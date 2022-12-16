Read full article on original website
WTAP
Parkersburg City Building Holiday closures
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg will be observing Christmas on Monday December 26th. The Parkersburg City Building will close at 4:30 P.M. on Friday December 23rd and will open for normal business at 8 A.M. on Tuesday December 27th. That is according to a press release sent...
WTAP
Academic Achiever: Clara Pettit
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - A Warren High School student is using what her parents instilled in her to excel in the classroom. Clara Pettit grew up with a love for animals, reading, and helping others. With the help of her parents, Clara has used those loves to do well in...
WTAP
Judge Beane denies city’s stay motion on Parkersburg Fire Dept. holiday pay dispute
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County judge J.D. Beane denied a stay hearing for the holiday pay dispute involving the Parkersburg Fire Department. On December 12th, Beane issued a summary judgment order saying Parkersburg will pay city firefighters accordingly for holiday pay based on their 24-hour shift. Meaning time-and-a-half -- or 36 hours of pay -- or 24 hours equal time off for each federal holiday.
WTAP
Latrobe Street Mission ready for cold weather
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - And with the winter weather getting colder, some shelters are preparing to accommodate for as many as they can. Because of the cold weather, many of the homeless will be looking to take shelter where they can. Latrobe Street Mission executive director, Jim Sims says the...
WTAP
Former Wood County teacher donates phonics tool kit to Marietta College students
MAREITTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - A former Wood County teacher has donated a phonics tool kit to Marietta College education students. Retired reading specialist Debbie DeWees met with education students in Dr. Raven Cromwell’s phonics class. DeWees taught the students how to use the Secret Stories phonics program to help kids learn to read. She also gave each student a full classroom kit, including posters, flash cards, and a teaching manual.
WTAP
“This is what community is.” Locals hold vigil for missing woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The search for Gretchen Fleming continues. She was last seen the night of December 3rd and early morning of December 4th at My Way Lounge. On Monday night, the community gathered to spread awareness about the case through a candle-lit vigil at Parkersburg City Park. In...
WTAP
Parkersburg Art Center will have free admission in 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Art Center is now free admission due to a donation from WVU Medicine Camden Clark. The $5,000 check was presented Wednesday. Before, admission was $2. The donation will allow the art center to provide free admission throughout all of 2023. The art center’s managing...
WTAP
MOV regional airport hires new airport manager
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ben Auville, has been hired as the new airport manager. Auville was raised in the area and is a Air Force veteran. This hire comes just weeks after former manager, Denise Myers, put in her letter of resignation in the middle of November. Auville says that...
WTAP
Local gym participates in fundraiser for A.L.S research
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Strong Tower Fitness in Parkersburg will be celebrating movement on January 28. The gym will be holding a partnering with The S.E.T.H. project to hold a fundraiser that costs $30 per person to raise money for A.L.S. research. The S.E.T.H project is a non-profit organization that...
WTAP
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg attorney and Wood County Board of Education President Justin Raber is facing charges from the West Virginia Lawyer Disciplinary Board for his part in the Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County, West Virginia. The charges stem from two clients of Raber’s, according...
WTAP
Marietta Rumpke Trash service changes schedule ahead of winter storm
MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - Due to the incoming storm, people living in the city of Marietta will see changes to their Rumpke Trash Service. The City of Marietta sent out a press release Thursday. The release said that due to the expected weather Friday morning, Rumpke trash pick-up normally scheduled...
WTAP
Castle Museum hosts annual Winter Solstice watch
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - December 21st marks the shortest day of the calendar year. And because of that, the Marietta Castle Museum is hosting its annual Winter Solstice watch. Every year, the museum group gathers a crowd to discuss the historical significance of the solstice and what those in the past did to observe this day.
WTAP
Fort Frye H.S. students look at what is offered after high school
BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - Fort Frye high school students got a chance to look at potential pathways after high school. Fort Frye hosted its seventh annual “We Are Fort Frye” community day. The high school received a visit from community businesses, service organizations, military recruiters and colleges. Officials...
WTAP
Wood County Schools to participate in active shooter training
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools will be participating in active shooter training on Thursday. Students will not be in school as they are out for the holiday break. While the students are out, staff will be going through training with law enforcement. Drills will be held Thursday morning...
West Virginia organization warns of Facebook giveaway scam
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District (GHPRD) is warning its social media followers about a fake account telling people that they’ve won a giveaway. GHPRD is holding a giveaway on its Facebook page for a 48-inch plush Grinch and a $100 Visa gift card, but they have not yet selected a winner. […]
WSAZ
West Virginia’s 55 counties prepare for weather event amid holiday travel
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The forecasted winter weather may add a challenge to a normally busy time for holiday travel. “We expect snow, we expect cold weather and absolutely want and need a white Christmas,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said at a virtual news conference Tuesday. “We absolutely want and need a white Christmas, but with all that said, it’s gonna get pretty tough.”
WTAP
“Merriest Main Streets” | Gallipolis to be featured on “TODAY”
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A small town along the Ohio River is becoming known as one of the best Christmas towns in the country. Thousands of lights fill the Gallipolis City Park from dusk till dawn, November 24th to January 2nd and on Wednesday, December 21, the city park will be featured on NBC’s “TODAY” as one of the “Merriest Main Streets” in America.
WVDNR police officers receive surprise $6,000 raise
Effective immediately, all West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police officers, now and forever, will receive a $6,000 pay raise.
Extreme cold expected in West Virginia, does your dog need to be inside?
With extreme cold expected across West Virginia, here's how to know when it's too cold for your furry friends.
WTAP
Wood County Board of Education meets in regular session
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Board of Education met at Kanawha Elementary School in regular session Tuesday night. Many topics were discussed. An academic report on Kanawha Elementary School was one of the topics. Principal Matt Null celebrated the fact that students exceeded goals for English and math. He also clarified confusing data sets, saying that students in special education in grades three through five did in fact meet academic goals in English and math.
