CALDWELL — Teenager Nick Mendez has more on his mind than prom and football — his mission is to serve and create an inclusive community. As he roams the halls of Caldwell High School during any given school day, Mendez carries a packet of “Everyday Achievement Award” certificates that he bought from a local shop. When he sees a classmate doing something commendable — picking up trash, helping a friend with homework, being courteous to teachers and school staff — he fills out a card with the student’s name and gives it to them.

CALDWELL, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO