Chicago, IL

White Sox acquire reliever Gregory Santos from Giants

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Gregory Santos from the San Francisco Giants for minor league pitcher Kade McClure on Thursday. Santos has made five appearances over the past two years for San Francisco. The 23-year-old right-hander has a 4.63 ERA over 35 appearances - two starts - between Triple-A Sacramento and the Arizona Complex League Giants Black last season. He has a 3.56 ERA over 97 appearances, including 44 starts, in six minor league seasons with the San Francisco and Boston organizations.
Source: Cubs, Tucker Barnhart agree to 2-year contract

The Chicago Cubs bolstered their defense again Thursday, agreeing to a contract with Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart, a source confirmed to ESPN. The two-year deal is for $6.5 million and includes a player option for 2024 as well as the potential to earn an additional $3 million in incentives, the source confirmed to ESPN and as reported by multiple media outlets.
Dansby Swanson details Cubs decision, cites late grandfather

CHICAGO -- Dansby Swanson's first choice was Atlanta. But the former Braves' shortstop said his second choice was a sentimental one -- because the newest member of the Chicago Cubs used to watch their games with his grandfather, who died just a week ago. "Every time I walked in, he...
Cody Bellinger in 'pretty good spot' after signing with Cubs

CHICAGO -- Calling 2023 a "big year" for him, new Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger is hopeful his struggles of recent seasons are behind him after signing a one-year, $17.5 million contract earlier this month. "It's definitely important," Bellinger said Tuesday afternoon. "Not going to say it's not, but I...
Chicago, IL

