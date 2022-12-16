SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday signed a new law aimed at incentivizing electric vehicle, EV, production in the state. “Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric vehicle revolution,” said Governor JB Pritzker, “Today’s REV amendment signing sends a clear message to EV manufacturers that we are the best place in the nation to call home, thanks to our competitive incentives and ambitious clean energy goals. It’s no wonder that companies like Lion Electric, TCCI, and Rivian have expanded their footprints throughout our state, and I look forward to welcoming more EV businesses to Illinois in the coming years.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO