Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
Freshman enrollment up 5% at Illinois public universities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Board of Higher Education released its first look report at enrollment data from the state’s public universities for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. Freshmen enrollment at Illinois’ public universities increased by 5% compared to the fall semester of the...
khqa.com
Pritzker signs bill to incentivize electric car production in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday signed a new law aimed at incentivizing electric vehicle, EV, production in the state. “Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric vehicle revolution,” said Governor JB Pritzker, “Today’s REV amendment signing sends a clear message to EV manufacturers that we are the best place in the nation to call home, thanks to our competitive incentives and ambitious clean energy goals. It’s no wonder that companies like Lion Electric, TCCI, and Rivian have expanded their footprints throughout our state, and I look forward to welcoming more EV businesses to Illinois in the coming years.”
khqa.com
Missouri men sentenced in catalytic converter theft ring
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Three Missouri men who admitted stealing tens of thousands of catalytic converters and taking them to Arkansas in a multi-million dollar scheme have been sentenced. Federal prosecutors said Evan Marshall, 25, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, both of Rogersville; and Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield,...
khqa.com
IDOT prepares for snow this week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With that winter storm coming up this week, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is gearing up to prepare roads. IDOT said they're ready to go. They have their staff and equipment all set to prepare and plow the roads this week. Paul Wappel with...
khqa.com
KHQA Football Awards Week-2022 Illinois Offensive MVP: BRADYN LITTLE, Quincy High
RATIONALE: They were a sub-500 program and a playoff non-participant a year ago. Fast forward to 2022 and Quincy High School doubles its win total from four to eight and adds just the second postseason victory in program history. The pigskin pendulum rarely swings so drastically, in such short order...
khqa.com
How Illinois' proposal to ban assault weapons compares to other states
Illinois (KHQA) — The Protect Illinois Communities Act aims to make Illinois the 8th state to ban the future manufacture, sales, or purchases of what legislator’s call “assault weapons.”. The legislation currently lists an array of pistols, shotguns, and rifles that would have to be registered with...
khqa.com
Illinois expands bereavement rights in New Year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — As the New Year approaches, employers should be aware of the new requirements under the Family Bereavement Leave Act, which will go into effect on January 1, 2023, across Illinois. The Family Bereavement Leave Act (FBLA) is an amendment to the Child Bereavement Leave Act...
khqa.com
ISP reminding drivers to move over and obey Scott's Law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police (ISP) is reminding drivers to move over for emergency vehicles and personnel assisting them. December 23, is Scott's Law day. Each year to honor public safety workers and ISP wants to remind motorists to slow down AND move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.
khqa.com
Third round of hearings held for Illinois assault weapons ban bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The third round of hearings for the bill to ban assault weapons took place on Tuesday. The Protect Illinois Communities Act would ban assault-style weapons, magazines, and raise the age to get a firearm. Lawmakers heard from more stakeholders including law enforcement leaders, national organizations,...
khqa.com
Over 5.1 million Illinoisans received tax rebates
CHICAGO (KHQA) — Income and property tax rebates have been issued to more than 5.1 million qualified taxpayers, totaling $1.042 billion, according to Gov. JB Pritzker's office. The rebates were the result of the Illinois Family Relief Plan, passed by the General Assembly, which were issued over the course...
khqa.com
KHQA Football Awards Week-2022 Illinois Defensive MVP: ISAAC GENENBACHER, Central
RATIONALE: Depending on the particular contest or even moment within a particular game...the answer as to just who was the best player on the stingiest defense in Illinois Small School Football was subject to interpretation. Such is the function of Brad Dixon's By-Committe Approach to defending the field. And such...
khqa.com
KHQA Football Awards Week-2022 MO/IA Defensive MVP: CEATON PENNEWELL, Monroe City
Rationale: It would of course be a totally subjective and thus flawed exercise... But if one were to attempt to tackle the undertaking of trying to determine the greatest Linebacker in Tri-State Football history, empirically Ceaton Pennewell would deserve no less than a place in the discussion. We may not...
khqa.com
NC professor claims school fired him for criticizing 'racially divisive ideology'
RALEIGH, N.C. (CITC) — A North Carolina professor claims he was terminated from a prestigious high school program for criticizing ideologies adopted by the school system. Dr. David Phillips taught English at the Governor's School of North Carolina (NCGS) for eight years. NCGS, a publicly funded residential summer program, is home to more than 600 "academically gifted" high school students. Students must be nominated by their local high schools each year, and a state committee has the final say on who is selected.
khqa.com
Jewish groups asks for community support during Hanukkah amid rise in antisemitism
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Jewish people around the world celebrated the first night of Hanukkah Sunday. "Each night we had an additional light every night and it reminds us even in the darkest moments you start with one light and it can banish a lot of darkness," said Rabbi Michael Fel in Rhode Island.
Comments / 0