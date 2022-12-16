Read full article on original website
Lehigh Valley Planning Commission's Bradley says housing is 2023's biggest regional issue
Housing will be the most pressing regional issue of 2023, the head of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission said Thursday. The Valley's appeal as a place to live and work creates challenges, LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley said at the final 2022 meeting of the commission. There really is no...
Workers from other municipalities help raise the roof in South Manheim Twp.
AUBURN — Workers from five southern Schuylkill townships pitched in Tuesday and helped South Manheim Twp. put up roof trusses on a new garage. “They worked together,” said Jack Brennan, who chairs the South Manheim board of supervisors. “It was just like an Amish barn raising.”. Roadmaster...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Pennsylvania using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Taxes to rise in Greenfield Twp. after court approval of millage increase
Greenfield Twp. residents will see an uptick in their municipal property tax bills next year after a Lackawanna County judge agreed to let the township increase its general fund millage over the limit set by state law. The township plans to use the new revenue to help cover the cost...
Friendly's on Catasauqua Road closes, leaving one Lehigh Valley location remaining
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Following the closure of a longstanding restaurant this week, a once-prevalent chain has just one location remaining in the Lehigh Valley. A full-service outpost of Friendly's, the Massachusetts-based chain known for its SuperMelt sandwiches and towering ice cream sundaes, held its last day of business on Wednesday at 1826 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
Pa. officials, industry experts remind caregivers to care for themselves during the holidays
EASTON, Pa. - The state says about 1.6 million adults in Pennsylvania are unpaid caregivers, meaning they regularly care for a family member or friend. Add that to all the professional caregivers, and millions are selflessly devoting their time to others. State officials and industry experts agree it's important for caregivers to care for themselves during the holidays.
Hazleton mayor wants eminent domain money from HCA
Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat wants Hazleton City Authority to give the city more than $857,000 that the authority will receive from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for land that the state agency seized for its project to extend state Route 424 into Humboldt Industrial Park. At least one authority official...
Fix for troublesome intersection in Bethlehem Twp., originally slated for 2023, now pushed to 2025/26
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - More housing developments keep popping up throughout the Lehigh Valley, including in Bethlehem Township. That means more traffic at a notoriously troublesome intersection there. 69 News discovered that intersection now isn't being upgraded for years. "After five o clock when it's dark outside, and in snow...
Plans for more than 140 new homes get approval in Upper Macungie
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – Two housing subdivisions were among the projects reviewed Wednesday night by the Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission. First, planners granted final land development plan approval for the Glenlivet Drive W extension and residential subdivision. The subdivision is located at 8363 Main St., 8557 Main St. and 1260 Church St.
Blossburg council deliberates on how to aid local fire and EMS
BLOSSBURG — The borough council here is deliberating how to help the fire department. At the Dec. 14 meeting, Mayor Shane Nickerson shared that he attended the county EMS meeting in November. There is a lack of sufficient fire and EMS personnel and as well as a lack of sufficient funding for fire and EMS.
Bischoff furniture building in Tamaqua going from blighted to boutique
TAMAQUA, Pa. - From blighted building to boutique hotel, Tamaqua's Bischoff furniture factory is getting a new life along with a major renovation. Owner-developer Maria Stabio was able to tap CRIZ funds and federal historic tax credits to help finance the $1.1 million project. She says she's also working closely...
How is the weather affecting flights out of Allentown?
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Thousands of flights have been canceled across the country because of what forecasters are calling "a once in a generation winter storm." But so far, the weather in our region isn't stopping people from flying out of Lehigh Valley International Airport. As of noon Thursday, only...
What Josh Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows
HARRISBURG — The transition team helping governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for office is wide-ranging and, in some cases, controversial, offering a glimpse into the way he hopes to govern the commonwealth and court members of the GOP in the legislature. The team of nearly 300 people includes lobbyists, activists,...
YWCA Northcentral PA distributes 500 winter coats to area children
With outside temperatures getting colder, many people will be reaching in their closets for a warm, winter coat. However, some families with children in the area can't afford to do this. Fortunately, the YWCA Northcentral PA in Williamsport held an event on Wednesday to help area kids. Called the "Share...
69 News at 5:00 - Winter storm impacting business for holiday vendors in Lehigh Valley
A winter storm that's bringing heavy rain, wind and some snow to our region isn't making it easy for holiday shoppers to buy gifts today. We're talking with outdoor vendors to see how the storm is impacting business. Hear more from them, tonight on 69 News at 5:00. Also at...
Shoppers pack stores for last-minute gifts ahead of wet weather
SPRING TWP., Pa. – Wednesday was the calm before the storm, though it may not have felt calm if you headed to the stores to do those holiday errands. A lot of folks said they were trying to get things done before the wet weather arrives. 69 News spoke...
State Police nab man on drug possession during traffic stop
READING, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police say a man is in custody on drug possession charges. They say they pulled over Darryl Metz of Muhlenberg Township in a traffic stop during a narcotics investigation. The stop happened near Route 222 and Evansville Road in Maidencreek Township at the end...
Masked robbers hold up Cumru Twp. credit union
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police said two robbers entered the Members First Federal Credit Union on East Lancaster Avenue in Cumru Township around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. "It appears they were Black males all dressed in black with hooded jackets and face masks that were all dark in color," said Cumru Township Police Lt. George Kuriger.
Watch: Truck carrying 134-foot concrete beam demolished by train
A train derailed in Tennessee after colliding with a truck that had stopped on the tracks due to a red light at the intersection. The driver of the truck was not injured.
Group of Lehigh Valley residents looking for people who want to give the gift of service to those in need in Guatemala
High in the mountains of Guatemala, Lehigh Valley residents are hiking to make a difference. "We primarily work with the indigenous Mayan Indians," said Arnold Matos, who founded "Always on Mission" along with his wife, Victoria. The nonprofit provides mission opportunities after Matos served on his first mission following the...
