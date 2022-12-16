ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perinton, NY

Two teens arrested in relation to November arson and graffiti incident

By Gio Battaglia
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hjXsF_0jlN16Xz00

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Two juveniles were arrested Friday afternoon by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation in relation to the November arson and graffiti incidents in the town of Perinton .

On Friday, November 25 at 2:07 a.m., according to the MCSO, deputies were made aware of multiple surfaces containing racist graffiti throughout a neighborhood .

The following night, deputies were notified of additional racist graffiti on a church sign. That same night, they also responded to a nearby house fire, which was later ruled an arson.

Investigators with the MSCO were persistent and determined these were random criminal acts committed by 12 and 14-year-old suspects.

On Friday, the juveniles — who remain unnamed — turned themselves in to the MSCO, accompanied by their parents.

The two juveniles are charged with:

  • Arson in the Second Degree (Class B Felony)
  • Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (Class D Felony – Two Counts)
  • Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree (Class D Felony)
  • Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Class E Felony)
  • Making Graffiti (Class A Misdemeanor – Two Counts)

The two were released to their parents after being issued juvenile appearance tickets returnable to family court.

C. T.
5d ago

Great job parents for raising up entitled racist arsonist dysfunctional children in society. And yet we wonder where they are getting this hatred and destructive behavior? You guess it, home.

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

