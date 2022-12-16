ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jocoreport.com

Tony Blake Hamilton

Four Oaks, NC: Tony Blake Hamilton, age 67, of Skinner Road passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at his residence surrounded by an immense amount of love after a courageous fight with esophageal cancer. A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 PM-Friday, December 23, 2022, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Smithfield. Officiating will be Revs. Steve McElroy and Sam Blackman.
FOUR OAKS, NC
jocoreport.com

Carol Smith Sawyer

Fuquay-Varina, NC: Mrs. Carol Smith Sawyer, age 82, of Wyndham Place Drive, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Memorial Services will be held-11:00AM on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Providence Presbyterian Church in Angier, NC. Officiating will be Rev. Roger Korsten.
ANGIER, NC
jocoreport.com

Otha Edward “Ed” Parker

Benson, NC: Mr. Otha Edward “Ed” Parker, age 92, of Old Fairground Road, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at The Carrollton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Dunn. Graveside Funeral Service will be held-11:00 AM Friday, December 23, 2022 at Harnett Devotional Gardens in Dunn. Officiating will be Pastor Marshall Stewart.
BENSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Robert Earl Jordan

Robert Earl Jordan, age 71, died early Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022 in Warrenton, NC. Born December 19, 1951 in Johnston County, he was a son of the late William Horton “Buddy” and Evelyn Louise Carraway Jordan. He was a graduate of Smithfield-Selma High School and received a...
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Connie Lee Fowler

Princeton – Connie Lee Fowler, age 65, passed away at her home on December 18, 2022. She was born in Smithfield (Johnston County) on October 22, 1957 to the late Joseph and Susan Fowler. Connie grew up in Knightdale, NC. Following high school, she attended college at UNC-Greensboro where...
PRINCETON, NC
jocoreport.com

Shirley Arnold Lee

Smithfield – Shirley Arnold Lee, age 70, went home to be with the Lord December 19, 2022. She was born in Croydon England November 2, 1952 to the late Raymond Arnold and Nellie Smith Arnold. In addition to her father and mother, she is also preceded in death by sons, Jason Holloman and Joseph (Basher) Holloman.
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Benson Firefighters Honored

BENSON – On December 6, the Benson Fire Department (BFD) held its annual Christmas Party. The gathering of BFD firefighters, Town administration, elected officials, firefighters from surrounding districts, and family is always a great time, but this one was particularly special. Two of the BFD’s own — Anthony Byrd...
BENSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Register Of Deeds Presents Ava Gardner Birth Certificate To The Museum

SMITHFIELD – There will be a public presentation from the Johnston County Register of Deeds, Craig Olive, to Lynell Seabold, the Ava Gardner museum Executive Director on Dec. 22nd at 10:00 am. Olive will be presenting the museum with Ava’s restored birth certificate. Ava was born December 24, 1922, and would have been 100-years-old this Christmas Eve.
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Wayne Co. Meth Trafficker Sentenced To 106 Months In Prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A Goldsboro, North Carolina man was sentenced Dec. 15 to 106 months in prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of Methamphetamine. Brandon Phillips pled guilty to the charges on May 17, 2022.
GOLDSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Site For Two New Schools, Potential Park Expands From 90 To 210 Acres

WILSON’S MILLS – Johnston County Commissioners will buy more land for two future school sites in Wilson’s Mills. Johnston County Public Schools had initially requested the Board of Commissioners purchase 90 acres of land on the north side of Talton Farm Road at a price of $2.7 million, or $30,000 acre.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Taxpayers To Eat $7 Million Mistake

DUNN – Engineers admitted they made a mistake — a $7 million mistake — that may cost Dunn taxpayers for years to come. Davis Martin Powell engineers estimated the needed improvements to the city’s Black River Wastewater Treatment Plant would cost $3,699,000 in 2021. The city secured a state revolving fund loan of $3.626 million to help pay for it and awarded the design-build contract to T. A. Loving and Davis Martin Powell, high-scoring bidders on the project, in June. But now, engineers say the upgrades they could do for $4 million in 2021 may now cost up to $12.5 million, with some cuts.
DUNN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy