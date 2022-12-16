(Wealth of Geeks) — The rapidly rising rate of inflation dipped slightly last month, most obvious in the recent drop in gas prices. But it’s still on an upward trend. According to the latest report by the Census Bureau, income growth in the U.S. stayed relatively the same over the past two years. Median household income went from $69,639 in 2019 to $69,717 in 2021.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO