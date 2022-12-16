Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Christmas Songs That Were Performed By Michigan Musicians
Michigan has quite a few famous musicians that are from the state and here are some performing Christmas songs. Detroit has long been known as the Motor City since this is where the bulk of the automotive industry got its start and is still building cars and trucks to this day.
US 103.1
Pine Knob Gearing Up for One Amazing Summer 2023: See the Lineup
Pine Knob was officially back last year and the momentum of offering the best show of summer isn't slowing down for 2023. Already the schedule is showing signs that there's a summer of incredible music heading our way. Ever since the word broke that DTE Energy Music Theatre was dropping...
US 103.1
Five Michigan Hermits and the Saga of ‘Michigan Slim': 1889-1978
It seems there are hermits a-plenty living in Michigan, for one reason or another. In the late 1800s, the man known as “Uncle Eph” hermitized himself in Benzie County, around Platte Lake near Honor and west of Traverse City. Taking a look at his three-wall shack, there's a huge wood-burning stove that kept him warm.
The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?
Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
Where We Used To Hang Out: Michigan Hotel Lobbies, 1900-1960
You may have seen the old movies where the lobby was where you wanted to be seen. The lobbies were full of people reading the newspaper, smoking pipes, yakkin' with a group of friends, having snacks, holding meetings, and playing cards. Sometimes someone could catch a nap in a lobby chair without being disturbed.
How to Craft the Most Pure Michigan Dating Profile Ever
Colder weather is here and with it comes cuffing season!. If you're like my mom and you're unfamiliar with that term Urban Dictionary explains,. During the Fall and Winter months people who would normally rather be single... find themselves along with the rest of the world desiring to be "Cuffed" or tied down by a serious relationship. The cold weather and prolonged indoor activity causes singles to become lonely and desperate to be cuffed.
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Michigan Winter
After we just experienced the most snowfall this past weekend, we are being bombarded by snow yet again this weekend. Make sure you have everything you need for a cozy weekend in because I promise you...you are not going anywhere. Grab your shovels, rock salt, gloves, jackets, food, water bottles,...
Did The Beloved Saran Wrap Ball Game Start In Michigan?
My family looks forward to hanging out during the holidays. We love, aggressively playing games. All sorts of them: board games, Jack Box (digital interactive games for all ages), Uno with all of our own rules and other card games, but 'never have we ever' played 'Saran Wrap Ball.'. What...
Is It Legal to Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Michigan?
It's the most wonderful time of the year...or is it?. Mother nature sure has a funny way of showing her holiday spirit. With the Winter season only just having begun on December 21, of course, it only makes sense that a massive Winter storm is about to hit the Midwest right before the holidays.
Horrornaments: Michigan-Based Family Company Creates Unique Horror-Themed Christmas Ornaments
A Michigan-based company that makes horror-themed Christmas ornaments has gotten a new lease on life thanks to a viral TikTok video. Which Styx Song Was Inspired by Day Drinking at a Bar in Niles, Michigan?. Just a couple of weeks before Christmas, Makayla Burns and her father were worried that...
US 103.1
Five Things You Need to Celebrate Festivus in Michigan
For those unfamiliar with Festivus, it is a non-commercial holiday that is meant to be celebrated as an alternative to the pressures of the usual Christmas holiday season. It is a very simple, yet powerful holiday. Even though Festivus was made famous on a 1997 episode of Seinfeld, the holiday...
The Shipwreck at the Bottom of Lake Saint Clair, Michigan
Let’s face it…even though it pales in comparison to our five Great Lakes, I still think Lake Saint Clair should be the sixth one…or at least an honorary member. And, like all the other five, Lake Saint Clair has its share of shipwrecks and sunken boats. With 430 square miles of water, the lake was a main passageway for cargo ships on their way thru the other Great Lakes. So it only stands to reason the lake should have its fair share of sunken vessels. And it does.
5 Things Michigan Transplants Need to Be Ready for This Winter
If this is your first winter in Michigan, you're about to experience something rather unique. Here are five things that transplants to the state of Michigan need to be ready for as we approach another winter season. Michigan Drivers May Not Be Any Better at Winter Driving Than Your State.
US 103.1
Carhartt Plans to Expand in Michigan, Bringing 125 New Jobs
Carhartt has announced that it plans to expand its operation based in Dearborn, bringing 125 new jobs to our state. Carhartt manufactures premium workwear, outdoor apparel, and footwear. Michigan Chosen Over Other Locations. The project is supported by a $937,500 performance-based grant from the Michigan Business Development Program, making Michigan...
West Michigan Couple Makes Six Figures Using Only Side Hustles
A couple in West Michigan have created such a splash with their side hustles that they've now been featured on CNBC three separate times. And, they're making bank while they do it. Jamie and Sarah McCauley have created a life in which they have multiple streams of income. More than...
Is Flashing Your Car Lights Illegal in Michigan? Yes and No
You're cruising down the road and spot a police officer parked just waiting to catch someone speeding. Trying to be a good samaritan, you flash your headlight to oncoming traffic to signal the speed trap ahead. Sound familiar? Most Michiganders view this as simply being courteous, but could this harmless act actually be illegal?
US 103.1
How To Keep Your Pipes From Bursting During Upcoming Michigan Winter Storm
West Michigan is going to be under it's first Blizzard warning since the Groundhog's Day Blizzard in 2011. While longtime residents know this could mean freezing temperatures, snow banks piling up high, and strong winds. And that combination can mean hazards of all kinds, including power outages. While losing power...
US 103.1
