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri native is the newest officer at the Truman State University Police Department. Anthony Pope, 31, of Kirksville, is a December 2022 graduate of the Law Enforcement Training Institute in Columbia, Missouri. Pope began his duties as police officer at Truman this week. He...
ktvo.com
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
ktvo.com
Pickup, SUV end up off the highway following 2-vehicle crash east of Kirksville
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Adair County. It happened at 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Missouri Highway 11 and Bullion Way, three miles east of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway patrol, the crash involved an...
ktvo.com
Expected dangerous weather prompts court office closings in Macon, Shelby counties
MACON COUNTY AND SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — The weather forecast for later this week is prompting a northeast Missouri judge to take precautionary safety measures. Presiding Judge Rick Tucker has ordered that all court offices in Macon and Shelby counties to be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022, due to the forecast showing a high likelihood of extremely dangerous weather conditions.
ktvo.com
Tractor-trailer overturns, blocking part of southeast Iowa intersection
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — An overturned tractor-trailer blocked part of a southeast Iowa intersection Wednesday afternoon. The semi flipped over onto its side at the intersection of Highways 2 and 63, west of Bloomfield. The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. So far, we've been unable to learn details...
ktvo.com
Suspects in deadly Kirksville mass shooting to go on trial next year
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — We are approaching the one-year anniversary of a deadly mass shooting in Kirksville that claimed the lives of three people. The two suspects are set to go on trial next year, one in Adair County and the other in mid-Missouri on a change of venue. Anquan...
ktvo.com
Dispensary leader provides update on recreational marijuana conversion process
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Most northeast Missouri medical marijuana dispensaries started their conversion to recreational marijuana process on December 8. The state has a 60-day review period. This timeline suggests that the legal sale of recreational marijuana products is expected to begin around February 8. Gary Seelhorst, the senior vice-president...
ktvo.com
City of Kirksville issues Snow Emergency to begin at 12 a.m. on Dec. 22
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The City of Kirksville is declaring a Snow Emergency starting at 12 a.m. on December 22, 2022. All vehicles parked on designated Snow Emergency Routes, including city streets in the Downtown and/or Central Business District, must be moved within two hours, or by 2 a.m. on Dec. 22.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa woman claims $100,000 lottery prize on Wednesday
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $100,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. Jane Mundell-McInerney, of Ottumwa, won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Very Merry Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Ottumwa. On Wednesday, Mundell-McInerney claimed her...
ktvo.com
White Christmas likely this year for the Heartland, but is it normally?
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and OTTUMWA, Iowa — The dream of a white Christmas for some looks to be a reality this year for the Heartland. In order to be considered a white Christmas, at least one inch of snow must be on the ground. Based on climatological averages, the Heartland...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa church seeks donations for shoe pantry
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Bible Baptist Church in Ottumwa is gathering donations for its shoe pantry. A collection of festive high heels is on display at the Vine Coffee Shop on north Jefferson Street. Customers are invited to adopt a display shoe for a donation of $5 or more or...
ktvo.com
The Kirksville KAOS Volleyball club looks to help area players prepare for High School
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — If you want to have success in the sport of volleyball, you have to play the best to be the best. Oftentimes, smaller communities like Kirksville get left behind because they have fewer resources than bigger cities. That's why the Kirksville KAOS Volleyball Club is a...
ktvo.com
Trooper justified in shooting armed robbery suspect
WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — New details are unfolding about the Iowa State Patrol trooper who shot an alleged armed robber earlier this month. Shots rang out near Blakesburg December 7. Charles Thomas Hall, 35, lost control of his car and crashed into a ditch. Hall had been running from...
ktvo.com
Adair County Health reports 67 new COVID-19 cases for Dec. 13-19
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Wednesday, the Adair County Health Department reported the number of COVID-19 cases for the seven-day period of Dec. 13 through Dec. 19 increased to 67. That is an increase of 25 over the previous reporting period. There have been 154 cases of COVID-19 reported to...
Comments / 0