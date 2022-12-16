ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Easy DIY holiday treat with Houston celebrity baker Tinnell Sloan

HOUSTON – Celebrity baker Tinnell Sloan and her children Rilee and Jaxson, share a fun and adorable idea to get the little ones busy and entertained in the kitchen this holiday season: An adorable, melted snowman. Sloan has appeared on the Food Network twice, most recently for the Halloween...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Embracing the Icy Temps Ice Skating at Discovery Green

Houston – Embrace the icy temps and try ice skating at Discovery Green. The ice rink is open most days until 11PM. You will need to pre-purchase tickets online. You can do that by clicking this LINK HERE. They have fun events on all weekend and ticket sales support...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Make your holidays ‘happy’ in The Woodlands! Check out the Christmas, New Year lineup

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – So much to do, so little time - or so it seems - as we race toward 2023. But before we let 2022 get past us, there is still plenty of time to enjoy some fun. Whether it is a fancy night out on the town for two, dinner with friends, or a holiday staycation for the entire family, The Woodlands has everything you can imagine. Check out this list of Christmas and New Year programming. Take a look, then pack up the kiddos, the car and head on down I-45. Christmas programming:
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Freeze: How to protect your plants ahead of freezing temperatures

HOUSTON – The much-anticipated freeze expected to hit the Houston area Thursday has nurseries urging people not to forget about their plants. At Enchanted Forrest in Richmond, employees have been preparing the plants for the extreme cold as early as Monday. Plant beds are being covered with frost clothes,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Concordia Lutheran’s Huckfelt sees stock rising

Concordia Lutheran has an up-and-comer, who is set to be under center for the next two years of Crusader football. Despite the fact that Concordia’s season didn’t end how they wanted to (4-6 record), sophomore QB Tanner Huckfelt is one of the bright spots who will lead the 'Saders next season. The young play-caller was selected to attend the US Army All-American Combine in Frisco, Texas last weekend.
TOMBALL, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Dash names Sam Laity as head coach

HOUSTON – The Houston Dash announced Sam Laity as the fourth head coach in team history Wednesday. Laity will be formally introduced in a press conference at 11 a.m. at PNC Stadium. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event. Laity has a decade-long career in the NWSL...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘I just need heat in my apartment’: Residents at apartment complex in southwest Houston say they’re stuck without heat ahead of freezing temperatures

HOUSTON – Tenants of an apartment complex in southwest Houston said they have been without heat for over a week, despite assurances from management that the problem would be resolved. “We’ll take care of it. And nothing. I hear nothing,” said Michael Williams, a resident of Madison Park Apartment...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Phenoms on the Pitch; Klein Soccer riding last season’s success into 2023

What a year it was for the Klein High School Girls’ Soccer Team in 2022, as the Bearkats won District and advanced to the Regional Final. The ‘Kats are back with state title aspirations in 2023 as some key playmakers return to the huddle. The girls finished 21-4-2 overall;10-0-2 in the district last season and hope to ride that momentum this winter.
KLEIN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Parents of firefighter killed in house fire in southeast Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – Two people died in a house fire in southeast Houston early Thursday morning, the fire department said. When firefighters responded to a fire in the 7100 block of Hemlock Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, they observed heavy fire and smoke coming from the one-story residence. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but the the front porch collapsed.
HOUSTON, TX

