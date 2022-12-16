ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for about two years

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he will not sell any more Tesla stock for about two years. While speaking in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, Musk said he foresees the economy will be in a "serious recession" in 2023 and demand for big-ticket items will be lower.

