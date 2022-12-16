Scores from every 2022 Texas high school football state championship game

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — For 12 Texas high school football teams this week, dreams are becoming reality at AT&T Stadium.

The University Interscholastic League’s state title games began at the Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium on Wednesday, and the week gridiron junkies yearn for continues with three games per day through Saturday.

Class 1A 6-Man games, plus the Class 2A-Division II game, kicked off the action on Wednesday.

Below are scores from every state championship game during the week and links to the official box scores provided by the UIL. The scores will be updated shortly after the games conclude.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Class 1A-Division II : Benjamin 68, Loraine 20

Class 1A-Division I : Westbrook 69, Abbott 24

Class 2A-Division II : Albany 41, Mart 21

Thursday, Dec. 15

Class 2A-Division I : Hawley 54, Refugio 28

Class 3A-Division II : Gunter 42, Poth 7

Class 3A-Division I : Franklin 17, Brock 14

Friday, Dec. 16

Class 4A-Division II : Carthage 42, Wimberley 0 | Game story

Class 4A-Division I : China Spring 24, Boerne 21

Class 5A-Division II : South Oak Cliff 34, Port Neches-Groves 24

Saturday, Dec. 17

Class 5A-Division I : Aledo 52, College Station 14

Class 6A-Division II : DeSoto 42, Vandegrift 17 | Game story

Class 6A-Division I : Duncanville 28, Galena Park North Shore 21

