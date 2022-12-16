ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

How are local pharmacies managing amid medicine shortage?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The flu season is still going strong. Georgia and South Carolina are seeing high levels of spread. While better than a few weeks ago, pharmacies nationwide are starting to see a shortage of cold and flu medicine. We talked to pharmacists about what impacts we’re seeing...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Cotton farmers donate nearly 2,000 socks to homeless in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the cold temperatures right around the corner, local cotton farmers are doing more to help the community. The Georgia Cotton Commission delivered nearly 2,000 pairs of socks to the CSRA’s Economic Opportunity Authority on Greene Street. This is the fourth time they have made...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Border Bash Foundation presents $980K check to local organizations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Money raised from the Border Bash was given to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia and other local organizations completing an annual tradition that reaches beyond college football. Leaders with the Border Bash Foundation raised $980,000 for local children’s charities. President of the organization, Joel Simmons,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

First responders prep for active shooter training in Glascock Co.

GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First responders in Glascock and Warren counties were suited up for active shooter drills. Between incidents like Uvalde and school shooter hoaxes across Georgia and South Carolina, officials say it’s important to always be prepared. In a rural community with limited resources, training is essential.
GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Ga., S.C. crews are getting region’s roads ready for big freeze

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Crews in Georgia and South Carolina have started spraying major roadways with saltwater to keep residual water from freezing when temperatures drop overnight Thursday. Interstate 20, which runs right through the CSRA, is one of the top priorities. “Statewide, we store about 1.8 million gallons of brine...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

State agency wants to increase ‘long past due’ pay rates for SC group homes, foster families

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 4,000 children and teenagers are currently in South Carolina’s out-of-home foster care system, with hundreds of them living in group homes. But those group homes have been receiving the same pay rate from the state for providing that care for nearly a decade, and they fear not raising those rates soon could have long-lasting repercussions.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Arctic blast: Georgia prepares for 'once-in-a-generation' winter storm

ATLANTA - State officials are warning Georgians to take precautions against the high winds and freezing cold temperatures from an approaching Arctic blast. At a press conference Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, saying that officials most fear power outages caused by wind, which could cut off heating to homes and health care facilities. Officials warn wind could also delay reconnecting power.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

Karlton L. Howard wins House District 129 special election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The special election to fill the Georgia House District 129 seat formerly occupied by Henry Wayne Howard is over. The seat will be filled by Karlton L. Howard, brother of the late state representative. The race was called Tuesday night around 8:30p.m. The election was only...
AUGUSTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Brutal cold on the way, healthcare with no insurance, judge unexpectedly dies

On the Tuesday Dec. 20 edition of Georgia Today: Brutal cold is on the way, Georgia clinics for workers without insurance, and a Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, December 20th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. Brutal cold is coming to Georgia this week. A Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. And if you have a job but don't have health insurance, there are more than 100 clinics across the state you can go to. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

250 holiday hams donated at Augusta elementary school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Lend a Helping Ham” returned this holiday season. The company behind the movement, Recteq, dropped off 250 hams at Wilkinson Gardens Elementary School in Augusta. They are full-sized, pre-glazed, and hickory smoked, so it’s ready for the Christmas feast. Now the school plans to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

2 local women donate hand-knitted hats for people in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re days out from Christmas, and a pair of women are going above and beyond to ensure no one stays cold this frigid holiday season. We talked to the duo that donated hand-knitted hats to Golden Harvest. “We have people that suffer and are too...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augustan sentenced to 15 years for enticement of 13-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to enticement of a minor for sexual activity. According to evidence presented in court, in June and July 2019, when Derek Jerome Nelson, now 33, was 30 years old, he enticed a 13-year-old minor girl into sexual conduct.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

What can holiday travelers expect as they head to Augusta airport?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Airports across America are seeing a rush of travelers for the holidays, and anyone who may head out through Augusta may see some crowds. Augusta Regional Airport is not known for being as busy as Atlanta or other airports nearby. But with more than 5 million Georgia and South Carolina residents traveling for Christmas, the local terminal is sure to see a boost.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Fighting antisemitism amid rising hate crimes in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The FBI recently released a report showing the number of hate crimes dropped slightly around the country in 2021. But in Georgia, reports went up from 195 to 238. Most cases reported involved race, ethnicity, or ancestry. We talked to a local rabbi who described his...
AUGUSTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Dept of Human Services Issues Summer 2022 Benefits to Eligible Children

Today, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services began issuing a third round of 2021-22 P-EBT benefits, this time covering the 2022 summer months for eligible children. SNAP-enrolled children ages 0-5 and 5 who turned 6 during the school year, as well as K-12 students who participated in the National School Lunch Program, will receive the one-time $391 benefit issuance.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

New report shows GA employers struggling to hire

ATLANTA – A new WalletHub study shows that Georgia employers have the second biggest hiring struggle in the United States. With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring, plus expert commentary.
GEORGIA STATE

