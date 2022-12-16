Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Public Library Receives Grant For K-12 Tutoring
COLUMBUS, OHIO – The Ohio Department of Education awarded $5 million to libraries across the state to expand learning opportunities for students in prekindergarten-grade 12. Awardees will use the funding for programming that supports student learning, particularly in literacy, with the goal of accelerating learning for students who have been most impacted by the pandemic.
unioncountydailydigital.com
County Extends Tax Incentives To Underperforming Companies
MARYSVILLE –After a comprehensive presentation by Economic Director Eric Phillips to the Union County Board of Commissioners this morning, the Commission voted to extend Enterprise Zone Tax Incentive agreements for several companies in Union County, to include Richwood Bank, Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, Heritage Cooperative, MIXT Solutions, KTH Parts and AutoTool. The passage of the resolution was recommended by the Economic Development office, in cooperation with the Tax Incentive Review Council (TIRC), despite several of the companies which receive the incentives not meeting the standards that were set in the initial agreement.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville City Council To Look At Rezoning For Accessory Dwelling Units
MARYSVILLE – They are known as Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs, and they were the principal topic discussion at the regular Marysville City Council meeting Monday. The Planning Commission is requesting that the Council pass two ordinances, the first which will “approve Planning Commission’s recommendation to amend Part Eleven, Planning and Zoning code, in relation to Accessory Dwelling Units”, while the second would address enclosed accessory structures.
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion Police Chief fired
GALION— Crawford County Now has obtained a copy of a letter sent to Galion City Council members addressing the termination of Chief Marc Rodriguez. Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave in August of 2022. According to sources, Rodriguez was under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. The letter received by...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Keeping Tradition Alive: Chapman Ford Donates 160 Turkeys To The Hope Center
MARYSVILLE – In what is quickly becoming a holiday tradition, Joe Chapman of Chapman Ford, 1255 Columbus Ave., donated a total of 160 turkeys to the Hope Center Tuesday, turkeys which will be served as Christmas dinner for families all across the county. With the help of some football...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Rev. Deacon Dwight T. Larcomb Jr.
Heaven welcomed home Rev. Deacon Dwight T. Larcomb Jr. on December 20, 2022 after fighting glioblastoma cancer for as long as he could. Through it all, his incredible spirit and love for everyone he met neither waned nor faltered. He was so many things to so many people that no mere obituary could encapsulate the totality of his incredible life of service to others. He often told his children that priorities are to God, country and family in that order.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Mary Lou Rihl
Mary Lou Rihl, age 95, of Plain City, passed away Sunday morning December 18, 2022 at Glenwood Community, Dublin, Ohio. Born April 27, 1927 in Shelbyville, Illinois to the late Robert Hal and Nina M. (Bence) Hennigh. She started her career at John Deere and then sold insurance for Harleysville...
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – December 21, 2022
A deputy responded to State Route 4 near Askins Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2012 Honda Civic that struck a deer. No report was taken. Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to the 12000 block of State Route 38 for an injury crash involving a 1995 Honda Civic that lost control, drove off the road, struck a wooden fence, a large rock, and then rolled into a tree. MedFlight was called to the scene and transported one victim to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. A crash report was taken, #80-22- 574.
Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County
Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
URE Making The Holidays Brighter For Those In Need
MARYSVILLE – Last week employees of Union Rural Electric had a “friendly” Holiday Food Drive competition to benefit the Marysville Food Pantry, 333 Ash St. Employees were divided up by their employee number into teams of odd vs. even. The even numbered team won, but the Marysville Food Pantry was the REAL WINNER!
unioncountydailydigital.com
Brutusmania Hits Navin Elementary
MARYSVILLE – Who is the one person that can garner more applause, louder screams and uncontrolled excitement at this time of year than Santa Claus?. Here in the heart of Ohio that one person would be Brutus Buckeye, he of The Ohio State University. Proof of that could be...
Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant
Police asked anyone with any information regarding the case to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into Wednesday morning, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle or the woman who is accused of taking both. The search […]
cwcolumbus.com
Some Central Ohio counties issue snow emergencies Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohio Counties issued level 1 snow emergencies as colder temperatures move in. The following counties issued and later canceled level 1 snow emergencies:. Athens. Muskingum. Delaware County. Coshocton County. Hocking County. While traveling, watch for spots that freeze first such as bridges, overpasses,...
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect had legal history
Columbus police have now formally filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in the abduction of twin Columbus babies, one of whom remains the focus of an ongoing Amber Alert.
3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus
If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: Ohio Files for Temporary Restraining Order to Stop Columbus from Enforcing Gun Laws
The State of Ohio has just filed a "Complaint for Declaratory Judgement, TRO, and Preliminary and Permanent Injunctive Relief" against the City of Columbus and City Attorney Zack Klein. Essentially, this means the State is asking a judge to hear their arguments that Columbus has enacted laws that are in...
Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and a woman they said stole liquor from a convenience store last week. The pair entered the store, located on the 800 block of West 3rd Avenue, at approximately 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Once inside the store, surveillance video shows the woman placing […]
614now.com
The last remaining Columbus-area location of this breakfast-focused restaurant chain has closed for good
The last Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in central Ohio has closed its doors. According to a sign on the eatery’s front door, the Perkins located at 1451 Hilliard Rome Rd. in Hilliard has shuttered permanently. “To our valued guests, this location of Perkins is closed for business. Thank you...
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff.
WOWO News
Man found dead at Ohio rest area
VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.
