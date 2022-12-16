Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Shooting PPA Officer and NYC Gas Station EmployeeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
What is Wilmington, Delaware Known For?East Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Related
What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?
The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
Ex-Mets pitcher didn’t need to be sold on signing with Yankees’ AL East rival
Chris Bassitt is a quick study. As a result, when the Blue Jays came calling this offseason, the former New York Mets pitcher knew his answer. That’s according to the right-hander, who met the Toronto media on Monday. Per the Toronto Sun:. “I told them you don’t need to...
Padres Add Ex-Yankees Bat To Join Xander Bogaerts In San Diego
The San Diego Padres reportedly agreed to a deal with former New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter on Tuesday. AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported it was a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. New York Post’s Jon Heyman added the deal guarantees $12 million with $6 million for each year plus incentives.
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
NBC Sports
Mets stunningly swoop in to sign Correa to monster contract after Giants concerns
In a move that stunned the baseball world in the wee hours of the morning Wednesday, the New York Mets reportedly swooped in to agree to a 12-year, $315 million contract with Carlos Correa after concerns arose in San Francisco over his medicals. Correa had originally agreed to a 13-year,...
After Mets' reported Carlos Correa signing, here's how much owner Steve Cohen could pay in luxury tax
Wow. What an offseason for the New York Mets. We knew owner Steve Cohen had deep pockets and wanted to spend this offseason to help a playoff team get much better. But we didn’t know he’d spend THIS much. Reports broke early Wednesday morning that after a physical...
NBC Sports
Why Giants backed away from Correa agreement after physical
The Giants had planned for this week to be one of the most important in franchise history. Carlos Correa was set to be introduced at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning, with a whirlwind media tour after his press conference and a cable-car ride in downtown San Francisco to top it all off.
Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio named MVP of Dominican Winter League
Mets’ shortstop prospect Ronny Mauricio was named MVP of the 2022 Dominican Winter League on Monday. Playing for the Tigres del Licey, Mauricio led the league with 54 hits, 15 doubles, and 31 RBIs. He also hit five home runs, stole 11 bases, and scored 26 runs which were all good for second in the league. He also hit .287, the third-best mark in the league. The 21-year-old spent 2022 with Double-A Binghamton, slashing .259/.296/.472 with a career-high 26 home runs, 89 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. Mauricio has continued to develop his power and speed over his four years in the...
Chicago Cubs reportedly in the hunt for top slugger left in MLB free agency
After finally making a big splash in MLB free agency last week, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could be a destination
NBC Sports
How Correa reacted to Mets agreement from SF hotel room
Carlos Correa was supposed to be the next shortstop of the Giants. After reportedly agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract with San Francisco on Dec. 13, Correa was dressed and ready for his introductory press conference at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning when he received word that the Giants canceled his press conference due to a concern with his medical history after a physical on Monday.
Mets' Cohen Shows No Signs of Stopping, Could Sign Ohtani Next Winter
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is showing no signs that he will stop spending big anytime soon. Cohen could aggressively pursue Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani when he hits free agency next winter.
Yardbarker
Outfield free agent options left on the market
With the Braves saying goodbye to Dansby Swanson, who signed a massive deal with the Cubs, Alex Anthopoulos has money to bolster the roster. Their obvious hole is at shortstop, but I expect the cap space to be allocated to other positions because of the available free agents on the market. The outfield and designate hitting options are much more plentiful than shortstop; here are some free agent targets that could interest the Braves:
Yardbarker
Mets' payroll balloons to staggering number following latest signing
It was a big day for the New York Mets on Tuesday as they officially introduced Justin Verlander, their top offseason addition, and also re-signed relief pitcher Adam Ottavino to a two-year, $14.5 million contract. That deal includes an opt-out after the first year. But the real news here is...
Mets’ Citi Field construction underway to move right-field fence in
The right-field wall at Citi Field is moving on in. Construction is underway on the Mets’ new right field, with a segment of the wall moving in more than 8 feet to make room for a new fan experience, as The Post’s Mike Puma first reported. The fence will be brought in about 8 feet, 6 inches in the nook space just to the right of the 370-foot sign in right center, a segment that extends about 50 feet. The bigger space behind that right-field wall is set to be turned into living-room style seating with personal TVs and menu items patterned after New York’s famous speakeasies. Offseason work on Citi Field, where the Mets hosted a press conference on Thursday to announce the re-signing of Brandon Nimmo, also includes installing two new large video boards in the outfield.
NBC Sports
Giants postpone Correa's introductory press conference
It has been three years since the last press conference for a new arrival at Oracle Park, but the wait for the next one will be a little bit longer. Shortstop Carlos Correa's scheduled 11 a.m. press conference was postponed at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, along with scheduled radio and TV appearances. The Giants did not elaborate beyond a seven-word email and team officials have not responded to requests for comment, but Correa and the team are awaiting a test result, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.
Marlins linked to former NL strikeouts leader
The Miami Marlins could be adding a former teammate of new manager Skip Schumaker. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Tuesday that the Marlins are one of the teams staying in touch with Johnny Cueto’s camp. Morosi says there may be an opening in Miami’s rotation if they trade righty Pablo Lopez. The 36-year-old... The post Marlins linked to former NL strikeouts leader appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Texas Rangers reportedly interested in one-time All-Star in MLB free agency
The Texas Rangers are reportedly still searching the MLB free agency market for another impact hitter and are kicking the
A's Announce Non-Roster Invitees for 2023
They also added a fan favorite to the coaching staff
Comments / 0