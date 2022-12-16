ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

UVA School of Medicine finds new tie between gut bacteria and infection

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Medicine has discovered that certain gut bacteria can worsen C. difficile infections. These types of infections are more common in the elderly and those on long term antibiotics, affecting 350,000 Americans per year. With this knowledge, doctors hope to develop new treatments...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA School of Medicine finds antidepressant use combined with inflammation while pregnant could lead to babies’ neurodevelopmental changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine are working to understand how antidepressant use could impact pregnancies. In the study, Doctor John Lukens and his team found a potential connection between antidepressants and inflammation on the mother’s end, with her baby’s brain development. He says they think it could lead to an increased risk of autism.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

ADHD medications scarce, pharmacists improvise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pharmacy stock is low for ADHD medications like Adderall, Ritalin, and their generics. Healthcare workers in and around Charlottesville are working to mitigate the shortage. “There’s a lot of speculation about the shortage and there’s no one reason [for it],” UVA Health Ambulatory Pharmacy Director Justin...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Local greenhouses donate 300 poinsettias to Sentara RMH patients

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the past seventeen years Evergrown’ Greenhouses, Riverside Plants, and Milmounthouses donate leftover poinsettias to patients at Sentara RMH to spread holiday joy. This year the local greenhouses donated over three hundred of their flowers to be given to patients at the hospital and the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Louisa family donates cooling cradle to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A family that has lived through the tragedy of losing a newborn child is making sure that others in a similar situation have the chance to say goodbye. Baby Asher’s family honored what they call his “heavenly birthday” on Tuesday, December 20th with a donation...
LOUISA, VA
NBC 29 News

John Freeman loving dream-job as Voice of the Cavaliers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - John Freeman is in his first full school year as the “Voice of the Cavaliers. It’s always been his dream to be the play by play voice of UVa athletics on the Cavalier Radio Network. Freeman grew up in Crozet. As a kid he...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Wintry mix falling in the Shenandoah Valley

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain is expected to cause slick roadways for the morning commute in the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising against non-emergency travel due to conditions being right for the appearance of ice on the roadways.
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

ACFR gives safety tips ahead of winter weather

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue is encouraging people to be prepared in case of an emergency as freezing temperatures are forecasted this holiday weekend. This includes making sure you have a plan to stay warm if you lose power and keep your pipes from freezing. Tips...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville holding Christmas Eve Market, waiving vendor fees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Holiday Market will be hosting a special Christmas Eve market on Saturday at its usual location of 100 East Water Street. In the holiday spirit, vendors will not be charged market day fees to set up shop so that local businesses can get a little extra boost. Normally, that fee is $25.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Police seeing more drugged than drunk driving in Charlottesville area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Both Albemarle County police and Charlottesville Police are encouraging people to keep themselves and others safe from driving under the influence. “Drunk driving is always an issue. We saw recently that drunk driving arrests have been going down, however there’s also the problem of drugged...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD and Wyant Insurance hand out more than 1,000 toys to children

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department and Wyant Insurance and Financial Services handed out gifts Wednesday, December 21. “We’re going to be hitting different neighborhoods and sharing some gifts to our community,” CPD Captain Tito Durrette said. “It’s just a level of commitment that we are that we’re out here. We want to be a part of it.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Holiday travel in the skies; SHD gives tips on how to prepare

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) says they are already in the midst of the busy holiday travel season in its terminals. “There’s gonna be more crowds at the airports when you’re traveling just make sure that you’re especially nice to your fellow travelers, to the gate agents because we’re all just trying to get where we need to go,” Heather Ream, Director of Marketing and Communications for SHD said.
WEYERS CAVE, VA
NBC 29 News

Sunny and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The last few hours of fall will feature partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. Clouds will thicken tonight. Thursday morning will feature a light mix of rain, freezing, and sleet. As temperatures warm, a change over to all rain will develop. Meanwhile, cold and windy conditions will be on tap Friday. Friday morning a brief snow shower will be possible. Have a great and safe day !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Runaway juvenile reported in Stuarts Draft

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Sunday, Dec. 18 in Stuarts Draft. He was reported missing Monday, Dec. 19 by a family member. Daurean Lee Sutton is a white male, 15 years old,...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
NBC 29 News

Tracking a late week storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures for the rest of the day. Clouds will thicken later Wednesday. An approaching system will bring a mix of rain and freezing early Thursday, before changing to rain. A Arctic front will advance across the region changing rain to light snow early Friday. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

