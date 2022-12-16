ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surf City, NC

wcti12.com

Eastern North Carolina winter weather roundup

With the potential for one of the coldest holidays in recent memory, many local businesses and organizations are announcing measures they are taking against the weather. Keep up to date with NewsChannel 12!. Salvation Army of Carteret County. In anticipation of colder weather, The Salvation Army of Carteret County located...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

City of New Bern announces Employee of the Year

NEW BERN, Craven County — The City of New Bern announces honors for three employees selected as Employee of the Year. The honorees were named at the City’s employee holiday luncheon earlier this month. Then, they were honored at the December 13th Board of Aldermen meeting. Each employee received a plaque and a $300 check.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern Parks & Recreation hosts New Year’s Eve Block Party

New Bern Parks & Recreation said they will host the city’s 5th annual New Year’s Eve Block Party on Saturday, December 31st. The party will start at 5:30 PM. The event is sponsored by Riverside Automotive Group and will take place downtown at the intersection of Pollock and Craven streets.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Bridgeton hit-and-run case closed after death of driver

The hit-and-run case that claimed the life of Desiree Lee Pitman has been closed after the driver passed away prior to being questioned. The driver, Vaughn Antonio Jones, 54, of Bayboro, was identified as the driver of the vehicle at the time of the collision. According to a release from the state highway patrol, the investigation is now closed.
BRIDGETON, NC
wcti12.com

Aylward Enterprises to bring jobs to Craven County Industrial Park

NEW BERN, Craven County — A New Bern-based business has plans to bring dozens of jobs to the Craven County Industrial Park. According to a press release from Craven County Economic Development and the Craven 100 Alliance, Aylward Enterprises LLC, a New Bern-based company plans to make a sizeable investment and create dozens of jobs in the Craven County Industrial Park.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Law enforcement looking for three shoplifting suspects

CALYPSO, Duplin County — The Duplin County Sheriff's Office is looking for help identifying three people who are suspects in shoplifting from the Dollar General store in Calypso. Law enforcement said it happened around 5 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2022. They said two people filled two shopping carts with...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

To the Rescue: Egypt the loving, furry pal

BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Are you looking for a loyal, furry friend?. Misplaced Mutts has a 10-year-old loving Doberman named Egypt available. Egypt wants to be around people 24/7 and would be best in a home where she is the only dog. Jennifer Jernigan with Misplaced Mutts said Egypt...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston man arrested on drug charges after SWAT search

North Carolina — On Wednesday, December 21st, members of the Kinston Police Department Violent Criminal Action Team concluded an investigation into illegal drug distribution by Raheem Freeland, 27, of Kinston. Members of the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team said they...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston Police arrest man in connection to November shooting

KINSTON, Lenoir County — On December 20th, Kinston Police Department arrested a man in connection to a November shooting. Police said they arrested Raven Whitaker, 29, of Kinston without incident. The Kinston Police Department said Whitaker was identified as one of the assailants in the November 28th shooting that...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Two men arrested in Grifton on drug charges

North Carolina — Two men were arrested Monday, December 19th in Grifton on drug-related charges by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office following an execution of a search warrant that was part of a narcotics investigation. Members of the LCSO Narcotics Unit, along with the Kinston Police Department’s Violent...
GRIFTON, NC

