Queens, NY

NYPD releases security footage of suspects in fatal Queens shooting

By Curtis Brodner
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD released security camera footage on Friday of two men wanted for the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old Queens man over the summer.

Julian Askew was found unconscious with a gunshot wound to his torso at the corner of Waltham Street and Tuskegee Airmen Way in Jamaica around 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 5, according to police.

EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his wounds.

Law enforcement is searching for two men they believe shot him after an argument and fled on foot.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

New York City, NY
