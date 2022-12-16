DUNN – Engineers admitted they made a mistake — a $7 million mistake — that may cost Dunn taxpayers for years to come. Davis Martin Powell engineers estimated the needed improvements to the city’s Black River Wastewater Treatment Plant would cost $3,699,000 in 2021. The city secured a state revolving fund loan of $3.626 million to help pay for it and awarded the design-build contract to T. A. Loving and Davis Martin Powell, high-scoring bidders on the project, in June. But now, engineers say the upgrades they could do for $4 million in 2021 may now cost up to $12.5 million, with some cuts.

DUNN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO