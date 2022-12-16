ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke downtown shop offers sweet display for shoppers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every year, the Roanoke downtown shop La De Da displays a gorgeous dress in its store window.. But it’s unlike any dress you’ve seen. That’s because the dress is made exclusively of candy. Robyn Gross, the shop’s designer, says, “The theme is different...
Presents ready? Here are some gift-wrapping tips

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s time to get those gifts wrapped and ready for Christmas Day, in case that’s not done yet. It can be a difficult task, so to help offer a few tips, professional gift wrapper Maggie Holliman joined Here @ Home to help make the process a little less daunting.
Five months after mass rescue, how Roanoke beagles are doing now

More than 100 beagles removed from that breeding facility this year west of Richmond all appear to be doing well in their new Roanoke-area homes — and lives that are much different from five months ago. You may remember that the Envigo facility in Cumberland County closed down amid allegations of multiple violations of animal welfare laws. In Roanoke, Angels of Assisi took in 112 dogs — and since they were all beagles, they had no trouble finding homes for all. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the latest:
The Highlander anticipating spring 2023 opening

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Highlander Hotel is nearing completion and starting to take reservations for the spring. The hotel features 124 rooms along with a rooftop bar and grill and is adjacent to Radford University. The Highlander Hotel has four suites and rooms with mountain views. It’s a $40...
Lynchburg Grows gives out annual Holiday Produce Boxes to those in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Grows is giving locals in need a healthy meal before the holidays by handing out its annual Holiday Produce Boxes. 25 boxes were purchased by community members allowing Lynchburg Grows to match the funds and donate 25 more boxes to organizations such as Miriam’s House and Daily Bread.
Roanoke community comes out for annual “Holiday Lights Tour”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50 community members hopped on their bikes Tuesday night for the 6th annual “Holiday Lights Tour.”. The group did a five-mile loop where they checked out all the light displays in the Grandin Neighborhood. But they also showed their holiday spirit through dressing up and decorating their bikes.
Taubman hosting Transform Masquerade Ball

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Late Nights: Transform Masquerade Ball” is set for the Taubman Museum of Art Friday, January 6, 2023 from 5-9 p.m. The museum says it’s “An evening of beauty, mystery, and transformation.”
Angels of Assisi rings in the holidays with free pet food

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi wanted to spread the holiday cheer this year. They did that Monday through Wednesday by giving out 21 pallets of free cat and dog food to residents. ”One of our big goals is to keep people with their pets whenever possible, and if...
Warming bus helps people in need this winter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’re just trying to give people an opportunity to live until there’s some type of breakthrough in their circumstances,” said Dawn Sandoval, founder of The Least of These Ministry. It’s no secret the dangers of being outdoors for an extended period of...
Gospel musicians share Christmas songs on Here @ Home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Richard and Denise Kiser have been involved in Gospel Music Ministry for a combined total of 100 years. They’re sharing their music and testimony, and Thursday, they came on Here @ Home to sing a Christmas classic and an original song.
Furry Friends: Sweet Patches looking for a cuddly home

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across the southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought two-year-old Patches to the WFXR News studio. Patches is a Jack...
Angels of Assisi in Roanoke under fire after disturbing images surface

ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you want answers after disturbing images of the Angels of Assisi shelter in Roanoke began circulating online. “My reaction was heartbreaking at first,” Morgan Manetta, an avid dog lover, said. Another image shows damaged walls animals reside in, and another that’s raising red...
Huddleston family loses home

A Huddleston family lost their home to a fire 12 days before Christmas. While battling the fire, firefighters found an animal and rescued it. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7) and others were dispatched to the 1100 block of Artwood Drive in Huddleston at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, for report of a structure fire.
Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness in Roanoke City

One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks and in parking lots. Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness …. One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks...
