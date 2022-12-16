ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

In dark days, know that light will triumph: A holiday message from NYC religious leaders

By Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, Rev. A.R. Bernard
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0c6G_0jlN3NOf00

The winter solstice comes Wednesday, Dec. 21. It’s the shortest day of the year, with the least amount of daylight and the greatest amount of darkness. It can often seem as if our world is embroiled in darkness as well, from which it may never emerge.

In this past year we’ve seen economic woes, continued wars ( particularly in Ukraine ), violence and crime here at home on our streets and subways and political gridlock as we separate into “blue” and “red” camps, with little attempt at compromise for the common good.

As religious leaders here in New York, we watch with alarm as religion and faith come under increasing attack from forces of intolerance and bigotry. Sadly, we have seen rising hatred in our midst with assaults on Jews wearing religious garb or others who are simply deemed different, as well as acts of vandalism at churches and synagogues that have become all too common.

Certainly the prophet did not envision this concern when he proclaimed, “My house shall be called a house of prayer for all people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLsYd_0jlN3NOf00
There has been a rising number of hate crimes against Jewish people in New York.
Getty Images

We also see increasing attempts to tell believers that they can practice their faith inside a house of worship, but not bring that faith into the public square.

Doesn’t it sometimes seem as if the darkness and cold have won, and that long days of light and warmth might never return?

Our religious teaching tells us that bringing light into the world is a most noble deed. In fact, sacred scripture tells us that at the beginning of creation, the first thing God said was “Let there be light . . . and God saw that the light was good.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30cpxy_0jlN3NOf00 Anti-Semitic hate crimes in NYC soared 125 percent in November: NYPD

Sunday evening, the Jewish community begins its celebration of Hanukkah, the festival of lights, commemorating the reclaiming of the Temple in Jerusalem, and the miracle of one night’s supply of oil for the Temple Menorah lasting eight days.

That day also begins the final week of Advent, the four-week period when Christians prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus in a manager in Bethlehem. We hear in the Gospel story how on that first Christmas morning the “Glory of the Lord shone” around the shepherds and how a star guided the wise men, all of whom came to pay homage to the infant Jesus.

The juxtaposition of our respective celebrations enables us to fulfill our own sacred missions without diminishing the importance of the other. There is wisdom in the ancient proverb that one candle can kindle many others without diluting its own integrity. We are privileged to live in a city where we of different faiths can stand with one another with respect for our own tradition while recognizing the beauty of the other.

Often when we friends of different faiths gather at meetings of the Commission of Religious Leaders, we begin by praying Psalm 46 “God is in the midst of the City/It shall not be moved/God will help when the morning dawns.” We see that holy presence made manifest through the human participation of so many caring compassionate people of faith, itself a means of bringing light into the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OanXY_0jlN3NOf00
The first night of Hanukkah is also begins the final week of Advent.
Getty Images

Who can forget last month’s heroic efforts of FDNY firefighters rappelling outside a burning building , carrying people to safety? We gratefully honor those doctors, nurses, and caregivers who continue to bring the light of compassionate care to those battling COVID, RSV and the flu during this “tripledemic.” The light is there in the thousands of people working to provide aid and assist refugees of the unjust war in Ukraine.

“The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light!” These beautiful words from the Jewish prophet Isaiah will be proclaimed at Christmas worship.

What’s common to our differing faith traditions is the deep-rooted trust that — no matter the bad news, the darkness, the fear that sometimes threaten to overwhelm us — spring will defeat winter, light will always overcome the darkness, life will conquer death.

Whether you’re Jewish, Christian, another faith or none at all, everyone agrees we need light today.

A blessed and joyous Hanukkah and Christmas!

Timothy Cardinal Dolan is archbishop of New York; Rabbi Joseph Potasnik is executive VP of the New York Board of Rabbis; Rev. A.R. Bernard is the senior pastor of the Christian Cultural Center Megachurch in Brooklyn.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Nassau GOP chief tells Rep.-elect George Santos to come clean after bio questions

The top Republican in Nassau County said Thursday that US Rep.-elect George Santos needs to explain himself after a series of reports called into question key elements of the would-be congressman’s life story — including his education, ancestry and sexual orientation. Santos, 34, broke his three-day silence Thursday, tweeting: “To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Inflation, Education & more.” “Happy Holidays to all!,” added Santos,...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York Post

City, FDNY mourn hero firefighter William Moon

Brooklyn firefighter William Moon is the 1,159th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty. That he lost his life in a training accident makes him no less a hero. Moon, a member of elite Rescue Company 2, was practicing a skyscraper rescue when he fell from a fatal height. Training is a vital part of FDNY heroism, with all-too-real risks for the cause of saving innocents. Indeed, his death will save at least five lives, as his family opted to donate his organs. “His love and passion for the job extended far from the firehouse walls. He instilled...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Sam Bankman-Fried released on record $250M bond, placed under house arrest

