Texas State

Beto O'Rourke mourns loss of sister, Erin

EL PASO, Texas — Former Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke announced the passing of his sister, Erin, on social media Tuesday. "We lost our sister Erin this morning. A beautiful soul, a loving sister, daughter & friend. She had more than her share of challenges in life but kept her heart open to all throughout," he wrote on Facebook. "We’re grateful to all who loved and cared for her. Rest in peace, Bear. We love you forever."
TEXAS STATE
Texas secretary of state releases 2020 election audit, highlights procedural issues in Dallas County

DALLAS — The Texas Secretary of State office has released its final report on the audit of the 2020 General Election, highlighting some procedural issues in North Texas. The office ordered a full forensic audit of the election for Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties to "ensure that all Texas voters can have confidence in the elections systems in our state."
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Take these things out of your car before the big freeze

HOUSTON — Millions of motorists across Texas recently found themselves thinking about the things they needed in their cars in case of a cold-weather crisis. What about the stuff you need to take out of your car when the mercury plunges?. Much of the country, including Texas, is bracing...
TEXAS STATE
New ERCOT CEO expects enough power to go around during freeze

HOUSTON — The new head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Tuesday there will be enough power to meet demand as an arctic blast moves through the state later this week. “We continue to expect adequate supply with reserves for the approaching cold weather conditions,” CEO Pablo...
AUSTIN, TX
Fireplace, chimney safety tips ahead of arctic blast

HOUSTON — With an arctic blast approaching the Houston area and dropping temperatures to below-freezing, we know many are going to be doing their best to stay warm. If you’re planning to use a fireplace that's been sitting all year, experts are stressing you take the proper safety precautions.
HOUSTON, TX
Why the arctic blast could cause the price of crawfish to skyrocket

NEW ORLEANS — Crawfish are a Louisiana staple, but this cold spell could reduce crawfish numbers and that will drive prices up. As the cold makes its way toward us, crawfish are starting to hunker down. Mark Shirley from LSU Ag Center says the cold doesn’t kill them, it just makes them lethargic.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know

HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
HOUSTON, TX
Arctic blast: How to protect your plants during freezing temperatures

HOUSTON — We are less than 48 hours away from an arctic front making its way to the Houston area. The time to prepare is now. On Monday, we shared tips from plumbers on ways you can protect your pipes from freezing temperatures. Now, we're giving you tips on ways to protect your plants. Keep in mind with our front packing heavy winds, just covering your plants may not be enough to protect them.
HOUSTON, TX
How freezing temps affect your vehicle and how to stay safe

HOUSTON — The arctic front heading to the Houston area will have temperatures going below freezing Thursday night. They’re not expected to get above freezing until Saturday and with the hard freeze, you’ll want to protect your vehicle. Experts say before it gets too cold out, drive...
HOUSTON, TX
Tips on how to prepare your home for cold weather

HOUSTON — Colder temperatures will start to settle in the Houston area over the next few days. With temperatures possibly reaching into the 30s over the holiday weekend, people are reminded to keep their eye on pipes, especially the ones outside. Plumbing technicians say the worst mistake you can...
HOUSTON, TX
