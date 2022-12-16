Planned Parenthood nurses, staff feeling confident about possible new labor contract as part of new union in upper Midwest states

Nurses and staff with Planned Parenthood North Central States say their newly-formed union through Service Employees International Union is making progress toward its first-ever labor agreement with management of the clinics across the upper Midwest.

“In order to show up, we truly need to be seen and valued,” said Grace Larson, a nurse who works in Minnesota, during a press conference on Friday.

The negotiations have yielded progress toward some tentative agreements, union members said. But they also said that some members of the staff at many clinics feel like Planned Parenthood administration could do a lot more toward diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

“People of color felt disproportionately disadvantaged within our organization,” said Planned Parenthood Administrative Coordinator of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Taylor Everett. “We want to enshrine that DEI commitment to make sure these voices are also heard.”

Union leadership said they’ve also found there are disparities among pay rates across the region.

“When you compare the different positions across the different geographies, there are really significant differences in what people are being paid,” said SEIU Senior Vice President Philip Cryan.

He also said staffing levels continue to be a concern.

“Short-staffing and turnover have gotten to crisis level,” he said.

As negotiations continue, the nurses say they feel like an agreement that everyone can agree to is near.

“We are a part of a larger shift of consciousness that is happening all over the country,” said Ashley Schmidt, a nurse in Iowa and Nebraska. “This is an opportunity for PPNCS to step up and set an example and be a leader in this moment and, more important, in this movement.”

“Our voices, regardless of credentials, identity, staff or patient, deserve to be heard,” said Everett.