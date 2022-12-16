ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long-time Lansing area civic leader Robin Lewis dies

By Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 6 days ago
MERIDIAN TWP. − Robin Lewis, a longtime civic leader who served on the Lansing school board and was elected to the Haslett Board of Education in November, died early this week.

"I'm devastated to hear of the passing of Robin Lewis," state Rep. Julie Brixie, D-Meridian Twp., said in a Facebook posting. "She was an incredibly smart, astonishingly kind and active member our our community ... What a tremendous loss for our community."

The Lansing Board of Education held a moment of silence for Lewis during its meeting Thursday evening.

"Robin was an incredible woman who has raised an incredible woman, and she will be very missed," Board President Gabrielle Lawrence said during the meeting, referring to Lewis' daughter and current Lansing Board of Education member, Rachel Willis.

Robin Lewis, 59, was elected to the Haslett Board of Education last month and would have started a six-year term in January.

"We're devastated by the loss, and our community mourns for her family," Haslett schools Superintendent Steven Cook said Friday.

The open board seat will be filled by appointment, but that process won't conclude until after the new board takes over in January, he said. Its first meeting will be Jan. 9.

Lewis underwent heart surgery last week and was unable to recover, Lawrence said. She died Monday.

Lawrence said she didn't serve on the board at the same time as Lewis but got to know her through her daughter, Rachel, as well as through Lewis' community involvement. Willis is the board's current vice president and has served as its president three times.

"Robin was a true matriarch, and she was a matriarch not only for her family, but really for her community," Lawrence said. "If Robin shined her light on you and brought you into her circle, then you were lucky. She really had a huge impact on every aspect of the community that she lived in."

Robin Lewis had served on the Capital Area Transportation Authority's governing board for 13 years, with the first 10 years as a city of Lansing representative and the remainder as a Meridian Township representative.

"We are saddened to announce that CATA Board member Robin Lewis unexpectedly passed away this week," the transportation agency said on social media. "Her dedicated service to CATA and public transit were invaluable. She will be missed. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones."

Lewis was appointed to the Lansing School Board in 2000 and was elected to a six-year term in 2001. She also had served on the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission.

In November's general election, she finished first in a field of seven candidates for three open positions on the Haslett Board of Education.

Lawrence said a funeral is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Holmes Road Church of Christ. Visitation was set for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Riley Funeral Home, 426 W. St Joseph St, Lansing.

Contact Ken Palmer atkpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

Lansing State Journal

