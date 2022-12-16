Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Holiday Joy: When a Child Needs Help This Christmas: Local Children's Charity Provides for Underserved Kids.Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Related
Click2Houston.com
Easy DIY holiday treat with Houston celebrity baker Tinnell Sloan
HOUSTON – Celebrity baker Tinnell Sloan and her children Rilee and Jaxson, share a fun and adorable idea to get the little ones busy and entertained in the kitchen this holiday season: An adorable, melted snowman. Sloan has appeared on the Food Network twice, most recently for the Halloween...
Click2Houston.com
Embracing the Icy Temps Ice Skating at Discovery Green
Houston – Embrace the icy temps and try ice skating at Discovery Green. The ice rink is open most days until 11PM. You will need to pre-purchase tickets online. You can do that by clicking this LINK HERE. They have fun events on all weekend and ticket sales support...
Click2Houston.com
WATCH: KPRC 2′s Ari Alexander hosts Hanukkah conversation with Astros star Alex Bregman
HOUSTON – Two-time World Series Champion Alex Bregman is known for delivering to his Bar Mitzvah the promise of becoming a star baseball player in Houston. He’s done that - and more. Wednesday night, Bregman spoke with KPRC 2 Sports anchor Ari Alexander about his role in the...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Houston shows off its wrapping skills ahead of Christmas -- er, the Texas freeze
HOUSTON – Houston residents are working on wrapping gifts that shouldn’t be opened until AFTER this Christmas: their pipes. KPRC 2 asked viewers to share photos of their pipes all wrapped up ahead of the winter freeze that’s slated to coincide with Christmas. Here are some of...
Click2Houston.com
Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth passes out hundreds of jackets, food, bikes to those in need this holiday season
HOUSTON – Houston rapper and humanitarian Trae Tha Truth is at it again, distributing essential items to those in need this holiday season. This week, Trae and his team were back at it, as they were seen out in the community taking care of the less fortunate. On Saturday,...
Click2Houston.com
The story on the delicious gourmet cookies from ‘Milk Mustache’
HOUSTON – Calling all cookie lovers! To satisfy your next sweet tooth craving, head over to Milk Mustache! It’ll do the trick! Courtney Zavala went over to the sweet spot to meet the owner and tell you all about it. Milk Mustache is a cookie shop located at...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Zoo mourns loss of Rudi Valentino, North America’s oldest male orangutan
HOUSTON – The Houston Zoo on Wednesday announced the death of Rudi Valentino, North America’s oldest male orangutan. The beloved primate died on Dec. 20, a few days after turning 45. Rudi was born on Dec. 8, 1977, at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. He arrived...
Click2Houston.com
Christmas Miracles: Mom’s illness has family struggling to make ends meet
HOUSTON – Every year, KPRC 2′s Spencer Solves It Team brings a boatload of Christmas cheer to families in need in the Houston area with Christmas Miracles Week. After a detailed search, we’ve identified five deserving families who really need help this year. Inside their cramped, little,...
Click2Houston.com
Make your holidays ‘happy’ in The Woodlands! Check out the Christmas, New Year lineup
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – So much to do, so little time - or so it seems - as we race toward 2023. But before we let 2022 get past us, there is still plenty of time to enjoy some fun. Whether it is a fancy night out on the town for two, dinner with friends, or a holiday staycation for the entire family, The Woodlands has everything you can imagine. Check out this list of Christmas and New Year programming. Take a look, then pack up the kiddos, the car and head on down I-45. Christmas programming:
Click2Houston.com
Houston Freeze: How to protect your plants ahead of freezing temperatures
HOUSTON – The much-anticipated freeze expected to hit the Houston area Thursday has nurseries urging people not to forget about their plants. At Enchanted Forrest in Richmond, employees have been preparing the plants for the extreme cold as early as Monday. Plant beds are being covered with frost clothes,...
Click2Houston.com
To drip or not to drip those faucets? That is the question, Houston area. Here’s what we know from Harris County, Houston officials
HOUSTON – It’s not quite the Shakespeare line, but it’s the proverbial question on many Houston-area residents’ minds as the freeze heads toward our area. So should you drip or not drip your faucets? This is what we know. To trickle or not trickle? This is...
Click2Houston.com
‘You can achieve your dream’: Burn survivor’s wish of becoming a police officer for a day comes true
GALVESTON COUNTY – A 19-year-old Galveston man’s dream of becoming a police officer came true this week, but his bigger dream of inspiring others is only just beginning. Zaid Garcia has wanted to be a police officer since he was 10 years old, but he never believed he’d be able to achieve it.
Click2Houston.com
Concordia Lutheran’s Huckfelt sees stock rising
Concordia Lutheran has an up-and-comer, who is set to be under center for the next two years of Crusader football. Despite the fact that Concordia’s season didn’t end how they wanted to (4-6 record), sophomore QB Tanner Huckfelt is one of the bright spots who will lead the 'Saders next season. The young play-caller was selected to attend the US Army All-American Combine in Frisco, Texas last weekend.
Click2Houston.com
‘We probably got hit 15 to 20 times’: Couple describes ‘unprovoked attack’ while driving home from the Heights
HOUSTON – A Cypress couple is traumatized and dealing with a lot of damage after a group of men on bicycles swarmed their car and threw projectiles at it as they tried to drive home Sunday night. While they sat at a stoplight at the intersection of West 26th...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Dash names Sam Laity as head coach
HOUSTON – The Houston Dash announced Sam Laity as the fourth head coach in team history Wednesday. Laity will be formally introduced in a press conference at 11 a.m. at PNC Stadium. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event. Laity has a decade-long career in the NWSL...
Click2Houston.com
‘I just need heat in my apartment’: Residents at apartment complex in southwest Houston say they’re stuck without heat ahead of freezing temperatures
HOUSTON – Tenants of an apartment complex in southwest Houston said they have been without heat for over a week, despite assurances from management that the problem would be resolved. “We’ll take care of it. And nothing. I hear nothing,” said Michael Williams, a resident of Madison Park Apartment...
Click2Houston.com
International cruise company negotiating with Port of Galveston to potentially build 4th cruise terminal in 2025
GALVESTON – An international cruise company is in negotiation with the Port of Galveston to build a fourth cruise terminal and parking garage in 2025, according to a release. The Galveston Wharves and the MSC Cruises signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding on Dec. 7, which outlines the potential...
Click2Houston.com
Phenoms on the Pitch; Klein Soccer riding last season’s success into 2023
What a year it was for the Klein High School Girls’ Soccer Team in 2022, as the Bearkats won District and advanced to the Regional Final. The ‘Kats are back with state title aspirations in 2023 as some key playmakers return to the huddle. The girls finished 21-4-2 overall;10-0-2 in the district last season and hope to ride that momentum this winter.
Click2Houston.com
Parents of firefighter killed in house fire in southeast Houston, HFD says
HOUSTON – Two people died in a house fire in southeast Houston early Thursday morning, the fire department said. When firefighters responded to a fire in the 7100 block of Hemlock Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, they observed heavy fire and smoke coming from the one-story residence. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but the the front porch collapsed.
Click2Houston.com
Man who’s worked at 15 Houston area daycares arrested, charged for indecency with child, deputies say; more victims possible
HOUSTON – Investigators are looking for more possible victims of a man they believe could have possibly harmed multiple children at daycares he’s worked at across the Houston area over the past several years. Dennis Michiel McDaniel, 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with indecency with a child.
Comments / 0