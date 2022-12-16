Northeast Philly home collapses after fire

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A house in Northeast Philadelphia partially collapsed after a fire Friday.

The Philadelphia Fire Department (PFD) arrived at the scene around 6:00 a.m.

They reported heavy fire throughout the two-story house located on the 4100 block of Welsh Road near Frankford Avenue.

More than 70 members from PFD were on the scene and managed to get the fire under control in about a half hour.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries have been reported.