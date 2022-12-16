WEATHER STORY: A new low from the southwest is already scheduled to bring back clouds and snow chances on Monday so the sunny break some towns got on Sunday was just a brief one. The snow should be light but will be slippery enough that a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Cook and Lake Counties from Monday noon to early Tuesday morning. The cold snap that started Sunday will be here all week long. And, another snow chance strikes Thursday. Some models indicate moderate totals of fluffy snow. Other models show the system missing us. Stay tuned!

LAKE COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO