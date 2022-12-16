Two teens arrested in relation to November arson and graffiti incident

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Two juveniles were arrested Friday afternoon by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation in relation to the November arson and graffiti incidents in the town of Perinton .

On Friday, November 25 at 2:07 a.m., according to the MCSO, deputies were made aware of multiple surfaces containing racist graffiti throughout a neighborhood .

The following night, deputies were notified of additional racist graffiti on a church sign. That same night, they also responded to a nearby house fire, which was later ruled an arson.

Investigators with the MSCO were persistent and determined these were random criminal acts committed by 12 and 14-year-old suspects.

On Friday, the juveniles — who remain unnamed — turned themselves in to the MSCO, accompanied by their parents.

The two juveniles are charged with:

Arson in the Second Degree (Class B Felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (Class D Felony – Two Counts)

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Class E Felony)

Making Graffiti (Class A Misdemeanor – Two Counts)

The two were released to their parents after being issued juvenile appearance tickets returnable to family court.

