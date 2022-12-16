Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for about two years
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he will not sell any more Tesla stock for about two years. While speaking in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, Musk said he foresees the economy will be in a "serious recession" in 2023 and demand for big-ticket items will be lower.
U.S. Senate committee asks carmakers about Chinese supply chain
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Finance Committee has asked eight major automakers, including General Motors (GM.N), Tesla (TSLA.O) and Ford Motor (F.N), to disclose whether any of their components are linked to alleged forced labor use in China, according to letters made public on Thursday.
