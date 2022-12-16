Read full article on original website
'The grid is ready and reliable' | Gov. Greg Abbott says state's power supply will withstand freeze
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday gave an update on the State of Texas' cold weather response ahead of the arctic blast that is expected to hit Texas Thursday and last through Christmas weekend. Though the state is not expecting to get precipitation, it is still important to...
Hundreds sickened after oysters recalled from part of Galveston Bay, DHSH says
GALVESTON, Texas — The Texas Department of Health and Human Services recalled oysters harvested between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7 from a certain part of the Gulf coast, which has made people sick, authorities said. Harris County Public Health earlier this month instructed all establishments in the county to stop serving oysters that originated there.
Beto O'Rourke mourns loss of sister, Erin
EL PASO, Texas — Former Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke announced the passing of his sister, Erin, on social media Tuesday. "We lost our sister Erin this morning. A beautiful soul, a loving sister, daughter & friend. She had more than her share of challenges in life but kept her heart open to all throughout," he wrote on Facebook. "We’re grateful to all who loved and cared for her. Rest in peace, Bear. We love you forever."
Texas secretary of state releases 2020 election audit, highlights procedural issues in Dallas County
DALLAS — The Texas Secretary of State office has released its final report on the audit of the 2020 General Election, highlighting some procedural issues in North Texas. The office ordered a full forensic audit of the election for Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties to "ensure that all Texas voters can have confidence in the elections systems in our state."
NRG: Texas’ largest power plant ready for arctic blast
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Daryl Miller’s first week on the job as general manager of NRG’s flagship power plant was nearly two years ago — right when a historic winter storm plunged millions of Texans into the dark. A lot has happened since then. “We’ve...
Arctic air arrives today | Hard freeze, wind chill warnings take effect at 6 p.m.
HOUSTON — The Houston area is just hours away from the arrival of an arctic blast, which is expected to bring below-freezing temperatures heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. Both state and local officials have urged residents to prepare for the drastic drop in temps by protecting their families,...
Take these things out of your car before the big freeze
HOUSTON — Millions of motorists across Texas recently found themselves thinking about the things they needed in their cars in case of a cold-weather crisis. What about the stuff you need to take out of your car when the mercury plunges?. Much of the country, including Texas, is bracing...
New ERCOT CEO expects enough power to go around during freeze
HOUSTON — The new head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Tuesday there will be enough power to meet demand as an arctic blast moves through the state later this week. “We continue to expect adequate supply with reserves for the approaching cold weather conditions,” CEO Pablo...
Fireplace, chimney safety tips ahead of arctic blast
HOUSTON — With an arctic blast approaching the Houston area and dropping temperatures to below-freezing, we know many are going to be doing their best to stay warm. If you’re planning to use a fireplace that's been sitting all year, experts are stressing you take the proper safety precautions.
Why the arctic blast could cause the price of crawfish to skyrocket
NEW ORLEANS — Crawfish are a Louisiana staple, but this cold spell could reduce crawfish numbers and that will drive prices up. As the cold makes its way toward us, crawfish are starting to hunker down. Mark Shirley from LSU Ag Center says the cold doesn’t kill them, it just makes them lethargic.
CPS refusing to answer questions after report details failures leading to death of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler
HOUSTON — Questions are mounting about how a 7-year-old boy died and how the warning signs of abuse were missed as the agency tasked with protecting him isn't giving any answers. Troy Khoeler, 7, was found dead in his adoptive parents' washing machine back in July. The adoptive parents,...
How to protect your pipes from freezing temperatures | English and Spanish
HOUSTON — An arctic blast will push through the Houston area just before Christmas. City of Houston leaders are urging homeowners to start prepping their homes for the freezing weather now, especially if they have plans to head out of town for Christmas. That includes protecting the pipes. How...
'We're still all in a mode of PTSD' | Is ERCOT ready for the temperatures to drop?
TEXAS, USA — We may not see a repeat of the 2021 Texas winter storm, but with cold weather on the horizon, many of us think back to the power problems that crippled Texas and led to hundreds of deaths. On Friday, ERCOT said this time around, the grid...
Arctic blast headed to Houston area. Here's what you need to know
HOUSTON — Things are about to go from chilly to downright cold as we approach the Christmas holiday weekend. So far, our stream of cold air has come in "manageable batches," meaning a front moves in and drops lows into the 30s and 40s and knocks highs in the 50s. As we start to rebound into the 60s, another front moves in and kicks us back down into the 50s. Rinse and repeat. It gets cold, but nothing a winter jacket can't fix.
Arctic blast: How to protect your plants during freezing temperatures
HOUSTON — We are less than 48 hours away from an arctic front making its way to the Houston area. The time to prepare is now. On Monday, we shared tips from plumbers on ways you can protect your pipes from freezing temperatures. Now, we're giving you tips on ways to protect your plants. Keep in mind with our front packing heavy winds, just covering your plants may not be enough to protect them.
How freezing temps affect your vehicle and how to stay safe
HOUSTON — The arctic front heading to the Houston area will have temperatures going below freezing Thursday night. They’re not expected to get above freezing until Saturday and with the hard freeze, you’ll want to protect your vehicle. Experts say before it gets too cold out, drive...
Tips on how to prepare your home for cold weather
HOUSTON — Colder temperatures will start to settle in the Houston area over the next few days. With temperatures possibly reaching into the 30s over the holiday weekend, people are reminded to keep their eye on pipes, especially the ones outside. Plumbing technicians say the worst mistake you can...
Be an Angel Foundation helping kids with special needs get gifts this holiday season
HOUSTON — There was plenty of holiday cheer to go around as volunteers wrapped more than 5,000 gifts for low-income kids with special needs. Through the Be an Angel Foundation, all those gifts will go 36 different Texas school districts for special needs children. "I had a handicapped son...
Tips on protecting your pipes from freezing weather if you're headed out of town
An arctic blast is headed to the Houston area for the Christmas holiday weekend. If you're heading out of town, you're going to want to start prepping your home now.
