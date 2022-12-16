Heaven welcomed home Rev. Deacon Dwight T. Larcomb Jr. on December 20, 2022 after fighting glioblastoma cancer for as long as he could. Through it all, his incredible spirit and love for everyone he met neither waned nor faltered. He was so many things to so many people that no mere obituary could encapsulate the totality of his incredible life of service to others. He often told his children that priorities are to God, country and family in that order.

MARION, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO