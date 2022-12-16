ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Workers from other municipalities help raise the roof in South Manheim Twp.

AUBURN — Workers from five southern Schuylkill townships pitched in Tuesday and helped South Manheim Twp. put up roof trusses on a new garage. “They worked together,” said Jack Brennan, who chairs the South Manheim board of supervisors. “It was just like an Amish barn raising.”. Roadmaster...
AUBURN, PA
Friendly's on Catasauqua Road closes, leaving one Lehigh Valley location remaining

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Following the closure of a longstanding restaurant this week, a once-prevalent chain has just one location remaining in the Lehigh Valley. A full-service outpost of Friendly's, the Massachusetts-based chain known for its SuperMelt sandwiches and towering ice cream sundaes, held its last day of business on Wednesday at 1826 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Pa. officials, industry experts remind caregivers to care for themselves during the holidays

EASTON, Pa. - The state says about 1.6 million adults in Pennsylvania are unpaid caregivers, meaning they regularly care for a family member or friend. Add that to all the professional caregivers, and millions are selflessly devoting their time to others. State officials and industry experts agree it's important for caregivers to care for themselves during the holidays.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hazleton mayor wants eminent domain money from HCA

Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat wants Hazleton City Authority to give the city more than $857,000 that the authority will receive from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for land that the state agency seized for its project to extend state Route 424 into Humboldt Industrial Park. At least one authority official...
HAZLETON, PA
Plans for more than 140 new homes get approval in Upper Macungie

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – Two housing subdivisions were among the projects reviewed Wednesday night by the Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission. First, planners granted final land development plan approval for the Glenlivet Drive W extension and residential subdivision. The subdivision is located at 8363 Main St., 8557 Main St. and 1260 Church St.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
Blossburg council deliberates on how to aid local fire and EMS

BLOSSBURG — The borough council here is deliberating how to help the fire department. At the Dec. 14 meeting, Mayor Shane Nickerson shared that he attended the county EMS meeting in November. There is a lack of sufficient fire and EMS personnel and as well as a lack of sufficient funding for fire and EMS.
BLOSSBURG, PA
Bischoff furniture building in Tamaqua going from blighted to boutique

TAMAQUA, Pa. - From blighted building to boutique hotel, Tamaqua's Bischoff furniture factory is getting a new life along with a major renovation. Owner-developer Maria Stabio was able to tap CRIZ funds and federal historic tax credits to help finance the $1.1 million project. She says she's also working closely...
TAMAQUA, PA
How is the weather affecting flights out of Allentown?

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Thousands of flights have been canceled across the country because of what forecasters are calling "a once in a generation winter storm." But so far, the weather in our region isn't stopping people from flying out of Lehigh Valley International Airport. As of noon Thursday, only...
ALLENTOWN, PA
YWCA Northcentral PA distributes 500 winter coats to area children

With outside temperatures getting colder, many people will be reaching in their closets for a warm, winter coat. However, some families with children in the area can't afford to do this. Fortunately, the YWCA Northcentral PA in Williamsport held an event on Wednesday to help area kids. Called the "Share...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
State Police nab man on drug possession during traffic stop

READING, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police say a man is in custody on drug possession charges. They say they pulled over Darryl Metz of Muhlenberg Township in a traffic stop during a narcotics investigation. The stop happened near Route 222 and Evansville Road in Maidencreek Township at the end...
READING, PA
Masked robbers hold up Cumru Twp. credit union

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police said two robbers entered the Members First Federal Credit Union on East Lancaster Avenue in Cumru Township around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. "It appears they were Black males all dressed in black with hooded jackets and face masks that were all dark in color," said Cumru Township Police Lt. George Kuriger.
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, PA

