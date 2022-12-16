Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Google is making its internal video-blurring privacy tool open source
Google has announced that two of its latest privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs), including one that blurs objects in a video, will be provided to anyone for free via open source. The new tools are part of Google's Protected Computing initiative designed to transform "how, when and where data is processed to technically ensure its privacy and safety," the company said.
Engadget
TikTok will explain why it recommends videos on its 'For You' page
The algorithm that powers TikTok’s “For You” page has long been a source of fascination and suspicion. Fans often remark on the app’s eerie accuracy, while TikTok critics have at times speculated the company could subtly manipulate its algorithm to influence its users in more nefarious ways.
Engadget
OpenAI releases Point-E, which is like DALL-E but for 3D modeling
OpenAI, the Elon Musk-founded artificial intelligence startup behind popular DALL-E text-to-image generator, announced on Tuesday the release of its newest picture-making machine POINT-E, which can produce 3D point clouds directly from text prompts. Whereas existing systems like Google's DreamFusion typically require multiple hours — and GPUs — to generate their images, Point-E only needs one GPU and a minute or two.
Engadget
Twitter appears to be blocking Google Voice numbers from SMS authentication
Twitter appears to have cut off Google Voice numbers from two-factor authentication (2FA). Although it's hardly the first company to block virtual phone numbers from SMS authentication, the change could be connected to CEO Elon Musk’s aggressive moves to snuff out bot accounts from the platform. The new behavior,...
Engadget
Delta will reportedly offer free WiFi starting next year
The airline is currently testing the program with frequent flyers. Delta Air Lines reportedly plans to offer free WiFi to all its passengers as soon as next year, according to the Wall Street Journal. The airline is already testing free wireless internet for members of its frequent-flier program, and it's expected to expand significantly through 2023.
More than 650,000 Samsung washing machines recalled
More than 650,000 washing machines that were sold at hardware stores like Home Depot and Lowe's have been recalled due to reports of fires.
Engadget
Ubisoft explains how Stadia users can get free PC copies of games
You’ll be able to stream them through GeForce Now or Luna. After Google announced Stadia's shutdown earlier this year, Ubisoft said it would help users transfer their purchases to PC. We got more detail today, as the publisher says it will provide free PC versions of all Ubisoft games bought on Stadia. The publisher also has other perks to make the transition as smooth as possible for jilted users of Google's platform.
Engadget
Amazon and EU finalize third-party seller antitrust deal
Has agreed to change some business practices in the European Union as part of legally binding commitments with the bloc's executive branch. The European Commission said will put antitrust investigations over how Amazon treats third-party sellers to bed for the time being. Amazon will need to abide by the commitments for between five and seven years or it could face hefty fines.
Engadget
The EU is investigating Broadcom's $61 billion deal to buy VMware
The European Union plans to carry out a full-scale investigation of Broadcom's $61 billion bid to buy VMware. Following a preliminary probe, the European Commission, the bloc's executive branch, announced on Tuesday it believes the proposed acquisition may allow Broadcom to "restrict competition" in the markets for network interface cards, fiber channel host-bus adapters and storage adapters.
Engadget
Lenovo updates its IdeaPad Pro and Slim laptops with the latest Intel and AMD chips
We’re not that far away from CES, where we should expect new chip announcements from Intel and AMD. That’s normally followed by a raft of Windows 11 laptop announcements that use the new silicon, but Lenovo has decided to get its news out of the door well ahead of time. Unfortunately, that means there’s some vague references to next-generation chips from Intel, AMD and NVIDIA. But you can probably guess when those details will be filled in, and what they’ll likely represent.
Engadget
Okta had another security incident, this time involving stolen source code
Okta is responding to a major security incident for the second time this year. As first reported by BleepingComputer, Okta began notifying customers earlier today via email of an event that saw an unnamed party steal the company’s source code. In early December, Okta was notified by GitHub of possible suspicious access to its online code repositories. Following an investigation, Okta determined someone had used that access to copy over its source code but that they had subsequently not gained unauthorized access to its identity and access management systems.
Engadget
The Guardian hit by suspected ransomware attack
The 'serious IT incident' hasn't stopped the newspaper from publishing stories online. Prominent news organizations are high-value targets for hackers and it appears that The Guardian is the latest to have fallen victim to an attack. A "serious IT incident" struck the publication on Tuesday evening. “We believe this to be a attack but are continuing to consider all possibilities," editor-in-chief Katharine Viner and Guardian Media Group chief executive Anna Bateson told employees in a note. "Our technology teams have been working to deal with all aspects of this incident, with the vast majority of our staff able to work from home as we did during the pandemic."
Engadget
Meta reconfirms its commitment to the metaverse
While acknowledging that 2022 was "harder than we expected" for its metaverse plans, Meta remains committed to the technology, Reality Labs CTO Andrew Bosworth wrote in a blog post. To that end, the company is planning to put 20 percent of its total spending toward Reality Labs in 2023, with half of that going directly toward augmented reality (AR) initiatives — around the same amount as last year.
Engadget
Save $100 on Deeper Network’s travel-friendly DPN at its lowest price ever
Leaving a digital footprint is inevitable in 2022 and beyond. With every online interaction, whether that’s a website visit or a purchase, can build a picture of the type of person you are and pitch content to subtly influence your decisions. On the extreme end, hackers can gather your data and threaten your anonymity.
Engadget
Nike Training Club workout videos coming to Netflix on December 30th
30 hours of fitness videos are heading to the streaming service, just in time for New Year's resolutions. Netflix announced today that Nike Training Club workout videos are heading to the streaming service. The first batch of videos will be available for all Netflix subscribers starting on December 30th. Nike...
Engadget
An algorithm can use WiFi signal changes to help identify breathing issues
National Institute of Standards and Technology () researchers have developed a way to monitor breathing based on tiny changes in signals. They say their BreatheSmart deep-learning algorithm could help detect if someone in the household is having breathing issues. WiFi signals are almost ubiquitous. They bounce off of and pass...
Engadget
The first weird gadget of CES 2023 is Lenovo's Swiss Army lamp
CES 2023 usually features some pretty eccentric gadgets, and Lenovo is kicking off that trend with the Go Desk Station with Webcam. It's designed for those of us with limited desk space, serving as a webcam, adjustable desk light, Qi wireless charger and expansion hub all in one. It doesn't compromise on any of those things, but is priced accordingly.
Engadget
Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook offers a larger display and optional 1080p webcam
Lenovo has launched the IdeaPad Flex 3i 2-in-1 Chromebook with improved features over last year's Flex 3i Chromebook, along with a higher price tag. The 16:10 12.2-inch display is an inch larger than before, and it can be used as a laptop, tablet or made to stand in tent-mode for entertainment. It also comes with thinner bezels and looks a fair bit less chunky than the previous model. Performance-wise, it offers the latest N-series Intel processors (the N100 or N200), up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Engadget
The Morning After: 'Avatar' sequel crashed some movie projectors in Japan
In Japan, the big premiere week of James Cameron’s Avatar sequel was hit with technical problems in some movie theaters. One venue in central Japan was forced to reduce the 48 fps frame rate down to the traditional 24 fps – one of the major technical innovations of Avatar: The Way of Water. The Avatar sequel is actually available in multiple formats, including 2D 48 fps, 3D 48 fps and regular 24 fps. If you see the 48 fps version, it only uses the HFR tech for action sequences, while dialog and slower scenes are dialed down to 24 fps by duplicating frames. Intrigued by high frame rates? Check out Devindra Hardawar’s (spoiler-free) review of Avatar: The Way of Water, right here.
Engadget
Amazon sale knocks up to $270 off Roborock robot vacuums
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you want...
Comments / 0