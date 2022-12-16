ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Public Library Receives Grant For K-12 Tutoring

COLUMBUS, OHIO – The Ohio Department of Education awarded $5 million to libraries across the state to expand learning opportunities for students in prekindergarten-grade 12. Awardees will use the funding for programming that supports student learning, particularly in literacy, with the goal of accelerating learning for students who have been most impacted by the pandemic.
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

County Extends Tax Incentives To Underperforming Companies

MARYSVILLE –After a comprehensive presentation by Economic Director Eric Phillips to the Union County Board of Commissioners this morning, the Commission voted to extend Enterprise Zone Tax Incentive agreements for several companies in Union County, to include Richwood Bank, Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, Heritage Cooperative, MIXT Solutions, KTH Parts and AutoTool. The passage of the resolution was recommended by the Economic Development office, in cooperation with the Tax Incentive Review Council (TIRC), despite several of the companies which receive the incentives not meeting the standards that were set in the initial agreement.
UNION COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville City Council To Look At Rezoning For Accessory Dwelling Units

MARYSVILLE – They are known as Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs, and they were the principal topic discussion at the regular Marysville City Council meeting Monday. The Planning Commission is requesting that the Council pass two ordinances, the first which will “approve Planning Commission’s recommendation to amend Part Eleven, Planning and Zoning code, in relation to Accessory Dwelling Units”, while the second would address enclosed accessory structures.
MARYSVILLE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion Police Chief fired

GALION— Crawford County Now has obtained a copy of a letter sent to Galion City Council members addressing the termination of Chief Marc Rodriguez. Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave in August of 2022. According to sources, Rodriguez was under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. The letter received by...
GALION, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Rev. Deacon Dwight T. Larcomb Jr.

Heaven welcomed home Rev. Deacon Dwight T. Larcomb Jr. on December 20, 2022 after fighting glioblastoma cancer for as long as he could. Through it all, his incredible spirit and love for everyone he met neither waned nor faltered. He was so many things to so many people that no mere obituary could encapsulate the totality of his incredible life of service to others. He often told his children that priorities are to God, country and family in that order.
MARION, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Mary Lou Rihl

Mary Lou Rihl, age 95, of Plain City, passed away Sunday morning December 18, 2022 at Glenwood Community, Dublin, Ohio. Born April 27, 1927 in Shelbyville, Illinois to the late Robert Hal and Nina M. (Bence) Hennigh. She started her career at John Deere and then sold insurance for Harleysville...
PLAIN CITY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – December 21, 2022

A deputy responded to State Route 4 near Askins Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2012 Honda Civic that struck a deer. No report was taken. Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to the 12000 block of State Route 38 for an injury crash involving a 1995 Honda Civic that lost control, drove off the road, struck a wooden fence, a large rock, and then rolled into a tree. MedFlight was called to the scene and transported one victim to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. A crash report was taken, #80-22- 574.
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County

Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

URE Making The Holidays Brighter For Those In Need

MARYSVILLE – Last week employees of Union Rural Electric had a “friendly” Holiday Food Drive competition to benefit the Marysville Food Pantry, 333 Ash St. Employees were divided up by their employee number into teams of odd vs. even. The even numbered team won, but the Marysville Food Pantry was the REAL WINNER!
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Brutusmania Hits Navin Elementary

MARYSVILLE – Who is the one person that can garner more applause, louder screams and uncontrolled excitement at this time of year than Santa Claus?. Here in the heart of Ohio that one person would be Brutus Buckeye, he of The Ohio State University. Proof of that could be...
MARYSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant

Police asked anyone with any information regarding the case to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into Wednesday morning, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle or the woman who is accused of taking both. The search […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Some Central Ohio counties issue snow emergencies Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohio Counties issued level 1 snow emergencies as colder temperatures move in. The following counties issued and later canceled level 1 snow emergencies:. Athens. Muskingum. Delaware County. Coshocton County. Hocking County. While traveling, watch for spots that freeze first such as bridges, overpasses,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus

If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and a woman they said stole liquor from a convenience store last week. The pair entered the store, located on the 800 block of West 3rd Avenue, at approximately 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Once inside the store, surveillance video shows the woman placing […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWO News

Man found dead at Ohio rest area

VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH

