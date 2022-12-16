ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Freshman enrollment up 5% at Illinois public universities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Board of Higher Education released its first look report at enrollment data from the state’s public universities for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. Freshmen enrollment at Illinois’ public universities increased by 5% compared to the fall semester of the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Pritzker signs bill to incentivize electric car production in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday signed a new law aimed at incentivizing electric vehicle, EV, production in the state. “Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric vehicle revolution,” said Governor JB Pritzker, “Today’s REV amendment signing sends a clear message to EV manufacturers that we are the best place in the nation to call home, thanks to our competitive incentives and ambitious clean energy goals. It’s no wonder that companies like Lion Electric, TCCI, and Rivian have expanded their footprints throughout our state, and I look forward to welcoming more EV businesses to Illinois in the coming years.”
ILLINOIS STATE
Missouri men sentenced in catalytic converter theft ring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Three Missouri men who admitted stealing tens of thousands of catalytic converters and taking them to Arkansas in a multi-million dollar scheme have been sentenced. Federal prosecutors said Evan Marshall, 25, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, both of Rogersville; and Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IDOT prepares for snow this week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With that winter storm coming up this week, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is gearing up to prepare roads. IDOT said they're ready to go. They have their staff and equipment all set to prepare and plow the roads this week. Paul Wappel with...
ILLINOIS STATE
How Illinois' proposal to ban assault weapons compares to other states

Illinois (KHQA) — The Protect Illinois Communities Act aims to make Illinois the 8th state to ban the future manufacture, sales, or purchases of what legislator’s call “assault weapons.”. The legislation currently lists an array of pistols, shotguns, and rifles that would have to be registered with...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois expands bereavement rights in New Year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — As the New Year approaches, employers should be aware of the new requirements under the Family Bereavement Leave Act, which will go into effect on January 1, 2023, across Illinois. The Family Bereavement Leave Act (FBLA) is an amendment to the Child Bereavement Leave Act...
ILLINOIS STATE
ISP reminding drivers to move over and obey Scott's Law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police (ISP) is reminding drivers to move over for emergency vehicles and personnel assisting them. December 23, is Scott's Law day. Each year to honor public safety workers and ISP wants to remind motorists to slow down AND move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Third round of hearings held for Illinois assault weapons ban bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The third round of hearings for the bill to ban assault weapons took place on Tuesday. The Protect Illinois Communities Act would ban assault-style weapons, magazines, and raise the age to get a firearm. Lawmakers heard from more stakeholders including law enforcement leaders, national organizations,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Over 5.1 million Illinoisans received tax rebates

CHICAGO (KHQA) — Income and property tax rebates have been issued to more than 5.1 million qualified taxpayers, totaling $1.042 billion, according to Gov. JB Pritzker's office. The rebates were the result of the Illinois Family Relief Plan, passed by the General Assembly, which were issued over the course...
CHICAGO, IL
NC professor claims school fired him for criticizing 'racially divisive ideology'

RALEIGH, N.C. (CITC) — A North Carolina professor claims he was terminated from a prestigious high school program for criticizing ideologies adopted by the school system. Dr. David Phillips taught English at the Governor's School of North Carolina (NCGS) for eight years. NCGS, a publicly funded residential summer program, is home to more than 600 "academically gifted" high school students. Students must be nominated by their local high schools each year, and a state committee has the final say on who is selected.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

