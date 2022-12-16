Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer And Suspect Shot In Brooklyn, Making It The 10th Cop Shooting of The YearAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Veteran restaurateur Steve Haxhiaj & Executive Chef Jaime Chabla Reopen NYC Italian Favorite “Il Monello” in Turtle BayAlexandra GrossNew York City, NY
The Best Apartments for Rent in Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Admits That Cole Sprouse Was The Love of Her Life
Selena Gomez spilled the tea on her past crush on Cole Sprouse in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, revealing that despite that, her first kiss was actually with Sprouse’s brother Dylan. The star briefly spoke about her crush on Cole in her new documentary,...
Selena Gomez Says Fred Armisen Sent Her Flowers After Naming Her Kidney After Him
Confirmed: Fred Armisen knows Selena Gomez named her replacement kidney after him. Selena Gomez joined Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show Monday and was asked about the revelation in her cover story with Rolling Stone that she named the organ after the comedian. Gomez shared that the two have connected over her kidney. “I know you named your kidney,” asked Fallon on the show after pulling out an RS magazine with Gomez on the cover. “You named it after someone we know.” “I got a kidney transplant a couple of years ago. As a way of coping, I thought I would...
Meryl Streep kissed Selena Gomez's hand when they met for the first time: 'It was such a surreal moment'
"You can only dream of meeting her or working with her," Gomez said of Streep during an appearance of "The Tonight Show."
JLo’s Reportedly Been Good For Ben Affleck, But Looks Like She’s Been Bad For His Dunkin' Donuts Habit
Ben Affleck has become synonymous with Dunkin' after going viral various times over the years.
'She's Faking Everything About This!': Paula Abdul Called Out For Awkward Tap Dance Routine During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Paula Abdul didn't win over fans when she performed a tap dance number during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 24. The video was posted to Twitter, and immediately users flocked to the social media platform to share their thoughts on the situation. One person wrote, "Something is a little out of sync here though…come on. Not that hard to figure out!" while another added, "She's faking everything about this." A third person weighed in, writing, "Wow lip syncing AND toe syncing at the same time. #Talented."However, some people stuck up for the 60-year-old singer. One person said,...
Prevention
‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Reveals the Real Reason Why Her Living Room Wasn’t on the Show
Home Town is back, and fans are thrilled at the chance to see Ben and Erin Napier at work renovating homes in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. On a recent episode, Ben and Erin took viewers behind the scenes of a very special renovation: their own country house. The hour-long episode showcased the warm and inviting home, including the beautiful kitchen, cozy bedrooms, and even the bathrooms, but one main area was omitted: the living room! Well, Erin took to Instagram to share details from that space too and explain the omission.
Prevention
Carrie Ann Inaba Breaks Down on Instagram Over Upsetting ‘Dancing With the Stars’ News
Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars officially crowned Charli D'Amelio its winner, ending the historic installment with one last surprise. The finale also marked Len Goodman's final appearance as head judge but it seems like it'll take some time for Carrie Ann Inaba to come to terms with this reality.
British TV star receives backlash after comparing Meghan Markle to an English serial killer
Painting of Meghan Markle by artist RajasekharanPhoto byRajasekharan Parameswaran; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Jeremy Clarkson (born in 1960) is a British broadcaster, journalist, TV host, and writer. He is best known for his show Top Gear.
Jennifer Lopez Admits She’s ‘Intimidated’ By Her Kids’ Teen Years & Jokes About ‘Gigli’ Sequel
Jennifer Lopez opened up about her fabulous life during Vogue’s “73 Questions” segment. The global icon invited the magazine into her even more fabulous home as she answered some fun questions while giving a mini tour of the pad. Looking absolutely stunning in a white, backless top and khaki pants, Jennifer touched upon parenting her twins, Emme and Max, 14, working with her husband Ben Affleck on another movie and more.
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik opens up about suffering from debilitating mental disorder in new video
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik has opened up about suffering from a debilitating mental disorder in a new video. The video was taken from the Big Bang Theory star's Bialik Breakdown podcast and shared on Instagram Monday. The show has a tagline of "a podcast breaking down mental health so you...
Jennifer Aniston & 'Morning Show' Costar Jon Hamm Sizzle In Comical New Ad After Debunked Romance Rumors
Contrary to popular rumors, actress Jennifer Aniston is not falling for her Morning Show costar Jon Hamm — but her cardigan sure is!Earlier this week, the Friends alum showed off slender shoulders in a new advertisement for Vital Proteins protein bars alongside the Mad Men icon, her sweater slipping down as she handed out samples of the brand’s new products to passerbys in a branded booth. “Vital Proteins bars, they just came out!” the sitcom staple can be heard saying in the video, shared with her 41 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, December 7. “We’ve got coffee, we’ve got peanut...
HGTV Responds After It Was Revealed Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Had Several Shows In The Works, Including One Set To Film In January
Stephen "tWitch" Boss had projects in the works at HGTV, and the network has responded in the wake of his death.
Tori Spelling reveals she is in the hospital after having a 'hard time breathing'
Tori Spelling revealed on Wednesday that she's been in the hospital after having a 'hard time breathing.'. The Beverly Hills, 90210, actress, 49 - whose three kids were recently sick with the flu - took to her Instagram Stories where she shared a selfie from the hospital bed and also slammed those who said she was faking being sick.
intheknow.com
Pregnant wife enrages husband when she buys private refrigerator for herself: ‘This is not a healthy relationship’
A pregnant wife bought a “separate fridge” with locks to keep her husband out. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice after her husband Paul accused her of “turning food into a war.” At 10 weeks pregnant, she’s been losing weight instead of gaining it.
Cher Says Jennifer Aniston Used To Raid Her Pantry In The ’70s
During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson asked singer Cher about her friendship with actress Jennifer Aniston. Kelly had heard that Jennifer and Cher have known each other for a very long time and she asked, “Is it true that Jennifer Aniston would come over to play at your house as a little girl in the ’70s?”
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry ‘Displayed a Lot of Anger’ Throughout Netflix Documentary and the Duke Will Continue to Speak Out
Find out what a body language expert is saying about Prince Harry's "anger" during his Netflix docuseries and why we’ll likely be hearing a lot more from the Duke of Sussex.
Newborn Mom Hysterically Explains How Baby’s Tiny Hug Completey Lobotomized Her
It’s exactly why we don’t eat our young.
Olivia Wilde Goes on Vacation, Returns To IG After Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde has left her worries behind. Shortly after splitting with boyfriend Harry Styles, the Don't Worry Darling director jetted off to a tropical location for some much needed fun in the...
Valerie Bertinelli Is 'Looking For A Lasting Relationship & Someone To Grow Old With' After $2.2 Million Divorce Settlement: Source
Valerie Bertinelli might take one more shot at love if the perfect guy swoops into her life, a friend believes.After finally declaring victory on her $2.2 million divorce settlement from ex-husband Tom Vitale, the One Day at a Time star simply "wants someone stable, settled and who is comfortable in their own skin.""She's looking for a lasting relationship, someone to grow old with. She just wants the simple things: companionship and someone she can trust and feel safe with," the close pal of Bertinelli continued to dish to a news publication on Thursday, December 22, in regard what the 62-year-old...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's death should spark real conversations about the cost of Black celebrity
Last week, dancer and DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died from suicide at age 40. Like many, I was incredibly shocked and saddened by the news. As a scholar of Black entertainment history, I also reflected on the longer history of Black male entertainers dancing or telling jokes to their deaths despite cultivating a public image as “pure love and light,” which is how tWitch’s former co-producer, Ellen DeGeneres described him on her Instagram upon hearing of his death. There have been so many tragic and unexpected deaths of young Black men in the entertainment industry that websites, such as BestOfDate, and...
Comments / 0