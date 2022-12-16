Reports: Andrew Benintendi to join White Sox on 5-year deal

(670 The Score) The White Sox have addressed one of their biggest needs.

Outfielder Andrew Benintendi has agreed to a five-year deal to join the White Sox, according to multiple reports Friday afternoon. The contract is worth $75 million, Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reported, a figure that represents the most guaranteed money handed out in White Sox franchise history in a deal.

On a White Sox team full of slow-footed corner outfielders, Benintendi should help improve the defense and also bring a quality left-handed contact bat to a lineup in need of one. He was a Gold Glove winner in 2021.

Benintendi, 28, hit .304 with five homers, 51 RBIs and a .772 OPS in 126 games in 2022, when he split time between the Royals and Yankees and earned All-Star honors for the first time.

Benintendi is a .279 hitter with a .782 OPS in his seven-year MLB career. The Red Sox selected him in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

