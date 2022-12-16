ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

European Union goes after Elon Musk over his Twitter ban on journalists

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6040_0jlN1jgx00
Image: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Elon Musk’s first weeks managing Twitter were incredibly chaotic, and it looks like things aren’t going to improve anytime soon. The CEO arbitrarily banned several prominent journalists from Twitter on Thursday after they reported on his decision to ban a Twitter account that was following his private jets. Moreover, Elon Musk then shut down Twitter Spaces after a discussion with journalists about his earlier ban.

Such actions won’t go unnoticed, especially the ban on journalists reporting the news. The European Union (EU), often at the forefront of new tech policy, has warned Musk about the entire affair.

Věra Jourová is the EU’s vice president for values and transparency. She took to Twitter (where else?) to express concern over Musk’s actions. The high-ranking official also warned about red lines and promised sanctions.

“News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying. EU’s Digital Services Act [DSA] requires respect of media freedom and fundamental rights,” the commissioner said on Twitter. “This is reinforced under our #MediaFreedomAct. @elonmusk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon.”

Per TechCrunch, the EU’s new DSA regulation has requirements in place for providers of intermediary services. They should not act arbitrarily or in a discriminatory manner with their terms of service. Moreover, they should respect fundamental rights, including freedom of expression of information, and media freedom, and pluralism.

Failing to abide by the DSA regulations could lead to penalties that can go as high as 6% of a company’s global annual revenue. The EU can also impose corrective measures.

It’s unclear how soon the EU can impose any measures against Elon Musk’s Twitter. Or what they would be. And Elon Musk is already backtracking on the ban, as he announced that the journalists’ Twitter accounts would be reinstated in seven days, calling it a temporary suspension.

Removing the ban won’t make Elon Musk’s EU troubles go away, however. And it’s likely that regulators in other jurisdictions will not take kindly to Musk’s ban on journalists. The Twitter ban scandal is far from over, and it could turn out to be one of Musk’s biggest fumbles since he took over the social network.

Comments / 3

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin says ‘keeping an eye on’ Elon Musk’s Twitter; Musk responds

President Joe Biden’s administration is “keeping an eye on” Twitter, his press secretary said as the social media site’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk ramps up his drive for free speech. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s remarks came at a press conference Monday after a reporter suggested...
SlashGear

Elon Musk May Have Almost Sold Tesla To Apple, But Tim Cook Didn't Want It

The chaos Elon Musk is currently facing post-Twitter acquisition is not the first patch of rough road the world's richest person has encountered during his business career. Some might say it follows him around like Jack Frost nipping at one's nose. It's not even the first time chaos has reigned during his Tesla tenure.
sfstandard.com

Elon Musk Is No Longer the Richest Person in the World

Elon Musk is no longer the wealthiest human being on the planet—for now. On Thursday, Forbes’ real-time rating of the 150 richest people and families showed the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has dropped to second place. Bernard Arnault, the chairman and co-CEO of French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH,...
Gizmodo

Twitter Notifications Keep Breaking in Wake of Elon Musk's Mass Layoffs

Have you gone to your notifications tab on Twitter, only to see nothing there? You’re not alone. Users have increasingly reported broken notifications in recent days. And while Twitter didn’t respond to questions about why, it’s hard not to see a possible correlation with the mass layoffs of software engineers instigated by new owner Elon Musk, who took over the social media company in late October.
BGR.com

Twitter cuts its remaining public policy team in half

Elon Musk is still laying off workers at Twitter — it’s just happening in smaller doses now. In a post to the social media platform Thursday morning, an employee on the company’s public policy team confirmed that the company had laid off half of those still remaining on the team.
The Atlantic

Elon Musk’s Twitter Files Are Bait

Last night, Elon Musk celebrated the release of a new entry in the “Twitter Files” series, which aims to … Well, that’s complicated. It’s a supposed transparency project from Musk that, to date, has included giving two independent writers access to internal Twitter communications, as well as to the company’s Slack channels. So far, they’ve produced two threads, each totaling about 30 tweets, purporting to show how Twitter’s executives have schemed and colluded to censor political speech for partisan gain. The tweets are breathless, alluding at various points to “chilling passages” and “secret groups” of executive decision makers.
BGR.com

BGR.com

352K+
Followers
12K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy