‘Doll-Hay’ Virginia farm creates unique tribute to Dolly Parton
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A farm in Southwest Virginia is honoring Dolly Parton with a monument made out of hay. Creating a statue out of hay has become an annual tradition for the Bays Family Beef, located in the Smith Mountain Lake area of Virginia. This year, their Doll-hay statue stands tall with a microphone ready to sing.
Outdoors Bound News & Notes for December 2022
We look at the breakthrough in the effort to save the Candy Darter. How to deal with the cold outside. Cardinal Viewing. Reindeer Permit. We look at the breakthrough in the effort to save the Candy Darter. How to deal with the cold outside. Cardinal Viewing. Reindeer Permit. All the...
What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?
(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State?. A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday...
Roanoke Airbnb host ranked No. 1 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke’s very own Airbnb host, Allison was listed as No. 1 for top new Airbnb hosts in Virginia, according to Airbnb. Airbnb released its top new host in each state in the U.S. The release states between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Virginia with only one listing have earned nearly $30 million.
LIFT Center will bring jobs, new opportunities to Southern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice presented a $2 million check to help remodel a 55,000-square-foot space into a facility for renewable energy, workforce training and a commercial food site. The Learning, Innovation, Food and Technology (LIFT) Center will be at the current site...
Biggest slice of Youngkin’s new tax relief proposal would benefit corporations
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)-The biggest slice of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s new tax relief proposal would benefit corporations. It’s already proving to be one of the most controversial elements of his two-year budget plan, which is likely to face turbulence in a politically divided General Assembly. The plan will serve as a starting point for negotiations during the 2023 legislative session, which starts in January.
DVS launches campaign for women veteran license plates
(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Veteran Services (DVS) launched its campaign to create a license plate honoring women military veterans. “Virginia is proudly home to more than 109,000 women veterans – the largest percentage of women veterans per population of any state in America,” said Daniel Gade, DVS Commissioner. He went on to say, “These women veterans deserve to have unique recognition for their service and the Women Veterans License Plate will afford them this opportunity.”
West Virginia Attorney General gives tips to avoid ‘Grandparent Scams’ during the holidays
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office is urging West Virginians to be wary of scam calls this holiday season, especially those targeting senior citizens. Often referred to as the “‘Grandparent Scam,” a commonly reported scam involves the scammers calling their targets, often senior citizens,...
Pinpoint Weather: Wintry mix then a bitter cold pattern
The high-pressure cell will migrate away from the area tonight and that opens the door for the variety of wintry weather expected for the Commonwealth. Overnight our area will see increasing cloudiness and a mix of rain, sleet and freezing rain arrive before sunrise. The freezing rain will lay down an icy glaze over the entire area, but only about a tenth of an inch thick.
Pinpoint Weather: Wintry precip, colder to end week
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Wednesday is the calm before the storm. Wintry precipitation and much colder air are anticipated as we approach the holiday weekend. Wednesday will be a rinse-and-repeat forecast of what Southwest and Central Virginia saw Monday and Tuesday. Morning temperatures will start in the sub-freezing 20s while afternoon highs will be in the lower and middle 40s under mostly to partly sunny skies.
Pinpoint Weather: Chilly, quiet ahead of wintry mix
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Another chilly and dry day is anticipated across Southwest and Central Virginia. However, holiday travelers should pay mind to the forecast as we approach the latter half of the week. Prepare to bundle up Tuesday morning! It will be another cold start with morning temperatures...
