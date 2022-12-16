Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel 25
2 of Texas' 10 Most Wanted offenders arrested: Texas DPS
AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's 10 Most Wanted offenders have been arrested, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Juan Favela. 64, of El Paso was arrested in Anthony, N.M., and Izeal Sullivan, 37, was arrested in San Antonio. Favela had been wanted since May 2022,...
megadoctornews.com
Governor’s Update on Texas’ Cold Weather Preparedness
AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott today provided an update on the State of Texas’ cold weather response ahead of the polar vortex that is expected to impact Texas beginning tomorrow and lasting through the Christmas holiday weekend. With little-to-no precipitation expected, Texans across the state should prepare for a severe cold weather event with freezing cold temperatures, wind-chills, and high winds.
KTRE
Texas man pleads guilty to romance scam of Missouri woman
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Texas man has admitted that he helped steal $1.2 million from a Missouri woman in a romance scam. Federal prosecutors said 37-year-old Rotimi Oladimeji admitted during a plea hearing Monday that in August 2019 he and others began communicating with a St. Louis woman who had created an online dating profile.
Texas doctor sentenced for unlawful distribution of opioids
CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Carrizo Springs doctor was sentenced to federal prison after unlawfully prescribing large amounts of controlled substances, including lethal combinations. Dr. Alfonso Luevano, 53, was sentenced to 121 months in prison Thursday on charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and Medicaid fraud, the U.S. Attorneys Office Western District […]
proclaimerscv.com
Arctic Blast Map Indicates Texas Cities Will Be Worst Hit During Blackout Fears
According to a Monday update to the forecast, north Texas and the panhandle will experience the worst of the arctic blast. When this is happening, some parts of the state might experience lows of minus 1 degree Fahrenheit. The whole of the United States is expected to be affected by...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas drops its defense of a law that bans young adults from carrying handguns in public
AUSTIN — Young adults may soon be allowed to carry handguns in public, after the state on Tuesday gave up defending the age-based restrictions in court. A federal judge earlier this year declared the state firearm law unconstitutional. While the Texas Department of Public Safety initially planned to fight the ruling, Director Steven McCraw withdrew the appeal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday.
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze 2022: Arctic blast timeline for Southeast Texas
HOUSTON - We are only hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
Arctic Blast: How To Survive If the Texas Grid Goes Down Again
The first Arctic Express is coming. Beginning Thursday, the whole state of Texas is going to feel the chills, normally reserved for Amarillo and points north. Lows could reach 10 above in San Angelo. This is nowhere near the coldest temperature ever recorded in San Angelo of -4 F which...
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
fox4news.com
16 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas severe weather outbreak
The National Weather Service confirmed a 16th tornado in the severe weather outbreak we saw earlier this month across North Texas. The NWS has been surveying the damage from the storms to determine how many tornadoes touched down. The new tornado was an EF-0 near Mineral Wells with wind speeds...
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas. The Texas Lottery reports a resident around Central Texas is $3 million richer after a...
WFAA
Texas parents keep their late daughter's light alive through her 'Vail's Tales' stories
DALLAS — It’s been six years but feels like yesterday. Just before bedtime in 2016, Susan and Chad Chance said their 9-year-old daughter, Vail Johnson, came to them with a dream. “She told me, ‘Mama, I want to be an author when I grow up,’” Susan said. “And...
First Alert Weather Days issued for Thursday & Friday due to dangerous cold
Para español, haga clic aquí.FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — You know it's going to get cold when the entire state of Texas is under some type of winter-related alert.From tomorrow morning at 6:00 a.m. through Friday at noon, North Texas is under a Wind Chill Advisory. Wind chills could hit as low as -5º, raising concerns about hypothermia.A Hard Freeze warning is also in effect for North Texas from tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. through 9:00 a.m. Friday. This means that temps will drop below 10º, threatening pets, plants, plumbing, and people.Temperatures will start in the low- to mid-40s Thursday morning, but...
What You Need To Know Before Moving To Texas
Why are so many people moving to Texas? The answer is simple: it's a great place to live! The cost of living is affordable, cities are diverse, and it's easy to make new friends in Texas.
Bryan College Station Eagle
After Uvalde shooting, Texas senators recommend better mental health care access and school security
A special Texas Senate committee that convened in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting made a series of policy recommendations Wednesday regarding school and gun safety, mental health, social media and police training. In an 88-page report, the Special Committee to Protect All Texans acknowledged “more must be done...
WFAA
VIDEO: Corvette drives into crowd at Texas event
Warning: This video contains graphic language. Three people were injured after a Corvette went into a crowd at a car event in North Texas.
Tips on how to prepare for the Arctic freeze later this week
With Arctic air forecasted to arrive Thursday afternoon, here are some tips to prepare ahead of time.
KWTX
Emergency officials preparing for possibility of power outages during arctic blast in central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Emergency management officials are making plans in case the looming artic blast causes some issues for Central Texas. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has assured everyone that the grid will hold up, but some folks are concerned that power will be a big issue during this cold weather.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Texas Freezes
"Dangerously cold" weather is making its way to Texas this week.
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
Comments / 4