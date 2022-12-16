ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita man charged with murder following apartment standoff

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
 6 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who was arrested following a standoff in southeast Wichita on Thursday was in court and charged on Friday.

31-year-old Saul Chavez Valenciana makes his first appearance (KSN Photo)

Saul Valenciana, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, burglary, and theft of property, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges themselves actually stem from an investigation after the body of Brent Boone was found in a rural area in Sumner County on Dec. 1. Police had been searching for Valenciana in connection to the case.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says Valenciana surrendered to police after a standoff at an apartment near Harry and Edgemoor. Officers were following up on a Crime Stoppers tip saying an SUV connected to Valenciana was found in the area.

Officers say they found the vehicle leaving a restaurant around 12 p.m. on Thursday. It crashed near the intersection of Harry and Pinecrest, but Valenciana was not the driver. Instead, police say it was a 35-year-old man who was booked for traffic charges and a state parole warrant.

The WPD says they soon learned Valenciana was possibly in a nearby home. Police set up a perimeter and made contact with him to negotiate his surrender. Nearby homes were evacuated, and SWAT was called in to assist.

According to the news release sent out by WPD, “During negotiations, information was received about potential explosive devices inside the residence. As a precaution, the WPD Bomb Squad was called in to assess the situation. The scene was deemed safe and released to investigators.”

At approximately 3:23 p.m., Valenciana exited the home and was taken into custody without incident.

Valenciana is next due in court on Dec. 27. His bond is set at $1 million.

