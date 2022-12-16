Read full article on original website
Eastern North Carolina winter weather roundup
With the potential for one of the coldest holidays in recent memory, many local businesses and organizations are announcing measures they are taking against the weather. Keep up to date with NewsChannel 12!. Salvation Army of Carteret County. In anticipation of colder weather, The Salvation Army of Carteret County located...
Salvation Army of Carteret County will act as warming center for homeless
Carteret County — In anticipation of colder weather, The Salvation Army of Carteret County located at 2800 Bridges Street in Morehead City will open on Saturday, December 24th, 2022 as a warming center from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Coffee, Hot Chocolate, snacks and food will be available.
City of New Bern announces Employee of the Year
NEW BERN, Craven County — The City of New Bern announces honors for three employees selected as Employee of the Year. The honorees were named at the City’s employee holiday luncheon earlier this month. Then, they were honored at the December 13th Board of Aldermen meeting. Each employee received a plaque and a $300 check.
New Bern Parks & Recreation hosts New Year’s Eve Block Party
New Bern Parks & Recreation said they will host the city’s 5th annual New Year’s Eve Block Party on Saturday, December 31st. The party will start at 5:30 PM. The event is sponsored by Riverside Automotive Group and will take place downtown at the intersection of Pollock and Craven streets.
Lenoir County Public Schools Transportation Director retires after 45 years
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Lenoir County Public Schools Transportation Director Anthony Mitchell is retiring after 45 years with the school system. “It’s been a good ride,” Mitchell said. Mitchell is 66 years old and has been a bus washer, tire changer, fuel truck driver, mechanic and shop...
Juvenile arrested in breaking and entering of vape shop, more arrests expected
NEW BERN, Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old juvenile in relation to a breaking and entering at a tobacco and vape shop on N.C. 55 East in New Bern. Law enforcement said it happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The juvenile has...
Bridgeton hit-and-run case closed after death of driver
The hit-and-run case that claimed the life of Desiree Lee Pitman has been closed after the driver passed away prior to being questioned. The driver, Vaughn Antonio Jones, 54, of Bayboro, was identified as the driver of the vehicle at the time of the collision. According to a release from the state highway patrol, the investigation is now closed.
Aylward Enterprises to bring jobs to Craven County Industrial Park
NEW BERN, Craven County — A New Bern-based business has plans to bring dozens of jobs to the Craven County Industrial Park. According to a press release from Craven County Economic Development and the Craven 100 Alliance, Aylward Enterprises LLC, a New Bern-based company plans to make a sizeable investment and create dozens of jobs in the Craven County Industrial Park.
Business owner arrested after police say kitchen discovered to be drug manufacturing hub
VANCEBORO, Craven County — A Vanceboro man was arrested and charged with several illegal drug-related crimes after police searched his vehicle and business. Craven County deputies searched Clayton Wright's vehicle on Dec. 19, 2022 on U.S. 17 near Wildlife Road. Upon searching the vehicle, they found cocaine, methamphetamine and...
Police looking for person of interest in fraud from Jacksonville Taco Bell
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for help identifying a person of interest in a fraud case from the Taco Bell at 2095 N. Marine Blvd. in Jacksonville. The man is described as a Hispanic man, roughly 5'8" tall and 210 pounds. Police said he...
Law enforcement looking for three shoplifting suspects
CALYPSO, Duplin County — The Duplin County Sheriff's Office is looking for help identifying three people who are suspects in shoplifting from the Dollar General store in Calypso. Law enforcement said it happened around 5 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2022. They said two people filled two shopping carts with...
To the Rescue: Egypt the loving, furry pal
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Are you looking for a loyal, furry friend?. Misplaced Mutts has a 10-year-old loving Doberman named Egypt available. Egypt wants to be around people 24/7 and would be best in a home where she is the only dog. Jennifer Jernigan with Misplaced Mutts said Egypt...
Kinston man arrested on drug charges after SWAT search
North Carolina — On Wednesday, December 21st, members of the Kinston Police Department Violent Criminal Action Team concluded an investigation into illegal drug distribution by Raheem Freeland, 27, of Kinston. Members of the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team said they...
Kinston Police arrest man in connection to November shooting
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On December 20th, Kinston Police Department arrested a man in connection to a November shooting. Police said they arrested Raven Whitaker, 29, of Kinston without incident. The Kinston Police Department said Whitaker was identified as one of the assailants in the November 28th shooting that...
D.H. Conley, Havelock and West Craven all had football athletes sign on early signing day
On Early National Signing Day, a handful of ENC schools had athletes sign. D.H. Conley's Bryce Weaver signed to play on the offensive line for East Carolina. Havelock High School had two seniors sign Wednesday. Javonte Vereen signed with N.C. State to play tight end and Andrew Frazier signed with Davidson to play quarterback.
Two men arrested in Grifton on drug charges
North Carolina — Two men were arrested Monday, December 19th in Grifton on drug-related charges by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office following an execution of a search warrant that was part of a narcotics investigation. Members of the LCSO Narcotics Unit, along with the Kinston Police Department’s Violent...
