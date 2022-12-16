Read full article on original website
Tony Blake Hamilton
Four Oaks, NC: Tony Blake Hamilton, age 67, of Skinner Road passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at his residence surrounded by an immense amount of love after a courageous fight with esophageal cancer. A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 PM-Friday, December 23, 2022, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Smithfield. Officiating will be Revs. Steve McElroy and Sam Blackman.
Carol Smith Sawyer
Fuquay-Varina, NC: Mrs. Carol Smith Sawyer, age 82, of Wyndham Place Drive, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Memorial Services will be held-11:00AM on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Providence Presbyterian Church in Angier, NC. Officiating will be Rev. Roger Korsten.
Otha Edward “Ed” Parker
Benson, NC: Mr. Otha Edward “Ed” Parker, age 92, of Old Fairground Road, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at The Carrollton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Dunn. Graveside Funeral Service will be held-11:00 AM Friday, December 23, 2022 at Harnett Devotional Gardens in Dunn. Officiating will be Pastor Marshall Stewart.
Robert Earl Jordan
Robert Earl Jordan, age 71, died early Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022 in Warrenton, NC. Born December 19, 1951 in Johnston County, he was a son of the late William Horton “Buddy” and Evelyn Louise Carraway Jordan. He was a graduate of Smithfield-Selma High School and received a...
Connie Lee Fowler
Princeton – Connie Lee Fowler, age 65, passed away at her home on December 18, 2022. She was born in Smithfield (Johnston County) on October 22, 1957 to the late Joseph and Susan Fowler. Connie grew up in Knightdale, NC. Following high school, she attended college at UNC-Greensboro where...
Shirley Arnold Lee
Smithfield – Shirley Arnold Lee, age 70, went home to be with the Lord December 19, 2022. She was born in Croydon England November 2, 1952 to the late Raymond Arnold and Nellie Smith Arnold. In addition to her father and mother, she is also preceded in death by sons, Jason Holloman and Joseph (Basher) Holloman.
Benson Firefighters Honored
BENSON – On December 6, the Benson Fire Department (BFD) held its annual Christmas Party. The gathering of BFD firefighters, Town administration, elected officials, firefighters from surrounding districts, and family is always a great time, but this one was particularly special. Two of the BFD’s own — Anthony Byrd...
Register Of Deeds Presents Ava Gardner Birth Certificate To The Museum
SMITHFIELD – There will be a public presentation from the Johnston County Register of Deeds, Craig Olive, to Lynell Seabold, the Ava Gardner museum Executive Director on Dec. 22nd at 10:00 am. Olive will be presenting the museum with Ava’s restored birth certificate. Ava was born December 24, 1922, and would have been 100-years-old this Christmas Eve.
NCDOT Earns Grant to Expand Access To On-Demand Transit In Johnston County
RALEIGH – State transportation officials say a new federal grant award of $10.4 million will help expand on-demand transit services for up to 11 North Carolina communities, including Johnston County, and benefit thousands of North Carolina citizens. “More than 1 million people in North Carolina live in a household...
Wayne Co. Meth Trafficker Sentenced To 106 Months In Prison
WILMINGTON, N.C. – A Goldsboro, North Carolina man was sentenced Dec. 15 to 106 months in prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of Methamphetamine. Brandon Phillips pled guilty to the charges on May 17, 2022.
Police: Man Arrested After Attempting To Cash Altered Fire Department Check
SMITHFIELD – Police in Smithfield arrested a man at KS Bank on N. Brightleaf Boulevard after he allegedly tried to cash an altered check. Joseph William Boone Jr., of Valley Forge Way S, Cameron, NC was arrested December 14 and charged with uttering a forged instrument. Police said Boone...
Smithfield Approves Higher Parking Violation Fines, Adopts New False Fire Alarm Fee
SMITHFIELD – Businesses and homeowners who have more than three false fire alarms in a calendar year will be fined under a new Amended Fee Schedule approved recently by the Smithfield Town Council. During the 2022-2023 budgeting process there were discussions regarding changes to Fire and Police Department fees....
Site For Two New Schools, Potential Park Expands From 90 To 210 Acres
WILSON’S MILLS – Johnston County Commissioners will buy more land for two future school sites in Wilson’s Mills. Johnston County Public Schools had initially requested the Board of Commissioners purchase 90 acres of land on the north side of Talton Farm Road at a price of $2.7 million, or $30,000 acre.
JCSO: Driver And Passenger Switch Seats During Traffic Stop, Both Go To Jail
BENSON – Two people were arrested by a Johnston County SAFE Team deputy during a traffic stop in southern Johnston County. Around 9:12pm Saturday, Dec. 17, a deputy was on patrol on Adams Road. While using radar the deputy clocked a vehicle traveling 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Taxpayers To Eat $7 Million Mistake
DUNN – Engineers admitted they made a mistake — a $7 million mistake — that may cost Dunn taxpayers for years to come. Davis Martin Powell engineers estimated the needed improvements to the city’s Black River Wastewater Treatment Plant would cost $3,699,000 in 2021. The city secured a state revolving fund loan of $3.626 million to help pay for it and awarded the design-build contract to T. A. Loving and Davis Martin Powell, high-scoring bidders on the project, in June. But now, engineers say the upgrades they could do for $4 million in 2021 may now cost up to $12.5 million, with some cuts.
