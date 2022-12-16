Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama, Auburn riding winning streaks entering SEC play
Conference play is getting started on the hardwood all over the country but the SEC is waiting until after Christmas for its first conference games. The SEC women's college basketball teams will get started on the 18-game slate next week and both Alabama and Auburn will be riding a wave of momentum heading into the first games.
ABC 33/40 News
In-state talent highlights Trent Dilfer's first recruiting class at UAB
The first recruits of the Trent Dilfer era have officially signed for UAB with the Blazers picking up 13 new players for Dilfer's first season in charge of the program. During a press conference Wednesday, Dilfer said he expects to have 16 by the end of the night which has become known as another National Signing Day to wrap up the early period of college football recruiting across the country.
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama beats Jackson State 84-64 to reach 10-win mark
Alabama bounced back from that Saturday loss to Gonzaga with an 84-64 win over Jackson State Tuesday night. It wasn't as easy as the final score made it seem. The Tide only led 33-32 at halftime, but outscored the Tigers 51-32 in the second half to cruise to victory. Noah...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama dominated the early signing day, sending reminder to nation
Crimson Tide fans now have 27 more reasons to feel good about their football program, as Nick Saban dominated the early signing window and closed in 27 prospects, as the Tide took him top billing as the No. 1 signing class of the nation thus far for the class of 2023.
ABC 33/40 News
Missing: 43-year-old man in Lincoln, Alabama
The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 43-year-old man. Ronald Wayne Weaver II was last seen on December 18, 2022 near the Pilot Travel Center on Alabama Hwy 77 in Lincoln. He was wearing black cargo pants, a red and black t-shirt, and red and black Nike shoes.
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham woman arrested at Miami airport after gate agent injured during altercation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman was arrested on multiple charges after an altercation and a gate agent was injured at the Miami International Airport Tuesday morning. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, 25-year-old Camilia McMillie was charged with aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. Police said...
ABC 33/40 News
Wintery weather could impact holiday travel
Holiday travel has almost returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to AAA. They said air travel is expected to be 14% higher than last year. Airports are seeing large crowds already as more than seven million Americans are expected to fly between tomorrow and Jan. 2. However, winter storms across parts...
ABC 33/40 News
Hanceville man killed in interstate crash near Hayden
A Hanceville man was killed in a single vehicle crash on I-65 near Hayden Tuesday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 40-year-old Joseph S. Varner was driving a 1996 Toyota 4-Runner that ran off of the road, hit a tree, then overturned. Varner was taken to UAB Hospital...
ABC 33/40 News
One killed, two injured in Birmingham shooting Monday night
One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting in Birmingham Monday night. According to a release from the Birmingham Police Department, 21-year-old DeAnthony Dewayne Samuels, of Birmingham, died at the hospital. Two other people were treated and released from the hospital. Officers were called to Park Place...
ABC 33/40 News
Towing companies prepare for busy holiday weekend
Nearly 102 million vehicles are expected to move along U.S. highways between now and the new year. That's not a record, but it does represent the busiest travel period for December since before the pandemic. With people traveling, tow companies are preparing for what could in turn be a busy...
ABC 33/40 News
18-year-old killed in Sunday morning shooting
An 18-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Birmingham Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 18-year-old Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr was shot in the 400 block of 4th Street just before 10:00 A.M. on December 18, 2022. He died a short time later at the hospital. If...
ABC 33/40 News
Traffic Alert: Hoover transitions some intersections to lagging left turns
You may have noticed a difference in traffic flow while driving on Highway 31 through Hoover. Over the last six months the city has gradually changed some of its' intersections to a lagging left turn, meaning the left turn goes after the thru traffic. "We did it for a few...
ABC 33/40 News
Commissioner says constituents 'overwhelmingly against' $2.5 million bailout for BSC
Birmingham Southern College has been making an effort to get funding which would allow them to stay open past May of 2023. On Monday, members of the Jefferson County State Delegation showed support for helping with the $30 million dollars being asked from through the American Rescue Plan Act and Education Trust Fund.
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham police vehicle hit by gunfire during chase
A Birmingham police vehicle was damaged by gunfire while chasing a suspected stolen vehicle Wednesday night, according to the police department. Just after 10:00 P.M. on December 21, 2022, officers from the west precinct were chasing a vehicle believed to have been taken in an armed carjacking on December 20, 2022. During the pursuit, several shots were fired at the police vehicle from the suspected stolen vehicle, hitting the windshield and front bumper.
ABC 33/40 News
$10,000 reward offered in Center Point animal cruelty case
UPDATE: Officials said a suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon but that person was released shortly after being taken into custody and charges were dropped. A reward of up to $10,000 was offered in the case. GBHS says the money will be distributed among the people who called in tips. The...
ABC 33/40 News
Growing concerns over air quality near Moody due to environmental landfill fire
People who live near Moody are sending ABC 33/40 messages about the smoke they're breathing in. Moody's fire inspector says the smoke you see now is coming from what is burning underground at the environmental landfill. All the smoke is coming from fissures, holes, crevices and cave-ins that have opened...
ABC 33/40 News
Deputy, second driver transported to hospital after crash in Jefferson County
A deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was transported to the hospital for treatment after a two-car crash early Wednesday morning. According to a release from the office, the deputy was responding to a shooting just after 2 a.m. when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle at an intersection.
ABC 33/40 News
One person treated for minor injuries after jumping from window of apartment fire
One person was treated and released at the scene after suffering minor injuries after an apartment fire Thursday morning, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. BFR Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks said crews responded to the scene of an apartment fire at 401 1st Street West in Elyton Village. When they arrived, fire was showing in one apartment.
ABC 33/40 News
Two arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Jasper home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Monday after a narcotics search warrant was executed in Jasper. The Jasper Police Department said its Narcotics Enforcement Team carried out the warrant in the 500 block of Battle Creek Road. Police said the resident, 58-year-old Jimmy Joe Shehan Jr., was...
ABC 33/40 News
Former Jefferson County constable indicted on ethics, tax charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday the indictment and arrest of former Jefferson County Constable Jonathan Barbee. The 43-year-old Trussville man faces two ethics charges and three tax charges. AG Marshall's office said Barbee was elected as Constable of Jefferson County's 48th District in 2016.