Shaggy-haired FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried shuffled out of Manhattan federal court — clutching a bag from a New York bagel store — Thursday after being released on a record $250 million bond as part of a deal that’ll have him await his fraud trial at his parents’ in California. Assistant US Attorney Nick Roos offered up the personal recognizance bond — possibly the “highest ever pre-trial bond” proposed by the feds — and house arrest in Palo Alto during Bankman-Fried’s first court appearance in the US. The accused fraudster — who faces a slew of criminal charges tied to the sudden implosion...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Staten Island Ferry with almost 700 aboard catches fire in NY harbor

Nearly 600 passengers had to be evacuated from a Staten Island ferry that caught fire at the height of Thursday’s evening rush hour, officials said. The boat was on its way to the outer borough when the fire broke out in the mechanical room shortly after 5 p.m., FDNY officials said. There were no reported injuries. First responders rushed to the burning boat, which had been anchored in the harbor just off the pier as firefighters fought the blaze. They contained the fire to the engine room. All 688 passengers on board were given life jackets, and 588 of them were...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Two teens shot in separate NYC incidents in broad daylight: NYPD

Two teenagers were shot in separate broad-daylight bursts of gun violence in Harlem and Brooklyn on Thursday, cops said. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the right leg at noon while standing in front of the Transfiguration Lutheran Church on 126th Street near Lenox Boulevard, cops said. Two suspects fled in an unknown direction after the shooting. It wasn’t immediately known if the teen was targeted, cops said. One shell casing was recovered on the scene. About an hour later, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest and leg on Sutter Avenue near Crescent Street in East New York by a gunman described as wearing all black, cops said. The teen was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. Two shell casings were recovered at the scene, cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Lawyer for Bronx Defenders office hit with illegal gun rap during family dispute

A lawyer for the Bronx Defenders office may now be the one in need of legal aid after getting busted with an illegal gun during a dispute outside her home, The Post has learned. Elizabeth Tissot, who joined the public defender agency in October, was arrested shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, when police went to the Vincent Avenue address after reports of a family row, sources told The Post. When a man at the scene tipped off cops that Tissot owns an illegal gun, officers seized a 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun — and charged her with criminal possession of...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Member of crew drugging and robbing NYC clubgoers hit with murder charges

A member of a violent Manhattan robbery crew that targets patrons at Big Apple nightclubs — including gay bars — has been arrested and charged with murder in the overdose deaths of two partygoers, police said Thursday. Kenwood Allen, 33, is allegedly part of the vicious gang that has been drugging inebriated revelers and robbing them — with at least 26 attacks since March. “They target their victims leaving bars, offering drugs in some cases, then either through force or when the victim passes out, they remove jewelry, money, high-end watches and phones from their victims,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Man shot by NYC MTA worker was ticked off over spurned fist-bump, sources say

The 39-year-old straphanger who was shot by an MTA worker in Brooklyn on Tuesday night was allegedly angry that the transit employee blew him off when he tried to fist-bump, sources said. The incident happened about 9 p.m. at the Brooklyn R train station when Renaldo Gurrier tried to make the hand gesture to one of a pair of MTA workers, but the employee refused over COVID concerns, police sources said. Gurrier allegedly followed the men onto an R train, threatening to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press briefing about the incident at...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Four arrested for selling magic mushrooms, psychedelic drugs at NYC shops

Four people were nabbed this week for selling magic mushrooms and other psychedelic candies from Manhattan shops, prosecutors said Thursday.  Community complaints about the East Village sellers sparked an investigation that began early last month and involved undercover officers buying the illegal drugs from two stores, the Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s Office said. Investigators found that psilocybin mushroom products were being stored and sold in a secret back area of the Come Back Daily CBD store on East 11th Street near Avenue A, prosecutors said. Customers would pass through a public section of the store and say a code phrase to a receptionist, before...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Lawyer suing MSG for banning him got to see Jerry Seinfeld — by disguising himself

Recognize this, James Dolan! A lawyer who’s suing Madison Square Garden for barring him from entering the venues it owns got to see Jerry Seinfeld at the Beacon Theater — by disguising himself with a scruffy beard and a baseball cap, he told The Post. Alan Greenberg said he slipped past the facial recognition system set up to flag attorneys involved in lawsuits against MSG — run by CEO Dolan, whose holdings include The Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater —in order to see the stand-up comic on Dec. 17. “I grew the beard to try and fool the facial...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Two killed by NYC train in possible suicide prevention attempt, cops say

A man and woman were fatally struck by a Manhattan train Tuesday morning — after one may have tried to stop the other from committing suicide, authorities and police sources said.  The 44-year-old man and 63-year-old woman were riding between cars on a moving northbound L train at West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue just before 10:30 a.m., according to cops and the sources.  Witnesses told investigators it appeared one of the victims may have slipped onto the tracks in a suicide attempt — and the other fell while trying to grab them, police sources said. Both were pronounced dead at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

MTA worker shoots man during argument in Brooklyn subway station

An MTA worker shot and critically injured a man who threatened to assault him and his coworker inside a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday night, police said. The shooting unfolded inside the Union Street R-train station at the border of Gowanus and Park Slope just after 9 p.m. amid a dispute between two MTA workers and a 39-year-old straphanger, cops said.  The uniformed staffers — a revenue electronic maintainer and an armed transit revenue collector — were waiting for a southbound R train when an irate man started shouting at them and threatened to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press conference near the scene.  When the train arrived,...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

