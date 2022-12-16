ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: DeEtte’s Dream Diner

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) -Today we’re at DeEtte’s Dream Diner off South Main Street in Swanton. They’re open every day from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM serving up breakfast and lunch, but you might have leftovers because the pancakes here are so big they send them home with you in a pizza box.
SWANTON, OH
13abc.com

Third annual Christmas Cruz Parade to provide toys to Toledo Children’s Hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The third annual Christmas Cruz Parade will be providing toys to the children at Toledo Children’s Hospital this Christmas Eve. Organizers say every year, the Christmas Cruz Parade, in honor of fallen Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia, takes place in an effort to supply toys to the children at the Toledo Children’s Hospital.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

The Doctor Who Saved Santa

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Santa may be magic, but he isn’t invincible. James Thomas and Colleen Kwiatkowski ─ who play Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the community ─ found that out the hard way last year. “It was really scary. He woke me up. It was about...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Warming Centers available in NW Ohio, SE Michigan during winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are numerous resources and locations available to help people stay warm during the winter storm expected to hit the region during the 13abc First Alert Weather Day starting late Thursday night and continuing through early Saturday. The City of Toledo has an interactive map of...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local Shelters Prepare for the Cold

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When the temperatures drop and the bitter cold moves in, the number of people needing shelter increases. Joe Habib, Executive Director at Saint Paul’s Community Center, said staff works hard to provide enough beds to those in need. " In the winter time, we expand...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

A community mourns the loss of a fallen hero

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A small but tight-knit community is saying goodbye to a fallen hero. Sheriff Deputy Daniel Kin was killed in the line of duty when his work vehicle collided with another car. He was a father, a son, and a hero. Fallen sheriff deputy Daniel Kin on...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Experts provide tips for drivers in preparation of winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and other local officials are encouraging people to stay off the roadways during that upcoming winter storm. But what if you really have to be driving?. There are some important reminders that many of us have heard before, but it’s...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Republic Services of Toledo cancels trash collection due to storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Republic Services of Toledo has announced that due to the winter storm that is approaching, trash collection will be canceled Friday. RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their employees and the community members. Trash...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

The Northriver community reacts to the murder of the two missing teenagers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The community is still saddened by the news of the two missing Toledo being found dead in a burned-down property on Chase Street. Kemarion Wilder and Kysahwn Pittman were last seen on December 3rd and were found dead on December 15th. When the FBI, Ohio BCI, and TPD were searching the ruins of the burned-down property the community gathered to watch .
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Find an explanation of the levels below. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In Ohio, there are three levels of Snow Emergency labeled, Level 1, Level 2, and...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Governor awards funding to historic building rehabilitation projects

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted announced, Tuesday, that the state would support rehabilitation projects and the restoration of historic buildings statewide. According to state officials, 54 rehabilitation projects and 57 historic buildings are slated to undergo restoration. Seven of the 57 historic buildings...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Winter Storm Preparation underway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Road crews are working hard to make sure the roads are prepped and ready to go for the winter storm predicted to move in. In fact, their method is already planned out: brine, plow, and salt. However, with rain predicted to fall before the temperatures drop...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Preparing for a power outage? Make sure you have an outdoor grill

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - With the threat of the power going out over the holiday weekend, some shoppers are buying big-ticket items to get them through. Think we’re talking about generators? Think again. Inside Sylvania Ace Hardware on Main Street in Sylvania, you’ll find the shelves stocked with your...
SYLVANIA, OH
13abc.com

Ohio Turnpike issues travel restriction ahead of winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a Weather Event Travel Restriction that will be in effect until further notice. Ohio Turnpike says the engineering department is carefully monitoring the situations surrounded the upcoming winter storm and the restriction may be expanded or restricted as conditions warrant.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

USGS reports overnight earthquake in Fostoria

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - United States Geological Survey has reported that there was an earthquake in Fostoria overnight. According to USGS, the earthquake occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 in the area of Lakeland Golf Course in Fostoria. USGS reports the depth of the earthquake was 8.6 kilometers (5.34...
FOSTORIA, OH
13abc.com

Perrysburg appoints Police Chief as Director of Public Safety

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Police Chief on Tuesday was named the city’s Director of Public Safety. Perrysburg Mayor recommended Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones for the position. The city council voted to approve Mayor Mackin’s appointment during a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday. “Perrysburg’s safety and security...
PERRYSBURG, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy