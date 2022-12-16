Read full article on original website
Add Atkins-Porter Botanical Garden To Holiday Drive List
Paris, Tenn.–If you’re planning a drive around Paris to look at all the Christmas lights, make sure and drop by the Atkins-Porter Neighborhood Botanical Garden which is especially festive this holiday season. The garden is located at 311 Jackson St. and features a walkway, benches, pavilion and special spot for photos along with the lighted decorations. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Santa Busy At BPU ‘Jingle & Mingle’
Paris, Tenn.–Santa was busy Tuesday listening to Christmas wishes at the Paris Board of Public Utilities’ ‘Jingle & Mingle’ open house. The BPU’s Customer Service Representatives–Lisa Dolliver, Katelynne Allison, Velvet Arnold, Nikki Beard, and Ashton Norris–made sure Santa was listening. A steady crowd was on hand all afternoon for the open house which featured treats and a performance by Harmonix. (Lori Barrow photo).
City Of Paris Holiday Closings
Paris City Hall will be CLOSED on December 23rd and 26th, 2022 and will reopen at 7:30 am on Tuesday, December 27th. City of Paris Public Works Department will be CLOSED on December 23rd and 26th, 2022. Monday Sanitation routes will be run on Tuesday, December 27th. There will be no bulk pickup or cardboard pickup this week.
Weather To Close ‘Let It Glow’ Thursday, Friday
Union City, Tenn.–Discovery Park of America’s “Let it Glow” Drive-Thru and Walk-Thru will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23. Both “Let it Glow” and Discovery Park are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. …. Discovery Park will still be OPEN...
Free Admission For Children At Discovery Park In January
Union City, Tennessee— Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will receive free admission to Discovery Park of America throughout the month of January 2023. Adult general admission will be just $10 in January to kick off the museum and heritage park’s 10th birthday.
Henry County Warming Center To Open
Paris, Tenn.–Due to the forecast of dangerous frigid temperatures expected late Thursday evening through Monday, Henry County Emergency Management will be making preparations along with Paris Police Department, Henry County Sheriffs Dept, Paris Special School District and Paris First United Methodist Church to open a warming shelter at the WO Inman Middle School Tornado Shelter located at 400 Harrison St in Paris.
Anyone Needing Henry County Warming Center Can Take Pets To Animal Shelter
Paris, Tenn.–Anyone needing the Henry County warming shelter who has a pet is urged to drop their pet off at the Paris/Henry County Animal Shelter by 4:30 pm Thursday and they can pick up their pet up Tuesday. This is a free service. This is only for pets whose...
City Of Paris Government Offices To Close Early
City of Paris Government Offices to Close Early for Threat of Winter Weather. Paris, Tenn.– City Manager Kim Foster has announced City of Paris Government Offices and Civic Center will close at 2 PM today due to threat of winter weather this afternoon. Those offices include City Business Office, Building Inspection and Codes, Police Records and Civic Center. The Civic Center will remain closed tomorrow, Friday, December 23. All other offices will begin holiday closings on Friday and are as follows:
BPU: Tips To Prepare For Coming Frigid Temps
Paris, Tenn.–A message from the Paris Board of Public Utilities:. It’s in the forecast for us to receive sub-freezing temperatures for highs later this week, through Christmas weekend. We want to help you prepare as we enter winter full force:. • Disconnect your hoses – leaving a hose...
Clarksville Gas & Water shares freezing weather precautions
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Gas & Water shares important preventive cold weather precautions to help residents prepare for the forecast of freezing temperatures late this week and throughout the winter months. Please keep the following tips in mind to help protect household water pipes and plumbing fixtures, indoors and...
Henry Gas Leak Traced To Underground Service Line
Henry, Tenn.–Henry Volunteer Firefighters were dispatched out on a report of a possible gas leak in the area of East College Street Monday evening just after 5 p.m. Engines 2 & 3 responded to the area with 7 firefighters and confirmed the smell of gas in the area. The team along with the Henry Police Department went door to door checking on occupants, and checking gas meters until the source was narrowed to a home.
Middle Tennessee prepares for winter weather this week
Cities across Middle Tennessee are preparing for a possible winter storm toward the end of the week.
Snow Coming Thursday Evening, EXTREME COLD Friday!
The feels like (wind chill) temperature is going to drop from 40° around 4 PM on Thursday to -20° by midnight. That is a 60° feels like difference over an 8 hour period. On top of the extreme cold, snow accumulations look likely for everyone north of I-40 and still probable for areas south of I-40. The highest snow totals will be in our northern counties and the forecast in Jackson looks to be 1-3″ as of now. The wind chill could stay below zero for a 36 hour period from Thursday night through Saturday morning. Please bundle up and be safe folks.
Dickson Co. Sheriff K9 found at animal shelter after going missing at traffic stop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office’s K9s was found at the Williamson County Animal Center after it went missing during a traffic stop on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office said Nora went missing from the I-40/I-840 area on Monday afternoon. Around 7:30 p.m....
New Henry County Sheriff’s K9 Team On Duty
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County has a new K9 team. Cpl. Kyle Waldron has a new K9 partner named Lisa. They were certified as a K9 team Wednesday in narcotic detection. Lisa is a German short-haired pointer. (Henry County Sheriff’s Office photo).
911 Board Attorney Chip McLean Honored On Retirement
Paris, Tenn.–Attorney Chip McLean–who has served as the Henry County 911 Board’s attorney since 2010–was honored at his last meeting Monday evening as he prepares for retirement. McLean was presented a plaque by 911 Board Chairman John Etheridge and thanked for his leadership and years of...
WEATHER ALERT: Snow expected for Clarksville with temperatures falling to single digits
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for snow Thursday night with temperatures dropping into the teens and single digits. The NWS said that very cold temperatures are expected beginning Thursday night, with dangerous and potentially life-threatening wind chill values Friday morning. Temperatures will likely stay below freezing until midday Monday.
Reed, Reagor Formally Appointed To HCMC Board; Paris/Henry County Awarded $647,015 For Industrial Park Development
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Commission made the appointments of Bruce Reed and Susan Reagor to the hospital board official at Monday night’s meeting. Reed and Reagor were nominated to the Henry County Medical Center board of trustees at last week’s meeting after presentations from nine candidates. Nominating Committee Chairman Monte Starks said all candidates “were good candidates” and the process was a difficult one.
Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