‘Bling Bishop’ Lamor Whitehead laying low in NJ McMansion after fed fraud charges

Controversial Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead was laying low at his gaudy New Jersey McMansion Tuesday, one day after getting slammed with federal charges for allegedly scamming a member of his congregation. Whitehead, 44, was holed up at home Tuesday morning before he briefly emerged from the sprawling, two-story brick house around noon to tell a Post reporter to scram — and yelled out “Not guilty!” when pressed about the allegations lodged by Manhattan federal prosecutors Monday. “Everybody who got arrested is not guilty,” said Whitehead, who was sporting designer clothes, including Gucci shoes and a large belt, also by the luxury label. “OK, brother?” At one point, a black Chevy Suburban...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Homeless man busted for fatal NYC stabbing over a cigarette, cops say

A homeless man was busted for fatally stabbing a man who asked him for a cigarette in Hell’s Kitchen, police said Wednesday. John Wright, 35, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly killing Carlos Rosario on Dec. 6, according to cops. Rosario, 24, was walking with his girlfriend when he asked three men for a cigarette on W. 42nd Street near Ninth Avenue just before 11:10 p.m., police said. An argument erupted and Wright knifed Rosario in the torso. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, but couldn’t be saved. Wright was arrested once before in the city. He was in a Harlem apartment on August 24 when he lunged at a man with a knife and snarled “I’m gonna stab you,” police said.  When police arrived, they found him with the knife, cops said. He was charged with menacing with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon. The victim wasn’t injured.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

17-year-old student stabbed in neck, back and stomach outside Long Island high school

A 17-year-old student was repeatedly stabbed by a younger teen outside a Long Island high school Monday, police said. The teenage boys got into a fight outside Uniondale High School during dismissal time around 2:45 p.m. that escalated when one pulled out a knife, according to Nassau police. The alleged attacker, a 15-year-old, stabbed the other teen in the neck, back and stomach, cops said. The teen, who is a student at Uniondale, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in stable condition. The 15-year-old fled on a bike as school security guards gave chase. He was apprehended by police shortly...
UNIONDALE, NY
New York Post

Carlos Rodon put Yankees fans’ Venmo contributions to good use

Hal Steinbrenner wasn’t the only one negotiating with Carlos Rodon during his free agency. Earlier this month, Yankee fans found Rodon’s Venmo account and started contributing to it, mostly in $5-$10 amounts in an attempt to convince him to come to The Bronx. It began on Rodon’s 30th birthday and eventually included several hundred contributors. Rodon noticed and began returning the money. “It was a nice gesture,’’ Rodon wrote in a message to the contributors after the campaign started. “Now I have to give all these people their money back hahaha.”  After being introduced as a Yankee in The Bronx on Thursday after signing a six-year, $162 million deal, the left-hander said he and his family had found a good cause for the rest of the donations. Rodon said his cousin recommended donating the money to a worthy cause for the holidays. That turned into Rodon and his family finding a new place to live for a child and his family in Indiana whose house burned down. “[They] don’t have home insurance, so they’ve gotten set up with a house and some living situations,’’ Rodon said. “Obviously, it’s the holiday season, so we’re going to do something nice for the kid.”
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley beams by his side at Yankees introduction

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley Rodon was beaming with pride at his introduction press conference with the Yankees on Thursday. After Rodon took the podium to put on his pinstripes for the first time, the left-hander thanked his “lovely wife,” Ashley, who received flowers from the Yankees during the event. Rodon, 30, also thanked his parents and in-laws, adding that they were handling the couple’s children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January. Ashley, who was seen smiling in her seat near the podium, was dressed in a black ensemble with a dark green blazer. She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

‘Up In The Blue Seats’ Podcast Episode 106: Sam Rosen Talks Rangers, Broadcasting Career

All good things come to an end. The Rangers’ seven-game win streak ended Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. They look to start a new win streak against the Islanders Thursday. On a new episode of the “Up In The Blue Seats” podcast, Mollie Walker and me chat with Islanders beat writer Ethan Sears about the final game between the Isles and Rangers tonight. Rangers legendary play-by-play announcer on MSG Network Sam Rosen joined Andrew Harts and me for an interview on his broadcasting career, the current Rangers, his prep for games and much more. Up In The Blue Seats Podcast with Jake...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Anthony Rizzo used his dog to help Yankees keep Aaron Judge

Anthony Rizzo wasn’t exactly recruiting his friend Aaron Judge, but his attempts to keep the slugger with the Yankees were dogged. Literally. “I did send him a couple of pictures of our dogs together — because we both have dachshunds — saying, ‘We can’t break them up!’” Rizzo said on “The Book of Joe” podcast this week. Rizzo, who inked a two-year, $34 million deal in the early days of free agency to stay in The Bronx, refrained from giving his pal the hard sell. Instead, he just wanted Judge to make the right decision. “It was really, ‘What’s going to make you happy?...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
123K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy