ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

FAA’s 90-second plane evacuation standards cause concern

By Raquel Martin
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tsIRW_0jlN1ioE00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Ninety seconds, that’s how long the Federal Aviation Administration says it takes for passengers and crew to evacuate an airplane safely, but not everyone is convinced.

On Friday, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., along with Capt. Sully Sullenberger held a press conference demanding the FAA rewrite its safety standards.

Senators press FAA over flight evacuation rules

“My fear is someone’s going to get killed or severely injured,” Duckworth said. “They only put 60 people on an airplane, and they had no carry-on luggage and there was nobody over the age of 60 and no children on board.”

Dennis Tajer, an American Airlines pilot who represents the Allied Pilots Association, called the safety standards “lazy.” He said this is about protecting lives when things don’t go well.

He and Capt. C.B. “Sully” Sullenberger, famous for the miracle on the Hudson, called the FAA’s current testing standard outdated.

“We need to know what it takes to get out of an airplane full of people and right now we just don’t,” he said.

Duckworth said she’s pushing the FAA to include more realistic rules in next year’s FAA Reauthorization Act.

In a statement, the FAA contends their current guidelines are ethical but is “reviewing the thousands of comments it received on whether current seat size and spacing affect passenger evacuation.”

The airline’s lobbying group said it is committed to working collaboratively to ensure aviation remains safe.

“Well that comment sounds comforting, it’s rubbish,” Tajer said, adding that he expects a fight ahead.

Duckworth said she expects her proposal to gain bipartisan support in next year’s Congress.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

$9M in cocaine found after man out on bond for murder pulled over for speeding on I-95 in Florence County, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — $9 million in cocaine was found after a man out on bond for murder was pulled over for speeding on I-95 in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Sheldon Junior Alexander, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress’ plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their coverage on April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday.  The legislation will sunset a requirement of the COVID-19 public health emergency that prohibited states from booting people off Medicaid. The Biden […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WNCT

Gastonia man points gun at delivery driver, officers before shooting, Gastonia Police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man is facing charges after pointing a gun at a delivery driver and officers before Monday’s officer-involved shooting, Gastonia Police said. Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Hudson Blvd. A […]
GASTONIA, NC
WNCT

WNCT

40K+
Followers
28K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy