UVA School of Medicine finds new tie between gut bacteria and infection
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Medicine has discovered that certain gut bacteria can worsen C. difficile infections. These types of infections are more common in the elderly and those on long term antibiotics, affecting 350,000 Americans per year. With this knowledge, doctors hope to develop new treatments...
UVA Health named Center for Excellence by the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation has named UVA Health as a center for excellence. Doctor Mitch Rosner is a professor of medicine and chair of UVA Department of Medicine. He says autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease is the fourth leading cause of kidney failure. “The cysts...
UVA Health breaks down contagion timelines for ‘tripledemic’
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s the giving season, but you’re going to want to make sure you’re not giving any illnesses to your friends and family. Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are all spreading fast, as a part of what is being referred to as the “tripledemic.”
UVA School of Medicine finds antidepressant use combined with inflammation while pregnant could lead to babies’ neurodevelopmental changes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine are working to understand how antidepressant use could impact pregnancies. In the study, Doctor John Lukens and his team found a potential connection between antidepressants and inflammation on the mother’s end, with her baby’s brain development. He says they think it could lead to an increased risk of autism.
ADHD medications scarce, pharmacists improvise
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pharmacy stock is low for ADHD medications like Adderall, Ritalin, and their generics. Healthcare workers in and around Charlottesville are working to mitigate the shortage. “There’s a lot of speculation about the shortage and there’s no one reason [for it],” UVA Health Ambulatory Pharmacy Director Justin...
Local greenhouses donate 300 poinsettias to Sentara RMH patients
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the past seventeen years Evergrown’ Greenhouses, Riverside Plants, and Milmounthouses donate leftover poinsettias to patients at Sentara RMH to spread holiday joy. This year the local greenhouses donated over three hundred of their flowers to be given to patients at the hospital and the...
Charlottesville shipping company keeps promise of delivering gifts on time
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s getting down to the wire to have gifts delivered in time for Christmas. Blue Ridge Pack and Ship in Charlottesville says it is working hard to meet demand against supply chain issues. Owner Mike Toney wants to make sure customers get their presents under the tree.
Louisa family donates cooling cradle to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A family that has lived through the tragedy of losing a newborn child is making sure that others in a similar situation have the chance to say goodbye. Baby Asher’s family honored what they call his “heavenly birthday” on Tuesday, December 20th with a donation...
Plastic bag tax starts Jan 1. in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County are implementing a plastic bag tax. Starting January 1, 2023, each bag will cost $0.05. “I think we should have no plastic bags,” Nancy Hiles Johnson said. Johnson lives in Charlottesville, and says the new tax is a great step towards...
John Freeman loving dream-job as Voice of the Cavaliers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - John Freeman is in his first full school year as the “Voice of the Cavaliers. It’s always been his dream to be the play by play voice of UVa athletics on the Cavalier Radio Network. Freeman grew up in Crozet. As a kid he...
Wintry mix falling in the Shenandoah Valley
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain is expected to cause slick roadways for the morning commute in the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising against non-emergency travel due to conditions being right for the appearance of ice on the roadways.
ACFR gives safety tips ahead of winter weather
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue is encouraging people to be prepared in case of an emergency as freezing temperatures are forecasted this holiday weekend. This includes making sure you have a plan to stay warm if you lose power and keep your pipes from freezing. Tips...
SOCA hosts Holiday Soccer Skills Camp for kids in the Charlottesville community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Soccer Organization Charlottesville Area is giving kids a chance to come out and learn the game. SOCA held its Holiday Skills Day Camp Tuesday, December 20 at the SOCA Field House. “It’s just fun to see the enthusiasm,” SOCA Director Greg Painter said. “We’re doing...
Charlottesville holding Christmas Eve Market, waiving vendor fees
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Holiday Market will be hosting a special Christmas Eve market on Saturday at its usual location of 100 East Water Street. In the holiday spirit, vendors will not be charged market day fees to set up shop so that local businesses can get a little extra boost. Normally, that fee is $25.
Police seeing more drugged than drunk driving in Charlottesville area
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Both Albemarle County police and Charlottesville Police are encouraging people to keep themselves and others safe from driving under the influence. “Drunk driving is always an issue. We saw recently that drunk driving arrests have been going down, however there’s also the problem of drugged...
CPD and Wyant Insurance hand out more than 1,000 toys to children
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department and Wyant Insurance and Financial Services handed out gifts Wednesday, December 21. “We’re going to be hitting different neighborhoods and sharing some gifts to our community,” CPD Captain Tito Durrette said. “It’s just a level of commitment that we are that we’re out here. We want to be a part of it.”
Holiday travel in the skies; SHD gives tips on how to prepare
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) says they are already in the midst of the busy holiday travel season in its terminals. “There’s gonna be more crowds at the airports when you’re traveling just make sure that you’re especially nice to your fellow travelers, to the gate agents because we’re all just trying to get where we need to go,” Heather Ream, Director of Marketing and Communications for SHD said.
Sunny and seasonal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The last few hours of fall will feature partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. Clouds will thicken tonight. Thursday morning will feature a light mix of rain, freezing, and sleet. As temperatures warm, a change over to all rain will develop. Meanwhile, cold and windy conditions will be on tap Friday. Friday morning a brief snow shower will be possible. Have a great and safe day !
Runaway juvenile reported in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Sunday, Dec. 18 in Stuarts Draft. He was reported missing Monday, Dec. 19 by a family member. Daurean Lee Sutton is a white male, 15 years old,...
Tracking a late week storm
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures for the rest of the day. Clouds will thicken later Wednesday. An approaching system will bring a mix of rain and freezing early Thursday, before changing to rain. A Arctic front will advance across the region changing rain to light snow early Friday. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !
