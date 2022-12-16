Read full article on original website
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Missouri
Missouri is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Eat This, Not That.
OSHA fines Silver Dollar City over $14,000 after park employee death
BRANSON, Mo.- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is fining Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, after a park employee died in the park earlier this year. Silver Dollar City said in a news release that the employee had worked in maintenance and construction for the park since 2017. The penalty is $14,502 for the […]
KTLO
10 business licenses issued in Nov.; 5 home-based
The City of Mountain Home issued 10 business licenses in November, including five home-based. Kevin Decker for Backroad Treasures, LLC., a resale shop located at 1041 Highland Circle Suite 36;. Richard Robertson for Forever Ink Tattoos, a tattoo and body piercing shop, located at 311 Highway 62 East;. Sherrie Drake...
Who’s the Richest Person in Missouri? This Guy Worth $8 Billion
Wealth is a strange word. Richness can be measured by how full one's life is. However, when it comes down to pure dollars and cents, there's one person in Missouri who has a net worth above and beyond anyone else and he's worth an estimated $8 billion dollars. Stacker just...
KYTV
Officials investigate fuel spill at MFA station in Aurora, Mo.
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is assisting officials in Aurora after a fuel spill at an MFA fueling station. According to the City of Aurora’s Facebook page, the fuel spill happened at the station at the intersection of High Street and Lovers Lane. Aurora...
KYTV
Grocery stores in the Ozarks explain high egg prices
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Inflation has hit everyone across the country; a lot of it is seen in the grocery store. Workers at Mama Jean’s Natural Market in Springfield say egg prices are some of the highest they have seen. Lauryl Wagoner, assistant manager at Mama Jean’s Natural Market, says mostly the high gas prices make egg vendors raise their prices.
80-year-old struck and killed on Missouri highway
LACLEDE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Sunday in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by Stormi L. Carter, 32, Huntsville, Arkansas, was westbound on Interstate 44 at Phillipsburg. The SUV struck a pedestrian identified as Ronald Nelson, 80,...
Several agencies respond to an early morning fire in Brookline, Missouri
BROOKLINE, Mo.- Several agencies responded to a fire at an auto shop west of Springfield early Sunday morning. Crews could be seen at Buddy’s U-Pull Auto Mall on US-60 near the James River Freeway on-ramps. Republic Fire Department was seen using a ladder truck to spray water on the southeast side of the business.
Missouri man dies after SUV strikes a tree
BARTON COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just 10:30a.m. Saturday in Barton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Honda CRV driven by Brett J. Walton, 23, Lockwood, was westbound on U.S. 160 seven miles east of Lamar. The vehicle traveled off the road and struck...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Police HR report leads to possible criminal investigation
The Branson Police Chief and a Sergeant have resigned after a human resources investigation into unethical activity which is now being considered for criminal investigation. Branson Tri-Lakes News has learned that Chief Jeff Matthews, along with Sgt. Pat Gray, resigned their positions with the city of Branson on Monday, Dec. 12, after the completion of an investigation into alleged unethical activity but before the conclusion of the human resources processes of the city.
KYTV
Possessing recreational marijuana may be legal in Missouri, but not on area college campuses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The possession of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those age 21 and older. But it’s still not allowed in certain places like the area’s college campuses. Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC, and Mizzou already have policies in place prohibiting narcotics and...
KTLO
3 building permits issued in November
A residential addition tops the three building permits issued in November, according to a report from the City of Mountain Home Building Inspection Department. The permit has been issued to Jim Wood for property located at 1509 Pine Tree Lane, with a construction value of $49,803. One other permit has...
KTLO
2 women suffer minor injuries in Ozark Co. accident Thursday
Two women suffered minor injuries in an accident Thursday afternoon in Ozark County. The accident occurred seven miles east of Gainesville on Highway 160 when a vehicle driven by 76-year-old Sharon Kendall of Clarkridge, failed to yield the right away and struck a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Michelle Walley of Gainesville.
krcgtv.com
Monett Police find woman dead in Kelly Creek
MONETT — Detectives from the Monett Police Department found a woman dead in Kelly Creek Saturday. According to a release from the Monett Police Department, Monett detectives and the Barry County Coroner responded to the area of 104 5th St around 5:00 p.m. in reference to a deceased female.
KYTV
How to keep your pipes from freezing as arctic blast approaches
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Below zero temperatures are headed our way, so local plumbers say now is a good time to prepare your pipes before the arctic blast. “These people are coming in right now because the weather is getting cold, and they’re gonna have a lot of freezing pipes,” said Chris Roach with Nixa Hardware. “It’s been super busy. We’ve been selling a lot of the heat tapes. And then a lot of the well pump electric plugins.”
