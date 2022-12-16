Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Georgia Today: Kemp issues state of emergency, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 riot, illness is up
On the Wednesday Dec. 21 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency ahead of the extreme cold, a Savannah man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and respiratory illnesses are up. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
WRDW-TV
How are local pharmacies managing amid medicine shortage?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The flu season is still going strong. Georgia and South Carolina are seeing high levels of spread. While better than a few weeks ago, pharmacies nationwide are starting to see a shortage of cold and flu medicine. We talked to pharmacists about what impacts we’re seeing...
WRDW-TV
Cotton farmers donate nearly 2,000 socks to homeless in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the cold temperatures right around the corner, local cotton farmers are doing more to help the community. The Georgia Cotton Commission delivered nearly 2,000 pairs of socks to the CSRA’s Economic Opportunity Authority on Greene Street. This is the fourth time they have made...
WRDW-TV
Border Bash Foundation presents $980K check to local organizations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Money raised from the Border Bash was given to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia and other local organizations completing an annual tradition that reaches beyond college football. Leaders with the Border Bash Foundation raised $980,000 for local children’s charities. President of the organization, Joel Simmons,...
WRDW-TV
First responders prep for active shooter training in Glascock Co.
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First responders in Glascock and Warren counties were suited up for active shooter drills. Between incidents like Uvalde and school shooter hoaxes across Georgia and South Carolina, officials say it’s important to always be prepared. In a rural community with limited resources, training is essential.
WRDW-TV
Ga., S.C. crews are getting region’s roads ready for big freeze
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Crews in Georgia and South Carolina have started spraying major roadways with saltwater to keep residual water from freezing when temperatures drop overnight Thursday. Interstate 20, which runs right through the CSRA, is one of the top priorities. “Statewide, we store about 1.8 million gallons of brine...
WRDW-TV
State agency wants to increase ‘long past due’ pay rates for SC group homes, foster families
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 4,000 children and teenagers are currently in South Carolina’s out-of-home foster care system, with hundreds of them living in group homes. But those group homes have been receiving the same pay rate from the state for providing that care for nearly a decade, and they fear not raising those rates soon could have long-lasting repercussions.
fox5atlanta.com
Arctic blast: Georgia prepares for 'once-in-a-generation' winter storm
ATLANTA - State officials are warning Georgians to take precautions against the high winds and freezing cold temperatures from an approaching Arctic blast. At a press conference Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, saying that officials most fear power outages caused by wind, which could cut off heating to homes and health care facilities. Officials warn wind could also delay reconnecting power.
WJCL
Mattie's Call issued following disappearance of 7-month-old baby in Georgia
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call following the disappearance of a 7-month-old baby. According to the Clayton County Police Department, the mother of Jonha Harrison gave the child to the man she believed was the child's father for about 2 weeks.
wfxg.com
Karlton L. Howard wins House District 129 special election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The special election to fill the Georgia House District 129 seat formerly occupied by Henry Wayne Howard is over. The seat will be filled by Karlton L. Howard, brother of the late state representative. The race was called Tuesday night around 8:30p.m. The election was only...
Georgia Today: Brutal cold on the way, healthcare with no insurance, judge unexpectedly dies
On the Tuesday Dec. 20 edition of Georgia Today: Brutal cold is on the way, Georgia clinics for workers without insurance, and a Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, December 20th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. Brutal cold is coming to Georgia this week. A Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. And if you have a job but don't have health insurance, there are more than 100 clinics across the state you can go to. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
WRDW-TV
250 holiday hams donated at Augusta elementary school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Lend a Helping Ham” returned this holiday season. The company behind the movement, Recteq, dropped off 250 hams at Wilkinson Gardens Elementary School in Augusta. They are full-sized, pre-glazed, and hickory smoked, so it’s ready for the Christmas feast. Now the school plans to...
WRDW-TV
2 local women donate hand-knitted hats for people in need
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re days out from Christmas, and a pair of women are going above and beyond to ensure no one stays cold this frigid holiday season. We talked to the duo that donated hand-knitted hats to Golden Harvest. “We have people that suffer and are too...
WRDW-TV
Augustan sentenced to 15 years for enticement of 13-year-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to enticement of a minor for sexual activity. According to evidence presented in court, in June and July 2019, when Derek Jerome Nelson, now 33, was 30 years old, he enticed a 13-year-old minor girl into sexual conduct.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia to get $28 million for opioid addiction treatment in Walmart settlement, AG says
ATLANTA — Georgia will get at least $28 million to help fund opioid addiction treatment as part of a more than $3 billion settlement between a coalition of states and Walmart, state Attorney General Chris Carr said Monday. The coalition had accused Walmart of failing to "appropriately oversee the...
WRDW-TV
New SC House Speaker sets economic development as his top priority next year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As 2022 comes to a close, South Carolina is wrapping up a record year for economic development. This year, the state secured more than $10 billion in capital investment from companies that will build or expand here and create more than 13,000 new jobs in the process.
WRDW-TV
What can holiday travelers expect as they head to Augusta airport?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Airports across America are seeing a rush of travelers for the holidays, and anyone who may head out through Augusta may see some crowds. Augusta Regional Airport is not known for being as busy as Atlanta or other airports nearby. But with more than 5 million Georgia and South Carolina residents traveling for Christmas, the local terminal is sure to see a boost.
WRDW-TV
Fighting antisemitism amid rising hate crimes in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The FBI recently released a report showing the number of hate crimes dropped slightly around the country in 2021. But in Georgia, reports went up from 195 to 238. Most cases reported involved race, ethnicity, or ancestry. We talked to a local rabbi who described his...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Dept of Human Services Issues Summer 2022 Benefits to Eligible Children
Today, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services began issuing a third round of 2021-22 P-EBT benefits, this time covering the 2022 summer months for eligible children. SNAP-enrolled children ages 0-5 and 5 who turned 6 during the school year, as well as K-12 students who participated in the National School Lunch Program, will receive the one-time $391 benefit issuance.
valdostatoday.com
New report shows GA employers struggling to hire
ATLANTA – A new WalletHub study shows that Georgia employers have the second biggest hiring struggle in the United States. With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring, plus expert commentary.
Comments / 0