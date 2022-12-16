Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Former MSU basketball player Mat Ishbia to purchase the Phoenix Suns
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former MSU basketball player Mat Ishbia is expected to purchase the Phoenix Suns in Arizona. The announcement came on Tuesday afternoon from NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter. “The deal, expected to be completed in the near future, would end the tumultuous tenure of owner...
WILX-TV
In My View: Ishbia’s big purchase of the Phoenix Suns
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just think nearly 23 years ago Mat Ishbia was a benchwarmer on Michigan State’s national championship basketball team in 2000. My how time can change people’s fates. Ishbia, now a billionaire and the owner of United Wholesale Mortgage, has purchased the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and the WNBA Phoenix Mercury for a reported $4 billion. Three MSU alums are now owners in the NBA, Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores being the other two.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
'This has been wild': Packers' David Bakhtiari grateful he had appendectomy in time
The Green Bay Packers are not shutting down left tackle David Bakhtiari despite his unavailability after an appendectomy this month.
Fiesta Bowl 2022: How and Where to Watch
Watch the annual Fiesta Bowl matchup from anywhere with live TV streaming.
WILX-TV
Foles Gets Starting Nod at Indy
-INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Foles will replace 37-year-old Matt Ryan as the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Monday night, interim coach Jeff Saturday announced. Saturday made the move four days after the Colts blew a 33-point lead in a 39-36 overtime loss at Minnesota — the largest comeback in NFL history. In Indy’s previous game, at Dallas, the Colts gave up 33 fourth-quarter points largely because of four turnovers. The Colts are hoping Foles can make more vertical plays and play with more efficiency than Ryan has this season. Ryan leads the NFL with 18 giveaways.
WILX-TV
Will Correa Still End Up With Giants?
-Two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the San Francisco Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Carlos Correa after a medical concern arose during the All-Star shortstop’s physical. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the Giants have not announced publicly any details regarding Correa’s $350 million, 13-year agreement, not even that Tuesday’s availability was to introduce the prized free agent. One person confirmed that Tuesday’s conference to welcome Correa was put on hold because the sides were awaiting the results of testing. A second person said that a medical issue was flagged during Correa’s physical.
WILX-TV
In My View: Lions fate with the playoffs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions may come down to their final game in Green Bay on Jan. 8 before they know their fate of making the playoffs. The Lions can’t slip up with a loss this Sunday at Carolina or New Year’s Day in the home finale against the Chicago Bears. Either way, it has been a remarkable turnaround that should set the table for a legitimate divisional title run for next year.
Comments / 0