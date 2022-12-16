Read full article on original website
Equality
6d ago
It's so sad the way these so called officers treat people. I am glad that these officers are being punished for their crimes.
Code 3
5d ago
They are reexamining all those cases , so this is a warning to all you dirty cops...KNOCK KNOCK , YOU'RE NOT GOING TO LIKE WHERE YOU'RE GOING.
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in Bronx
BRONX - Mom was the monster who stabbed her young children to death and hid their bodies in the bathtub, cops say. Police have charged the mother of the Bronx sons stabbed to death with multiple counts of murder.
Cops Paralyzed a Black Man When They Arrested Him. They’re Finally Getting Charged.
The five New Haven Police Department police officers who were part of the arrest and transport that left a Black man paralyzed from the chest down in June will face misdemeanor reckless endangerment charges, Connecticut state prosecutors announced Monday. The charges against officers Oscar Diaz, Jocelyn Lavandier, Ronald Pressley, Luis...
South Carolina detention officer fired after allegedly letting inmate kiss her and use cellphone
South Carolina deputies say that a detention officer was fired after she allegedly let an inmate use her cellphone as well as kiss her.
A Washington state sheriff accused of tailing a Black man delivering newspapers is found not guilty
A sheriff in Washington state who was accused of tailing a Black man delivering newspapers and falsely accusing the man of threatening his life has been found not guilty on related charges.
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
NYC subway rider beaten and called a racial slur for refusing to give up his seat, police say
Two New York City teenagers were charged with hate crime assault after they allegedly beat a subway passenger who refused to give up his seat and directed anti-Asian statements toward him, police said. Dream Commisso, 19, was arrested Tuesday on charges of hate crime assault, aggravated harassment, assault, menacing and...
White Man Who Killed Black Man for Talking to Fiancée in Bar Sentenced to 10 Years
The white man who killed a Black man in Bend, OR last year for talking to his fiancée in a bar was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years probation on Nov. 28, according to KATU2 News. Twenty-eight-year-old Ian Cranston was found guilty on Nov. 16 of...
He was 19 when he was sentenced to death row. Now, his 19-year-old daughter is suing to attend his execution after a judge ruled she's too young to observe.
Kevin Johnson's 19-year-old daughter can't see his execution due to her age. Johnson was 19 when he committed the crime that led to his sentence.
Mother confronts Ohio police officer after he high-fives Proud Boys outside drag storytime event
A school in Columbus, Ohio cancelled a drag queen storytime event after armed right-wing extremists intimidated the organisers. During the event, a police officer greeted the protesters, prompting a mother to ask him why he was so cordial with the group.The protest played out semi-live over social media, including the video of the mother confronting the police officer.Columbus Police Sergeant Steven Dyer, who greeted the men, was asked on camera why he greeted the Proud Boys, and he said he did so "to build relationships."The woman asking him the question responded by asking "with fascists?"He insisted he was not supporting...
Man on Death Row for 25 Years Shot Dead at Funeral After Being Freed: Cops
Christopher Williams, 62, who had been wrongfully convicted of four murders, was released in February 2021 and had been working to reconnect with his family.
17-Year-Old Commits Suicide Over Rape Allegations
However, the person who accused him has taken back their words, insisting she was "kidding." According to Forbes.com, about 2% of men were wrongly accused of rape in America in 2019, and though the number seems small in percentages, in reality, it isn’t. The country’s total population in 2019 was about 328.3 million, and 2% of that is about 6 million. That means about 6 million people were significantly affected by lies made against them, and though some managed to pick themselves and move on, others sadly lost their lives like this young boy.
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for Justice
The lawyer representing her family alleges the investigation was mishandled by Bridgeport PD. On the evening of December 13, 2021, Shantell Smith and her son went to check on her twenty-three-year-old daughter, Lauren. Shantell was concerned because Lauren wasn’t returning their calls or replying to their texts, which was very unusual.
Cop thought body camera was off while kicking man in the face — but it was on, feds say
The Louisiana officer chose to “abuse an arrestee when he thought he wasn’t being watched,” U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said.
A Detroit father was fatally shot by a man for letting a group of women enter an elevator first. His mother wants his assailant caught: 'My son was just being a gentleman'
"Turn yourself in. Turn yourself in, because you have hurt so many people," Rosalind Hearst said as the suspect remains at large.
Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating Reverend’s Daughter to Death with a Garden Tool and Hiding Body Under Church Steps
A 29-year-old man in Ohio may spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering a pastor’s 31-year-old daughter by beating the victim to death four years ago. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner on Thursday ordered Jamal Kukla to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years for the slaying of Jasmine Washington, authorities announced.
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids pleads guilty to shooting him
WASHINGTON — A woman is pleading guilty to shooting her husband, who is also a retired Baltimore police officer, after she accused him of molesting children at her daycare business. According to officials, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems shot her husband, James Weems in late July in the formerly-named Mandarin Oriental...
Massachusetts Man Sentenced to Prison After Bragging About Getting ‘Two Hits in on the Same Rookie Cop’ Following Jan. 6 Attack
A Massachusetts man who admitted to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than a year behind bars. Troy Sargent, 38, was part of a crowd of rioters facing off against police on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, when Donald Trump supporters overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the building as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The breach forced Congress to halt the proceeding as lawmakers and staff either evacuated or sheltered in place for hours.
Judge filmed ‘lying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’
A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black smoke dominates sky in Qatar near World Cup fan village after fire‘Christmas miracle’: DNA test reunites woman with family 51 years after kidnappingPolice bust European ‘super-cartel’, seizing 30 tonnes of cocaine
Prison inmates placed bets on how long Whitey Bulger would survive after being transferred, a watchdog report found. The notorious gangster was beaten to death in less than 24 hours.
A Justice Department report found that prison staff who worked at Hazelton spoke publicly about Bulger's upcoming arrival in front of inmates.
Black University Of Kentucky Student Says White Student Who Attacked Her Has Not Apologized
Sophia Rosing, a University of Kentucky student whose shocking attack in which she physically struck and hurled racial slurs at a Black student went viral, has never apologized to the victim of her racist savagery. Kylah Spring told CBS Mornings about not receiving an apology, "It hurts but I'm not...
