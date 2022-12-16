Read full article on original website
Related
bpr.org
Texas recommends health care coverage to address high rates of preventable maternal mortality
Texas released a report showing high instances of preventable maternal mortality rates. They recommend more access to health care as a response to the finding. There is a trend in high maternal mortality rates among states without 12 months of postpartum Medicaid coverage and access to abortion. Congress was unable to guarantee 12 months of postpartum coverage in this week’s federal spending bill.
bpr.org
In WNC, abortion drove Democrats to the polls – but it wasn’t enough to stop the red wave
In the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats hoped the US Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision would bring out voters who cared about abortion access. While the issue drew voters in a number of states with ballot measures to protect abortion rights, that didn’t happen in North Carolina – even in the West where Democrats actually turned out at a higher rate than Republicans.
bpr.org
Anson County’s flip to red highlights a shift in rural NC counties
In a three-part series, WFAE looks at why Democrats continue to lose in most statewide races. Here in Part 2, we focus on political shifts in rural regions of North Carolina. There’s a stretch of rural counties on U.S. 74 heading east from Charlotte to the beach that used to be reliably Democratic.
Comments / 0