Multi-vehicle crash closes multiple lanes on eastbound I-90 near downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Eastbound I-90 near downtown Spokane is backed up due to a multi-vehicle crash. Multiple lanes are closed at this time. It appears as though several cars and an Amazon truck were involved. Drivers should expect delays, or find an alternate route. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
US 395 reopened at Wandermere Bridge after crews clear multi-vehicle crash
SPOKANE, Wash. – US 395 has reopened at the Wandermere Bridge, following a closure that lasted about an hour. Southbound US 395 is closed at the Wandermere Bridge, as crews respond to a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), traffic is being diverted onto...
Structure fire near Valleyford sends 1 to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. – One person has been transported to the hospital after a home caught fire near Valleyford off Highway 27. Emergency crews responded to a fire call the morning of Dec. 21. Crews were able to contain the fire within 15 minutes. No animals were in the home...
Crash blocking I-90 Westbound near Liberty Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. – I-90 Westbound is partially blocked near the Liberty Lake/ Harvard Road interchange. The right lane and left shoulder are currently blocked. The Washington State Department of Transportation is telling people to expect significant delays and to please slow down. This is a developing story and will...
Head-on crash injures three between Quincy and East Wenatchee
ROCK ISLAND - Three people are recovering from their wounds after Monday’s head-on crash near Rock Island. Washington State Troopers say 22-year-old Gaspar Torreslino was westbound on SR 28 just west of the Rock Island Dam shortly after 11:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driven by 38-year-old James Anderson of Medical Lake.
‘Severe right off the bat’: Local snowboarder shares detail of Mt. Spokane accident involving employee
MT. SPOKANE, Wash. – After news broke that a Mt. Spokane employee was injured Saturday evening, folks began speaking out on what they saw happen on the mountain. Lindsay Inge is a beginner snowboarder, who was on the mountain with her boyfriend on Saturday when the accident occurred. She said multiple people told her the man was caught in a machine that appeared to be a snow groomer.
Log truck collides with BN train
Priest River Junior High principal David Bradbury kissed Leopard the pig at a ceremony on Dec. 20. Bradbury had bet the student council that they couldn't collect 1,000 items for the food bank. They collected 1,203. Mrs. Benson, Mrs. Kleiberg, and student council president Dustin Lehman also took turns locking lips with the pig. Special thanks to Toni Carey for sharing Leopard for the day.
One person dead, one more injured after late-night shootout
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person died after a shooting on E Wedgewood Avenue in North Spokane. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), a shooting was reported overnight on Sunday at 1 a.m. SPD officers went to the scene, where two shooting victims were found. They were eventually moved to a nearby hospital.
Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Armed burglary suspect arrested with 900+ suspected Fentanyl pills, Methamphetamine
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – 20-year-old Gavin Barrett has been arrested in connection with a Spokane Valley burglary investigation. Once arrested, police obtained 23 grams of meth, three handguns, stolen credit cards, stolen property from a store and 900 suspected fentanyl pills. On Dec. 9 Spokane Valley Investigative Unit Detectives...
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. – Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For...
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 19, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 19, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3580 Death by Suicide. 10:04:11. Incident Address: LAKE ST, TEKOA, WA 99033. Sheriff’s Deputy and the Coroner responded for a suicide. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3581 Animal Problem/Complaint. 10:32:35. Incident Address: JACKSON ST,...
Whitman County Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting Last Week in Pullman
PULLMAN - At around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, an "all clear" was issued by Washington State University police following an incident that took place in the 1000 Block of Latah Street in Pullman, across State Route 270 from the WSU Pullman campus. Police were reportedly called to the...
Third person arrested in death near People's Park
A third person has been arrested in the homicide of Andy Hernandez at High Bridge Park in October. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, 18-year-old Larren Parker has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree kidnapping. For our previous coverage of this homicide, click here.
I-90 closed in both directions west of Spokane due to downed power line
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Avista crews have arrived at the scene of a downed power line that is blocking both directions of I-90 west of Spokane. According to the Washington State Patrol, the estimated time to repair the line and reopen the highway is now 30 minutes. Updated: Dec....
Boots Bakery asked to vacate current Main Ave. location after 10 years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Boots Bakery, a vegan bakery in Spokane, announced Tuesday they will be moving locations after 10 years at their Main Avenue location. In an announcement on their Facebook page, the bakery owners said they were being forced to move from their current location, sharing a letter from their landlord.
Moose rescued from Little Spokane River in Elk thanks to eagle-eyed couple
ELK, Wash. – A moose is safe and reunited with her calf in Elk, Washington, after an eagle-eyed couple noticed she was in trouble and alerted the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFD). According to WDFD Communications Manager Staci Lehman, the couple initially thought they saw an eagle...
‘A Christmas miracle’: WDFW officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours
SPOKANE, Wash. — Homeowners in Elk caught a crisis on camera when a moose fell through icy water as its baby watched helplessly from the shore, and rescuers jumped into action. The Department of Fish and Wildlife says these incidents happen often during the winter. Sometimes, the animals can get out on their own. Other times, they can’t. Safety is...
Frigid temps mean a change of plans for WSDOT
SPOKANE, Wash. — Extreme cold moving through the area means Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) road crews are switching up tactics to keep roads safe. As of Tuesday, WSDOT crews are no longer putting down deicer, according to WSDOT communications manager Ryan Overton. This is because chemicals in the deicer can actually freeze at temperatures below 15 degrees.
