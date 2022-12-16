Scores from every 2022 Texas high school football state championship game
ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — For 12 Texas high school football teams this week, dreams are becoming reality at AT&T Stadium.
The University Interscholastic League’s state title games began at the Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium on Wednesday, and the week gridiron junkies yearn for continues with three games per day through Saturday.How to watch the 2022 Texas high school football state championship games
Class 1A 6-Man games, plus the Class 2A-Division II game, kicked off the action on Wednesday.
Below are scores from every state championship game during the week and links to the official box scores provided by the UIL. The scores will be updated shortly after the games conclude.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Class 1A-Division II : Benjamin 68, Loraine 20
Class 1A-Division I : Westbrook 69, Abbott 24
Class 2A-Division II : Albany 41, Mart 21
Thursday, Dec. 15
Class 2A-Division I : Hawley 54, Refugio 28
Class 3A-Division II : Gunter 42, Poth 7
Class 3A-Division I : Franklin 17, Brock 14
Friday, Dec. 16
Class 4A-Division II : Carthage 42, Wimberley 0 | Game story
Class 4A-Division I : China Spring 24, Boerne 21
Class 5A-Division II : South Oak Cliff 34, Port Neches-Groves 24
Saturday, Dec. 17
Class 5A-Division I : Aledo 52, College Station 14
Class 6A-Division II : DeSoto 42, Vandegrift 17 | Game story
Class 6A-Division I : Duncanville 28, Galena Park North Shore 21Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
Comments / 0